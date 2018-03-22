Las Olas Venture Capital Announces $28.5 Million Final Closing of First Fund

"We are incredibly pleased that the market has been so receptive to early stage venture capital here in Florida. There has historically been a gap at this stage where we invest, companies looking for $1-3 million funding rounds, and many excellent companies have had to relocate to established venture capital sources like Silicon Valley to receive funding. We at LOVC believe there is huge untapped opportunity investing in companies outside of those established ecosystems," said Mark Volchek, one of LOVC's Founding Partners.

LOVC looks to invest in Seed and Series A-stage B2B startups solving complex coordination problems in areas that have been traditionally underserved by technology. These areas include enterprise software, tech-enabled business services, financial technology, and education technology among others. The fund seeks to deploy up to $1MM investments and reserves up to an additional $2MM per company for follow on in future rounds. "Having already invested in five companies, we are aiming to be extremely active - ideally we want to find four to six great deals every year," said Volchek.

About Las Olas Venture Capital

Las Olas VC is a Florida-based early stage fund that invests in startups in a variety of industries. Las Olas VC's mission is to find outstanding entrepreneurs in non-obvious places and maximize their impact by connecting them to networks of capital, talent, and customers in well-established startup ecosystems. Dean Hatton, Esteban Reyes, Paul Tanner and Mark Volchek are the Founding Partners of Las Olas VC.

For more information, visit www.lasolasvc.com.

Note: This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities. Please contact Manager for additional information.

Contact Information:

buildthefuture@lasolasvc.com

954.289.4693

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/las-olas-venture-capital-announces-285-million-final-closing-of-first-fund-300618372.html

SOURCE Las Olas Venture Capital

Related Links

http://www.lasolasvc.com

