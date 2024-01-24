Las Vegas Sands Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023

(Compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022)

Net Revenue of $2.92 billion and Net Income of $469 million

Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA Reached $1.20 billion

Macao Adjusted Property EBITDA of $654 million Low Hold on Rolling Play in Macao Negatively Impacted Adjusted Property EBITDA by $40 million

Marina Bay Sands Adjusted Property EBITDA of $544 million High Hold on Rolling Play at Marina Bay Sands Positively Impacted Adjusted Property EBITDA by $71 million

LVS Repurchased $505 million of Company Stock

LVS Acquiring Approximately $250 million of SCL Stock

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS), the world's leading developer and operator of convention-based Integrated Resorts, today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

"We were extremely pleased with our financial and operating results for the quarter, which reflect the ongoing improvement in the operating environment in both Macao and Singapore. We remain deeply enthusiastic about our opportunities for growth in both Macao and Singapore in the years ahead," said Robert G. Goldstein, chairman and chief executive officer.

"In Macao, the ongoing recovery across all segments continued during the quarter. Our decades-long commitment to making investments that enhance the business and leisure tourism appeal of Macao and support its development as a world center of business and leisure tourism positions us well as the ongoing recovery in travel and tourism spend progresses.

"In Singapore, Marina Bay Sands once again delivered outstanding levels of financial and operating performance. Our new suite product and elevated service offerings position us well as airlift capacity continues to improve and the recovery in travel and tourism spending from China and the wider region continues to advance.

"We are fortunate that our financial strength supports our ongoing investment and capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore, our pursuit of growth opportunities in new markets, and the return of capital to stockholders.

"We repurchased $505 million LVS shares under our share repurchase program during the quarter. We look forward to utilizing our share repurchase program to return excess capital to stockholders in the future. In addition, we entered into an agreement during the quarter to purchase approximately $250 million of Sands China stock, which, upon settlement of the agreement, is expected to increase our ownership interest in Sands China."

Net revenue was $2.92 billion, an increase of 161.0% from the prior year quarter. Operating income was $710 million, compared to an operating loss of $166 million in the prior year quarter. Net income from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $469 million, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $269 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA was $1.20 billion, compared to $222 million in the prior year quarter.

Full year 2023 operating income was $2.31 billion, compared to an operating loss of $792 million in 2022. Net income from continuing operations was $1.43 billion, or $1.62 per diluted share, in 2023. This compared to a net loss of $1.54 billion, or $1.40 per diluted share, in 2022.

Sands China Ltd. Consolidated Financial Results

On a GAAP basis, total net revenues for SCL increased 323% to $1.86 billion, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income for SCL was $288 million, compared to a net loss of $348 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

On a GAAP basis, 2023 total net revenues for SCL increased 307% to $6.53 billion, compared to 2022. Net income for SCL was $696 million in 2023, compared to a net loss of $1.58 billion in 2022.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $190 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $201 million in the prior year quarter. Our weighted average borrowing cost was 5.2% during the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022.

Our effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 20.8%, compared to 6.3% in the prior year quarter. The income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by a 17% statutory rate on our Singapore operations.

Stockholder Returns

During the fourth quarter of 2023, we repurchased $505 million of our common stock (approximately 11 million shares at a weighted average price of $45.40). The remaining amount authorized under our share repurchase program is $1.50 billion. The timing and actual number of shares to be repurchased in the future will depend on a variety of factors, including the company's financial position, earnings, legal requirements, other investment opportunities and market conditions.

We also entered into an agreement to purchase approximately $250 million of SCL common stock that will be completed in the first half of 2024.

We paid a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per common share during the quarter. We announced our next quarterly dividend of $0.20 per common share will be paid on February 14, 2024, to Las Vegas Sands stockholders of record on February 6, 2024.

Balance Sheet Items

Unrestricted cash balances as of December 31, 2023 were $5.11 billion.

