Las Vegas Sands Announces $500,000 Donation to The WASH Foundation

The contribution marks the 10th anniversary of partnership between Sands Cares and the foundation and provides support for the nonprofit's mission to improve public health around the world

LAS VEGAS, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) has contributed $500,000 through Sands Cares to The WASH Foundation, an evolution of the Clean the World Foundation, bringing the company's total contributions to the nonprofit organization to more than $5.6 million since kicking off the partnership.

The 2024 Sands Cares investment supports three priority areas: the annual Sands Cares Global Hygiene Kit Build, which will mark more than 1 million kits built by Sands Team Members since 2014; the Drop By Drop Project, a program Sands established with The WASH Foundation to address water stewardship initiatives in the company's regions; and capacity-building funding to help The WASH Foundation expand its hygiene education programs around the world.

After working with Clean the World for the collection and recycling of discarded hygiene amenities at the company's resorts, Sands provided its first donation to the foundation in 2014. Since that initial Sands Cares engagement, the partnership has produced a number of impacts, firsts and new programs over the years, including transformation of the organization's Las Vegas recycling center into a full soap manufacturing operation, expansion of Clean the World's operations in Asia and launch of Las Vegas' first mobile shower unit for people experiencing homelessness.

Through its partnership with Clean the World, Sands has diverted more than 618,000 pounds of waste from landfills since 2011. The company has worked with The WASH Foundation to distribute 4.1 million bars of soap to people in need. In the United States, Sands Cares' support has enabled more than 62,000 showers to people experiencing homelessness.

"Across a remarkable decade-long partnership with Las Vegas Sands, we've embarked on numerous impactful initiatives rooted in improving public health and transforming communities worldwide," Shawn Seipler, founder and CEO of Clean the World Global and chairman of The WASH Foundation board, said. "From pioneering projects like the Drop by Drop Project, which supports local water champions in Macao and Singapore, to our collaborative efforts in promoting access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), our journey has been one of innovation, resilience and meaningful change. As we celebrate this milestone, we not only honor the history we've built together but also reaffirm our commitment to continue championing these vital causes, ensuring a brighter, healthier future for all."

2024 Sands Cares Contribution Components

Spanning an increased number of hygiene kits for people facing hardship and expanded support for water stewardship and foundation initiatives, this year's Sands Cares engagement is providing accelerated support for The WASH Foundation's mission to transform people's lives and improve their health by promoting access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene for communities in need across the globe.

Hygiene Kits to Address Hardship: One of the first companies to establish a global kit build program with The WASH Foundation, Sands has hosted these events in its regions around the world since 2014. During that time, the company's Team Members have built 938,000 kits and will increase annual production to 70,000 kits this year, bringing the cumulative total to more than 1 million kits. The WASH Foundation provides these critical hygiene supplies to people and communities facing hardships and crisis situations.

Grants for Water Stewardship: As part of the $500,000 donation, Sands has increased its funding to The WASH Foundation for the Drop by Drop Project to provide larger grant amounts for the program's two grantees designated in Macao and Singapore. This year's recipients will be announced in summer 2024. The Drop by Drop Project was established by Sands and The WASH Foundation in 2019 to support innovative water stewardship projects in Macao and Singapore through grants to local environmental champions that are addressing the program's goals to increase water resiliency, reinvigorate ecosystems, incubate new water solutions and engage the community in these areas.

Capacity-Building Support for the Foundation's Mission: The third component in this year's Sands Cares contribution is $100,000 earmarked for capacity-building to support The WASH Foundation in expanding its reach, with a priority on hygiene curriculum and programs for schools. The foundation has established hygiene curriculum for schools in Uganda and the Dominican Republic, which will become models for other school-centric initiatives.

"Our decade-long partnership with The WASH Foundation is our longest-standing global Sands Cares engagement, and it's provided a critical mechanism for us to address several core priorities, including relief for people facing hardship and environmental advocacy in our resorts and regions," said Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs, who oversees corporate responsibility initiatives and the global Sands Cares program. "Many of the programs we've launched with Clean the World and The WASH Foundation have been pivotal, both for our communities and our people. The organizations' entrepreneurial drive, understanding of our goals and ability to deliver on the mission are why we continue to support these programs and greatly value our long-standing relationship."

Sands' partnership with Clean the World and The WASH Foundation supports each of the company's People, Communities and Planet corporate responsibility pillars – from providing an annual Team Member bonding opportunity through the kit builds as a supportive People program to addressing hardships and crisis situations through hygiene kit contributions and other hygiene-related initiatives under the Communities pillar and advancing recycling, conservation and water initiatives under the Planet pillar.

