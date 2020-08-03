Larson Packaging Company acquires First Class Packaging of El Cajon, CA

"We are excited to have the opportunity to acquire another packaging company that is so similar to ours in terms of product line, capabilities, culture, and customer attention," says Clementina Hoffman, President of Larson Packaging Holdings. Clementina also points out that we continue to maintain our status as a woman and minority-owned business which is important to our aerospace and government customers. The combined companies are leaders in custom crating, Pelican case inserts, ATA cases, fabricated foam assemblies, and other custom industrial packaging."

Sandy Brock, founder of FCP, will be retiring. "I started this company over 30 years ago and we have grown and achieved success. We have built a great management and operations team that consistently delivers value for our customers. I am confident that the team at Larson Packaging Company will continue to build upon our success." Sandy will remain on staff for several months to help manage a smooth transition.

Larson Packaging Company can now effectively serve customers throughout California as well as globally through its partners. Mark Hoffman, CEO of LPC, says, "This is a great fit for both of us, especially because FCP shares our commitment to design, quality and customer service. Our customers demand quality throughout their entire supply chain, including packaging. Together, we have an outstanding design team, share operational best practices, share capabilities and product lines, and create more value for our customers."

About First Class Packaging Company

First Class Packaging Company (FCP) has been a leading Southern California packaging manufacturer and service provider for over 30 years, specializing in custom case inserts for Pelican cases, crates and other custom industrial packaging for customers in aerospace, medical and high tech. FCP is a certified woman-owned business and is ISO9001:2015 certified.

About Larson Packaging Company

Larson Packaging Company (LPC) is a leading Bay Area packaging manufacturer and service provider specializing in custom industrial packaging for mission-critical, high-value and sensitive equipment. LPC works with customers as a partner and an extension of their teams, ensuring that their packaging is reliable, cost-effective, and reflects the quality of their brands. We call that: Smart. Packaging. Fast. LPC is ISO9001:2015 certified.

For further inquiries, contact us at (408) 946-4971 or (619) 579-7166.

SOURCE Larson Packaging Company

Related Links

https://www.firstclasspack.com