The company has access to $4.44 billion available for borrowing under our U.S., SCL and Singapore revolving credit facilities, net of outstanding letters of credit. As of December 31, 2023, total debt outstanding, excluding finance leases and financed purchases, was $14.01 billion.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures during the fourth quarter totaled $325 million, including construction, development and maintenance activities of $184 million at Marina Bay Sands, $109 million in Macao and $32 million in corporate, development and other.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Non-GAAP Measures

Within the company's fourth quarter and full year 2023 press release, the company makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the company's consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP including "adjusted net income (loss)," "adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share," and "consolidated adjusted property EBITDA," which have directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The company believes these measures represent important internal measures of financial performance. Set forth in the financial schedules accompanying this release and presentations included on the company's website are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosure by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and the specific reasons why the company's management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows are presented below.

The following non-GAAP financial measures are used by management, as well as industry analysts, to evaluate the company's operations and operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented so investors have the same financial data management uses in evaluating financial performance with the belief it will assist the investment community in properly assessing the underlying financial performance of the company on a year-over-year and a quarter sequential basis.

Adjusted net income (loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income (loss) attributable to Las Vegas Sands excluding certain nonrecurring corporate expenses, pre-opening expense, development expense, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, loss on modification or early retirement of debt, other income or expense and income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are presented as supplemental disclosures as management believes they are (1) each widely used measures of performance by industry analysts and investors and (2) a principal basis for valuation of Integrated Resort companies, as these non-GAAP measures are considered by many as alternative measures on which to base expectations for future results. These measures also form the basis of certain internal management performance expectations.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income (loss) from continuing operations before stock-based compensation expense, corporate expense, pre-opening expense, development expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of leasehold interests in land, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, interest, other income or expense, gain or loss on modification or early retirement of debt and income taxes. Management utilizes consolidated adjusted property EBITDA to compare the operating profitability of its operations with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. Integrated Resort companies have historically reported adjusted property EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure to GAAP financial measures. In order to view the operations of their casinos on a more stand-alone basis, Integrated Resort companies, including Las Vegas Sands, have historically excluded certain expenses that do not relate to the management of specific properties, such as pre-opening expense, development expense and corporate expense, from their adjusted property EBITDA calculations. Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to income (loss) from operations (as an indicator of operating performance) or to cash flows from operations (as a measure of liquidity), in each case, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The company has significant uses of cash flow, including capital expenditures, dividend payments, interest payments, debt principal payments and income tax payments, which are not reflected in consolidated adjusted property EBITDA. Not all companies calculate adjusted property EBITDA in the same manner. As a result, consolidated adjusted property EBITDA as presented by Las Vegas Sands may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

The company may also present the above items on a constant currency basis. This information is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating current quarter local currency amounts to U.S. dollars based on prior period exchange rates. These amounts are compared to the prior period to derive non-GAAP constant-currency growth/decline. Management considers non-GAAP constant-currency growth/decline to be a useful metric to investors and management as it allows a more direct comparison of current performance to historical performance.

Exhibit 1 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:















Casino

$ 2,111

$ 654

$ 7,522

$ 2,627 Rooms

323

154

1,204

469 Food and beverage

161

103

584

301 Mall

232

164

767

580 Convention, retail and other

88

42

295

133 Net revenues

2,915

1,117

10,372

4,110 Operating expenses:















Resort operations

1,721

908

6,316

3,411 Corporate

64

68

230

235 Pre-opening

2

2

15

13 Development

65

35

205

143 Depreciation and amortization

333

256

1,208

1,036 Amortization of leasehold interests in land

15

13

58

55 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

5

1

27

9



2,205

1,283

8,059

4,902 Operating income (loss)

710

(166)

2,313

(792) Other income (expense):















Interest income

63

60

288

116 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(190)

(201)

(818)

(702) Other income (expense)

9

20

(8)

(9) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

592

(287)

1,775

(1,387) Income tax (expense) benefit

(123)

18

(344)

(154) Net income (loss) from continuing operations

469

(269)

1,431

(1,541) Discontinued operations:















Income from operations of discontinued operations, net of tax

—

—

—

46 Gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax

—

—

—

2,861 Adjustment to gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of















tax

—

(5)

—

(9) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

(5)

—

2,898 Net income (loss)

469

(274)

1,431

1,357 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(87)

105

(210)

475 Net income (loss) attributable to Las Vegas Sands Corp.

$ 382

$ (169)

