Las Olas Venture Capital Announces First Two Investments Out Of Second Fund

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Las OIas Venture Capital ("LOVC") ( lasolasvc.com ) announces the first two portfolio investments of its new second fund.



Leasecake , a real-estate technology company based in Orlando, FL, focuses on lease and location management made easy for commercial tenants. Mosaic , an enterprise workflow platform based in New York, NY, maximizes companies' efficiency and profitability by automating the planning, management, and tracking of time. "Both companies are perfect examples of our thesis around B2B vertical software," says LOVC Founding Partner Mark Volchek. "We look for companies focused on solving specific problems for industries, where the founders have unique insights into those non-obvious problems."

With Fund II, LOVC looks to continue its strategy of seed-stage B2B investments in vertical SaaS, marketplaces, and knowledge worker tools. Fund II seeks to deploy up to $2MM initial investments and reserves up to an additional $2MM per company for follow-on in future rounds. "We are grateful for the market reception on Fund II. Both Leasecake and Mosaic are showing strong early indicators of product-market fit, and we look forward to working closely with them," said Volchek.





LOVC is a seed-stage lead investor VC firm. We typically invest up to $2M in seed rounds of B2B software companies and then work closely with the founders to get them to the next level. We believe there is a new generation of B2B companies that are emerging out of places that are largely ignored by traditional venture capital, and that this is a global phenomenon driven by the mass digitization of industries. We aim to be the partner of choice for those founders.

