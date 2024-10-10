Las Vegas Sands and Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities Select 13 Hospitality Scholarship Recipients

The Sands Hospitality Advancement Scholarships with HACU support hospitality students from Hispanic-serving institutions in Las Vegas and the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) today announced it has partnered with the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) to award 13 students at HACU-member schools with Sands Hospitality Advancement Scholarships in support of their preparation for careers in the travel, tourism and leisure industry.

Students receiving the $5,000 and $2,500 scholarships attend University of Nevada, Las Vegas (3 recipients); College of Southern Nevada (2 recipients); University of North Texas (5 recipients); and Dallas College (1 recipient).

"HACU is excited to partner with Las Vegas Sands in this scholarship supporting students who are working towards a career in the hospitality industry," said HACU President and CEO Antonio R. Flores. "Our nation's Hispanic-Serving Institutions have always been conduits for talent to all industries and these scholarships provide financial assistance to students who show promise and commitment to their future success."

Sands established the Sands Hospitality Advancement Scholarships with HACU, the only national association representing Hispanic-serving Institutions (HSIs), as part of the company's commitment to building a thriving hospitality industry workforce.

"We want to help cultivate diverse and highly capable talent to support the strength of our industry," Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs, who spearheads corporate responsibility initiatives at Sands, said. "This program joins a number of initiatives we have to help ensure the hospitality industry can best capitalize on its continued growth with a solid pipeline of future talent, while empowering people from different backgrounds to enter the field."

Sands' broad array of hospitality education initiatives include the Sands Hospitality Immersion Program with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the Sands Hospitality Scholarship Program in Singapore, underwriting for the 2024 University of North Texas Las Vegas Study Tour, other scholarship funding and partnerships with higher education institutions, on-property and industry-supported training opportunities for students and hospitality professionals, and mentorship and instruction from company leaders.

The company's focus on hospitality education is a core component of its 2021-2025 ambition to invest $200 million in workforce development. At the end of 2023, Sands had contributed $181 million toward achieving this target.

Funding for the Sands Hospitality Advancement Scholarships comes through the Sands Cares global community engagement program. To learn more about Sands Cares and Sands' focus on developing the workforce of the future in the hospitality industry, read the company's latest ESG report: https://www.sands.com/resources/reports/. To learn more about Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, visit https://www.hacu.net/hacu/default.asp.

About Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Sands is the leading global developer and operator of integrated resorts. The company's iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make its host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands® in Singapore and The Venetian® Macao , The Londoner Macao® , The Parisian Macao® , The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Sands® Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, Sands is anchored by the core tenets of serving people, communities and the planet. The company's ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for World and North America, as well as Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies. To learn more, visit www.sands.com .

About the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, founded in 1986, represents more than 500 colleges and universities in the United States, Latin America, Spain and school districts throughout the U.S. HACU is the only national association representing existing and emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). The Association's headquarters is in San Antonio, Texas, with offices in Washington, D.C, Sacramento, California, and Chicago, Illinois.

SOURCE Las Vegas Sands Corp.