$ 1,221

$ 1,832

















Earnings (loss) per share - basic:















Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 0.50

$ (0.21)

$ 1.62

$ (1.40) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

(0.01)

—

3.80 Net income (loss) per common share

$ 0.50

$ (0.22)

$ 1.62

$ 2.40

















Earnings (loss) per share - diluted:















Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 0.50

$ (0.21)

$ 1.62

$ (1.40) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

(0.01)

—

3.80 Net income (loss) per common share

$ 0.50

$ (0.22)

$ 1.62

$ 2.40

















Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

759

764

752

764 Diluted

760

764

754

764

Exhibit 2 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Net Revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDA (In millions) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Net Revenues















The Venetian Macao

$ 748

$ 201

$ 2,682

$ 682 The Londoner Macao

589

93

1,792

350 The Parisian Macao

222

51

879

188 The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao

192

75

779

313 Sands Macao

81

17

322

65 Ferry Operations and Other

31

7

105

29 Macao Operations

1,863

444

6,559

1,627

















Marina Bay Sands

1,061

682

3,849

2,516 Intercompany Royalties

60

29

224

107 Intersegment Eliminations(1)

(69)

(38)

(260)

(140)



$ 2,915

$ 1,117

$ 10,372

$ 4,110

















Adjusted Property EBITDA















The Venetian Macao

$ 302

$ 14

$ 1,054

$ (25) The Londoner Macao

190

(42)

516

(189) The Parisian Macao

68

(26)

269

(103) The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao

71

26

308

81 Sands Macao

17

(20)

59

(81) Ferry Operations and Other

6

(3)

18

(7) Macao Operations

654

(51)

2,224

(324)

















Marina Bay Sands

544

273

1,861

1,056



$ 1,198

$ 222

$ 4,085

$ 732

















Adjusted Property EBITDA as a Percentage of Net















Revenues















The Venetian Macao

40.4 %

7.0 %

39.3 %



The Londoner Macao

32.3 %





28.8 %



The Parisian Macao

30.6 %





30.6 %



The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao

37.0 %

34.7 %

39.5 %

25.9 % Sands Macao

21.0 %





18.3 %



Ferry Operations and Other

19.4 %





17.1 %



Macao Operations

35.1 %





33.9 %





















Marina Bay Sands

51.3 %

40.0 %

48.4 %

42.0 %

















Total

41.1 %

19.9 %

39.4 %

17.8 %

Note: The sale of the Las Vegas Operating Properties closed on February 23, 2022. The information for the year ended December 31, 2022, excludes the results of the Las Vegas Operating Properties, as they were classified as a discontinued operation. (1) Intersegment eliminations include royalties and other intercompany services.

Exhibit 3 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA:





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 469

$ (269)

$ 1,431

$ (1,541) Add (deduct):















Income tax expense (benefit)

123

(18)

344

154 Other (income) expense

(9)

(20)

8

9 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

190

201

818

702 Interest income

(63)

(60)

(288)

(116) Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

5

1

27

9 Amortization of leasehold interests in land

15

13

58

55 Depreciation and amortization

333

256

1,208

1,036 Development expense

65

35

205

143 Pre-opening expense

2

2

15

13 Stock-based compensation (1)

4

13

29

33 Corporate expense

64

68

230

235 Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 1,198

$ 222

$ 4,085

$ 732

Note: The sale of the Las Vegas Operating Properties closed on February 23, 2022. The information for the year ended December 31, 2022, excludes the results of the Las Vegas Operating Properties, as they were classified as a discontinued operation. (1) During the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $14 million and $23 million, respectively, of which $10 million and $10 million, respectively, was included in corporate expense in the accompanying condensed consolidated statements of operations. During the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $72 million and $70 million, respectively, of which $43 million and $37 million, respectively, was included in corporate expense in the accompanying condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Exhibit 4 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to LVS to Adjusted Net Income (Loss):





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income (loss) attributable to LVS

$ 382

$ (169)

$ 1,221

$ 1,832

















Pre-opening expense

2

2

15

13 Development expense

65

35

205

143 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

5

1

27

9 Other (income) expense

(9)

