Larry Ollice and James Labastille Join Syska Hennessy As Associate Partners in Chicago and New York

"Larry and James have outstanding track records in their respective areas of expertise," says Cyrus Izzo, co-president of Syska. "Both offer a combination of professionalism, dependability, and creativity, which is what our clients expect."

Mr. Ollice has more than 33 years of experience in project management and commissioning. Throughout his career, he has focused on mission-critical facilities ranging from new construction and major overhauls of submarines to the construction and retrofit of hyperscale data centers. Most recently, he worked as a senior project manager at Commissioning Agents, Inc. in San Antonio, Cheyenne, Dublin, and Amsterdam. Previously, he served as a commanding officer and chief engineer with the United States Navy, where he ensured that the engineering and operations departments of 10 nuclear-powered submarines met regulatory requirements.

A resident of Elgin, IL, Mr. Ollice holds an MBA from the University of Central Florida, a master's degree in mechanical engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School, and a bachelor's degree in materials engineering from Auburn University.

Mr. Labastille has more than 18 years of experience in electrical design and project management for institutions, high-rise residential towers, commercial tenant fit-outs, broadcast communications, retail, and mission-critical facilities. He has worked on such projects as the Mars HQ in Newark, NJ; and the relocations of Pfizer HQ and Time Warner HQ to Hudson Yards in Manhattan.

Mr. Labastille, who lives in Midland Park, NJ, holds a B.S. in electrical engineering from Syracuse University. He is a member of the National Society of Black Engineers.

Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 500 professionals across 18 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

