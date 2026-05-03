Las Vegas Review-Journal Launches VegasBusiness, a New Multiplatform Business Brand Serving Southern Nevada Leaders

LAS VEGAS, May 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --The Las Vegas Review Journal today announced the launch of VegasBusiness, a new multiplatform brand designed to deliver authoritative reporting, analysis, and insight to Southern Nevada's business leaders and decisionmakers.

VegasBusiness debuts with a biweekly print section distributed in the Sunday Las Vegas Review Journal, a new digital hub at VegasBusiness.com, a weekday business email newsletter, and a bi monthly podcast. Together, the platforms create the most comprehensive local business news and intelligence offerings in the Las Vegas market.

Vegas Business, powered by the state's largest and most experienced business reporting team, focuses on the people, companies, and forces shaping Southern Nevada's economy, including gaming and hospitality, real estate development, technology, finance, logistics, and small business.

"Las Vegas is one of the fastest evolving business markets in the country, and its leaders need timely, trustworthy intelligence to compete and grow," Keith Moyer, publisher and editor of the Las Vegas Review Journal, said. "VegasBusiness expands our business journalism across platforms and delivers deeper insight, greater frequency, and broader reach for Southern Nevada's decision makers."

Expanded Business Coverage Across Platforms

VegasBusiness features business coverage designed for how executives consume news today—through print, digital, email, audio, video, and social channels.

Editorial franchises include CSuite Insider, featuring executive interviews; Building Las Vegas, with in depth reporting on major projects and deals; Innovation, spotlighting people and ideas driving change; Price Points, examining data and consumer trends; Small Business, highlighting enterprising local companies; and a curated Calendar of business events and conferences.

"We created this section to provide Las Vegas business leaders with practical, locally grounded intelligence so t hey can make faster, more informed decisions on growth, talent, and regulation," Erin Edgemon, business editor of the Review Journal, said. "VegasBusiness is designed to help business leaders understand what's happening in the economy, why it matters, and how it impacts their organizations and communities."

A Premium Environment for Advertisers

In addition to expanded editorial coverage, VegasBusiness provides a new advertising and sponsorship platform for brands seeking to reach business decision makers in Southern Nevada. The brand offers integrated opportunities across print, digital, newsletters, podcasts, video, social media, and events, supported by advanced audience targeting and measurement.

"VegasBusiness gives advertisers access to the largest concentration of local business decision- makers in the market," Michael LaBonia, senior vice president of sales for the Las Vegas Review Journal, said. "It's a high impact, data driven platform that connects brands with influence, intent, and measurable results."

Availability

VegasBusiness Magazine: Biweekly, Sundays in the Las Vegas Review Journal

Biweekly, Sundays in the Las Vegas Review Journal Digital: 24/7 at VegasBusiness.com

24/7 at VegasBusiness.com **Newscast:** Weekday segment mornings on 7@7 a.m.

**Newsletter:** Featured in the weekday Business Brief

Additional information is available at VegasBusiness.com.

Since 1909, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's comprehensive media leader. Over the years, it has transformed from an award-winning newspaper that delivers local and community news and spans the globe with far-reaching topics and coverage. The Review-Journal has forged into multimedia and digital platforms through its website, Reviewjournal.com, which includes a network of niche publications, breaking news, e-newsletters, customized content, custom printing, a production studio, and more to meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.

Media Contact

Wanda English Blair, Vice President of Marketing

(702) 383-0223

[email protected]

SOURCE Las Vegas Review-Journal