(20)

8

9 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

5

—

(2,898) Income tax impact on net income adjustments (1)

(14)

(7)

(43)

(26) Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments

3

11

(10)

— Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable



to LVS

$ 434

$ (142)

$ 1,423

$ (918)

















The following is a reconciliation of Income (Loss) per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Diluted Share:





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Per diluted share of common stock:















Net income (loss) attributable to LVS

$ 0.50

$ (0.22)

$ 1.62

$ 2.40

















Pre-opening expense

—

—

0.02

0.01 Development expense

0.09

0.05

0.27

0.19 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

0.01

—

0.04

0.01 Other (income) expense

(0.01)

(0.03)

0.01

0.01 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

0.01

—

(3.79) Income tax impact on net income adjustments

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.06)

(0.03) Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments

—

0.01

(0.01)

— Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share from continuing



operations

$ 0.57

$ (0.19)

$ 1.89

$ (1.20)

















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

760

764

754

764

(1) The income tax impact for each adjustment is derived by applying the effective tax rate, including current and deferred income tax expense, based upon the jurisdiction and the nature of the adjustment.

Exhibit 5 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (In millions) (Unaudited)

The following reflects the impact on Net Revenues for hold-adjusted win percentage:













































































































Three Months Ended



















































December 31,



















































2023

2022 Macao Operations

















































$ 68

$ (10) Marina Bay Sands

















































(91)

144



















































$ (23)

$ 134

The following reflects the impact on Adjusted Property EBITDA for hold-adjusted win percentage:













































































































Three Months Ended



















































December 31,



















































2023

2022 Macao Operations

















































$ 40

$ (6) Marina Bay Sands

















































(71)

113



















































$ (31)

$ 107

Note: Beginning with the fourth quarter of 2023, we are no longer reporting quarterly "consolidated hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA" for Macao operations and Marina Bay Sands, and "hold-normalized adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to LVS" or "hold-normalized adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share from continuing operations." We are making this change in response to comments from the SEC staff in connection with their ordinary course review. We will continue to report the hold-adjusted impact on quarterly revenue and adjusted property EBITDA for our Macao operations and Marina Bay Sands. These amounts represent the estimated impact of the hold adjustment that would have occurred had the company's current period Rolling Chip win percentage equaled 3.30%. Included are the estimated commissions paid, discounts and other incentives rebated directly or indirectly to customers, gaming taxes and bad debt expense that would have been incurred or avoided.

Exhibit 6 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Casino Statistics:















The Venetian Macao:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 10,270

$ 2,496

$ 9,419

$ 2,255 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 416

$ 90

$ 420

$ 87 Average number of table games

690

626

672

626 Average number of slot machines

1,458

1,523

1,408

1,435

















The Londoner Macao:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 10,562

$ 1,443

$ 8,251

$ 1,449 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 575

$ 39

$ 480

$ 48 Average number of table games

499

472

487

473 Average number of slot machines

1,332

1,360

1,215

1,366

















The Parisian Macao:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 6,875

$ 1,528

$ 7,069

$ 1,417 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 316

$ 30

$ 310

$ 29 Average number of table games

273

269

270

269 Average number of slot machines

836

1,115

879

1,110

















The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 21,078

$ 2,697

$ 19,656

$ 3,919 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ —

$ 44

$ 218

$ 41 Average number of table games

86

142

96

142 Average number of slot machines

22

100

62

135

















Sands Macao:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 7,327

$ 759

$ 5,871

$ 934 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 276

$ 45

$ 264

$ 50 Average number of table games

105

152

129

153 Average number of slot machines

507

765

598

731

















Marina Bay Sands:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 14,785

$ 7,832

$ 12,951

$ 7,849 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 840

$ 757

$ 869

$ 724 Average number of table games

505

505

514

517 Average number of slot machines

2,946

2,891

2,925

2,670

Note: The 2022 casino statistics exclude slot machines not in operation due to social distancing measures. (1) Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis. (2) Slot machine win per unit per day is shown before deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis.

