Las Vegas Review-Journal and FOX Television Stations Partner for Groundbreaking Political Series, "Battleground"

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Las Vegas Review-Journal is proud to announce a partnership with FOX-owned television stations for a daily political series leading up to the November 2024 presidential election. Hosted by nationally known journalist S.E. Cupp, "Battleground" delves into the pivotal role of swing states in determining the next president. With FOX-owned television stations strategically located in six of the seven key swing states — Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Georgia — this project offers daily comprehensive coverage and in-depth analysis. Additional partnerships include unaffiliated stations and news outlets throughout swing states, feature WCCB in Charlotte, and participants from Gannett and McClatchy news media groups, giving nearly half the country access to the program.

Stephen Brown, executive vice president of programming and development for FOX stations and FOX First Run, stated, "'Battleground' is unique in that this digital-first initiative relies on the contributions of our affiliate stations and newspapers to create a comprehensive view of the voters in the seven swing states and the issues that affect them. This race, which has seen more twists and turns than any reality show, promises to be a nailbiter 'til the very end. 'Battleground' will be there every step of the way, with detailed analysis and a clear grasp on statewide sentiment."

Jim Prather, vice president of digital strategy for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, added, "We are excited to partner with FOX-owned stations to bring our readers and viewers unparalleled coverage of the presidential election. "Our reporters are providing essential insights and stories from the front lines, enriching the program with local expertise and perspectives," Prather said.

Key Features of the Series:

Non-partisan and Investigative : Hosted by S.E. Cupp, the show maintains journalistic integrity and investigative thoroughness, ensuring balanced and in-depth reporting.

: Hosted by S.E. Cupp, the show maintains journalistic integrity and investigative thoroughness, ensuring balanced and in-depth reporting. Extensive Partnerships : Collaborating with newspapers and unaffiliated stations in swing states to supplement the reporting by FOX-owned stations.

: Collaborating with newspapers and unaffiliated stations in swing states to supplement the reporting by FOX-owned stations. Comprehensive Coverage : Focusing on the most influential swing states with contributions from seasoned reporters and local experts.

: Focusing on the most influential swing states with contributions from seasoned reporters and local experts. Launch Schedule: The series launched weekly on Mondays until transitioning to a daily format on August 12 . : https://www.reviewjournal.com/news/politics-and-government/

Please refer to the full story in Variety: Variety Article for more information.

About FOX Television Stations

FOX Television Stations owns and operates 29 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in 14 of the top 15 largest designated market areas, or DMAs, and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago). Of these stations, 18 are affiliated with the FOX Network. In addition to distributing sports, entertainment and syndicated content, our television stations collectively produce approximately 1,200 hours of local news every week. These stations leverage viewer, distributor and advertiser demand for the FOX Network's national content.

About the Las Vegas Review-Journal

Since 1909, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's comprehensive media leader. Over the years, it has transformed from an award-winning newspaper that delivers local and community news and spans the globe with far-reaching topics and coverage. The Review-Journal has forged into multimedia and digital platforms through its website, Reviewjournal.com, which includes a network of niche publications, breaking news, e-newsletters, customized content, custom printing, a production studio, and more to meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.

Media Contacts:

Wanda English Blair

Las Vegas Review-Journal

(702) 383-0223, [email protected]

Victoria Gurrieri

FOX Television Stations

(646) 248-4108, [email protected]

SOURCE Las Vegas Review-Journal