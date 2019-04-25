Lars Bergström appointed Acting President of Sandvik Machining Solutions

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lars Bergström, currently Senior Strategy Advisor and Vice President Sandvik Machining Solutions, has been appointed Acting President of Sandvik Machining Solutions as of 1 July 2019. Lars Bergström will have full responsibility for the business area and he will be a member of the Sandvik Group Executive Management.

"Lars Bergström is truly one of our most experienced leaders. I'm confident that he at this point is the best to manage the Sandvik Machining Solutions business area. With his understanding and engagement in the business area's strategy and action plans I trust that he will ensure a solid performance of the divisions in different market situations," says Björn Rosengren, Sandvik's President and CEO.

Lars Bergström has previously been the CEO of BE Group and before that the CEO of KMT Group. He also has more than 20 years' experience from ABB. Between 2011 and 2018 he was the President of Seco Tools.

An open recruitment process for the role as President of Sandvik Machining Solutions will be initiated mid-2020.