Exhibit 7 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



The Venetian Macao

December 31,



(Dollars in millions)

2023

2022

Change Revenues:











Casino

$ 607

$ 130

$ 477 Rooms

49

17

32 Food and Beverage

16

5

11 Mall

66

43

23 Convention, Retail and Other

10

6

4 Net Revenues

$ 748

$ 201

$ 547













Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 302

$ 14

$ 288 EBITDA Margin %

40.4 %

7.0 %

33.4 pts













Gaming Statistics











(Dollars in millions)

























Rolling Chip Volume

$ 1,247

$ 197

$ 1,050 Rolling Chip Win %(1)

3.27 %

5.56 %

(2.29) pts













Non-Rolling Chip Drop

$ 2,455

$ 491

$ 1,964 Non-Rolling Chip Win %

24.9 %

27.0 %

(2.1) pts













Slot Handle

$ 1,367

$ 296

$ 1,071 Slot Hold %

4.1 %

4.2 %

(0.1) pts













Hotel Statistics

























Occupancy %

98.7 %

50.2 %

48.5 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR)

$ 202

$ 145

$ 57 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

$ 200

$ 73

$ 127

Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2022. Rooms utilized to house team members due to travel restrictions during 2022 were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.30% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



The Londoner Macao

December 31,



(Dollars in millions)

2023

2022

Change Revenues:











Casino

$ 433

$ 49

$ 384 Rooms

92

18

74 Food and Beverage

27

7

20 Mall

19

12

7 Convention, Retail and Other

18

7

11 Net Revenues

$ 589

$ 93

$ 496













Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 190

$ (42)

$ 232 EBITDA Margin %

32.3 %





















Gaming Statistics











(Dollars in millions)

























Rolling Chip Volume

$ 2,324

$ 165

$ 2,159 Rolling Chip Win %(1)

3.04 %

6.36 %

(3.32) pts













Non-Rolling Chip Drop

$ 1,852

$ 252

$ 1,600 Non-Rolling Chip Win %

22.4 %

20.7 %

1.7 pts













Slot Handle

$ 1,706

$ 172

$ 1,534 Slot Hold %

4.1 %

2.9 %

1.2 pts













Hotel Statistics

























Occupancy %

96.8 %

30.7 %

66.1 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR)

$ 186

$ 171

$ 15 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

$ 180

$ 52

$ 128

Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2022. Rooms utilized for government quarantine purposes and to house team members due to travel restrictions during 2022 were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.30% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



The Parisian Macao

December 31,



(Dollars in millions)

2023

2022

Change Revenues:











Casino

$ 163

$ 33

$ 130 Rooms

35

10

25 Food and Beverage

14

3

11 Mall

9

5

4 Convention, Retail and Other

1

—

1 Net Revenues

$ 222

$ 51

$ 171













Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 68

$ (26)

$ 94 EBITDA Margin %

30.6 %





















Gaming Statistics











(Dollars in millions)

























Rolling Chip Volume

$ 31

$ 48

$ (17) Rolling Chip Win %(1)

6.18 %

11.98 %

(5.80) pts













Non-Rolling Chip Drop

$ 778

$ 123

$ 655 Non-Rolling Chip Win %

21.9 %

26.1 %

(4.2) pts













Slot Handle

$ 640

$ 85

$ 555 Slot Hold %

3.8 %

3.6 %

0.2 pts













Hotel Statistics

























Occupancy %

98.8 %

36.1 %

62.7 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR)

$ 153

$ 117

$ 36 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

$ 151

$ 42

$ 109

Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2022. Rooms utilized to house team members due to travel restrictions during 2022 were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.30% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao

December 31,



(Dollars in millions)

2023

2022

Change Revenues:











Casino

$ 95

$ 26

$ 69 Rooms

25

9

16 Food and Beverage

9

3

6 Mall

62

37

25 Convention, Retail and Other

1

—

1 Net Revenues

$ 192

$ 75

$ 117













Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 71

$ 26

$ 45 EBITDA Margin %

37.0 %

34.7 %

2.3 pts













Gaming Statistics











(Dollars in millions)

























Rolling Chip Volume

$ 2,387

$ 177

$ 2,210 Rolling Chip Win %(1)

