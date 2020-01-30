Las Olas VC portfolio company DEVCON announces Protect Elect 2020 to defend elections against influence campaigns and cyber threats

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Olas VC ("LOVC") announces that its portfolio company DEVCON, an industry leader in online client-side security, has launched its "Protect Elect 2020" program, a public research initiative comprised of industry-leading influencers and 10 major Fortune 500 media companies with the goal of defeating the weaponization of marketing technology in elections. Under the Protect Elect 2020 program participants will receive a free community license to the DEVCON platform through December 31, 2020 – after which time access will continue to be provided for free or at subsidized rates for many local, niche, and/or independent media organizations.

"The 2020 U.S. Presidential election represents a massive opportunity for bad actors to exploit the martech (marketing technology) and ad tech ecosystems," said Maggie Louie, CEO and Founder of DEVCON. "The media industry has been under attack from many sides. We know that during political cycles exploits increase exponentially, creating widespread distribution of malware, nation-state tracking pixels and influence campaigns."

"We are thrilled to be supporting DEVCON in their effort to safeguard free and fair elections," said LOVC Founding Partner and DEVCON board member Dean Hatton. "The DEVCON platform is totally unique in the market as a third-party JavaScript security suite. Their solution ensures that publishers keep their sites safe from cyber threats – an ever-growing industry problem that is forecasted to explode during the upcoming election cycle."

About DEVCON

Founded in 2017 and based in Atlanta, Ga and Memphis, Tenn., DEVCON's proprietary cybersecurity software protects companies and their consumers from data breaches and other client-side attacks and 3rd Party JavaScript security risks.

About LOVC

Las Olas VC is a B2B focused, early stage investment firm backing the next generation of enterprise tech founders. Las Olas VC's mission is to provide capital while leveraging its extensive operating experience and network to help B2B founders win.

Contact:

Nate Vasel

(954) 667-7159‬

buildthefuture@lasolasvc.com