0.65 %

1.34 %

(0.69) pts













Non-Rolling Chip Drop

$ 682

$ 144

$ 538 Non-Rolling Chip Win %

22.2 %

22.7 %

(0.5) pts













Slot Handle

$ —

$ 5

$ (5) Slot Hold %

— %

8.4 %

(8.4) pts













Hotel Statistics

























Occupancy %

87.8 %

31.0 %

56.8 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR)

$ 474

$ 453

$ 21 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

$ 416

$ 140

$ 276

Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2022. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.30% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Sands Macao

December 31,



(Dollars in millions)

2023

2022

Change Revenues:











Casino

$ 72

$ 14

$ 58 Rooms

5

1

4 Food and Beverage

3

1

2 Convention, Retail and Other

1

1

— Net Revenues

$ 81

$ 17

$ 64













Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 17

$ (20)

$ 37 EBITDA Margin %

21.0 %





















Gaming Statistics











(Dollars in millions)

























Rolling Chip Volume

$ 28

$ 30

$ (2) Rolling Chip Win %(1)

4.54 %

2.34 %

2.20 pts













Non-Rolling Chip Drop

$ 410

$ 56

$ 354 Non-Rolling Chip Win %

17.0 %

17.6 %

(0.6) pts













Slot Handle

$ 474

$ 93

$ 381 Slot Hold %

2.7 %

3.4 %

(0.7) pts













Hotel Statistics

























Occupancy %

98.9 %

44.1 %

54.8 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR)

$ 175

$ 151

$ 24 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

$ 173

$ 67

$ 106

Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2022. Rooms utilized to house team members due to travel and quarantine restrictions during 2022 were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.30% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Marina Bay Sands

December 31,



(Dollars in millions)

2023

2022

Change Revenues:











Casino

$ 741

$ 402

$ 339 Rooms

117

99

18 Food and Beverage

92

84

8 Mall

76

67

9 Convention, Retail and Other

35

30

5 Net Revenues

$ 1,061

$ 682

$ 379













Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 544

$ 273

$ 271 EBITDA Margin %

51.3 %

40.0 %

11.3 pts













Gaming Statistics











(Dollars in millions)

























Rolling Chip Volume

$ 7,240

$ 7,093

$ 147 Rolling Chip Win %(1)

4.57 %

1.24 %

3.33 pts













Non-Rolling Chip Drop

$ 1,885

$ 1,450

$ 435 Non-Rolling Chip Win %

18.9 %

19.0 %

(0.1) pts













Slot Handle

$ 6,226

$ 4,750

$ 1,476 Slot Hold %

3.7 %

4.2 %

(0.5) pts













Hotel Statistics (2)

























Occupancy %

94.4 %

98.3 %

(3.9) pts Average Daily Rate (ADR)

$ 647

$ 550

$ 97 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

$ 611

$ 541

$ 70

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data - Asian Retail Mall Operations (Unaudited)





For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

TTM December 31,

2023 (Dollars in millions except per

square foot data)

Gross

Revenue(1)

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Margin

Gross

Leasable Area

(sq. ft.)

Occupancy % at End of

Period

Tenant Sales

Per Sq. Ft.(2) Shoppes at Venetian

$ 66

$ 59

89.4 %

818,686

79.7 %

$ 1,906

























Shoppes at Four Seasons























Luxury Retail

45

42

93.3 %

129,932

100.0 %

9,265 Other Stores

17

15

88.2 %

119,441

85.2 %

4,347



62

57

91.9 %

249,373

92.9 %

7,594

























Shoppes at Londoner

19

16

84.2 %

611,905

59.1 %

1,796

























Shoppes at Parisian

9

7

77.8 %

296,352

67.2 %

710

























Total Cotai Strip in Macao

156

139

89.1 %

1,976,316

73.1 %

2,636

























The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

76

68

89.5 %

615,633

99.8 %

2,991

























Total

$ 232

$ 207

89.2 %

2,591,949

79.4 %

$ 2,754

Note: This table excludes the results of our retail outlets at Sands Macao. (1) Gross revenue figures are net of intersegment revenue eliminations. (2) Tenant sales per square foot reflect sales from tenants only after the tenant has been open for a period of 12 months.

SOURCE Las Vegas Sands