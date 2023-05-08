Las Vegas Sands Announces a $100,000 Sands Cares Donation to Dress for Success Southern Nevada

The partnership will provide funding for the nonprofit's core services and transformation of its Career Center, along with consulting and volunteer support for renovation efforts.

LAS VEGAS, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) today announced it will contribute $100,000 through Sands Cares to Dress for Success ® (DFS) Southern Nevada. The commitment will support the organization's core program and its free workforce development services for women who are unemployed and underemployed, as well as fund renovation of its Career Center and computer lab.

Sands' Team Member resource group for women and their allies, EmpowHER, is consulting on and will provide volunteer support for the Career Center renovation effort.

DFS Southern Nevada is the local affiliate of the leading global nonprofit employment resource for women. The organization empowers women in Southern Nevada to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools to thrive in work and in life. Since its founding in 2009, DFS Southern Nevada has helped more than 13,000 women of diverse backgrounds and experiences on their road to achieving economic independence.

"We are honored that Sands has become a key partner in our efforts to empower underserved women to plan and achieve economic independence, putting them and their families on a path to a better life," Norma Intriago, executive director of DFS Southern Nevada, said. "This critical funding from Sands Cares funding will help us reach more women in Southern Nevada to let them know they are not alone and that they have support to sustainably transform their lives, as well as bolster our Career Center, ensuring we can offer these critical services for years to come."

In March, Sands also supported DFS Southern Nevada with participation in the Your Hour, Her Power campaign, held in conjunction with Women's History Month. The campaign encouraged individuals to donate one hour of their pay to help underserved women access programs, services and tools that can help them achieve economic advancement. Sands Team Members participated by sharing messages of inspiration and guidance through DFS Southern Nevada's and the company's social media channels.

"The vital support and resources that DFS Southern Nevada provides to its clients have the potential to change lives, not just for the women being served, but for their families and the community as a whole," said Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs, who spearheads corporate responsibility initiatives for the company. "We have worked with DFS Southern Nevada for the past few years, but seeing the impact they make, the critical needs of underserved women in our community and the interest by our EmpowHER group to get involved, we elected to increase and amplify our partnership for 2023."

The engagement with DFS Southern Nevada supports three of Sands Cares' core focus areas: providing resources and mentorship to support workforce development, helping people facing hardship overcome challenges, and removing systemic barriers for diverse groups. In addition, the DFS Southern Nevada partnership encompasses Sands Cares' three methods of engagement: philanthropic giving to support DFS Southern Nevada's programs and services, capacity building to improve the Career Center as a resource for DFS Southern Nevada's core service delivery and volunteer support through the EmpowHER Team Member resource group's efforts with the Career Center.

About Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class integrated resorts. Our iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make our host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and The Venetian Macao , The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao , The Londoner Macao , The Parisian Macao and Sands Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Sands is dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, anchored by our core tenets of serving people, planet and communities. Our ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for World and North America. To learn more, visit www.sands.com .

About Dress of Success Southern Nevada

Dress for Success Southern Nevada is the local affiliate of the leading global nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, development tools, and professional attire to help women thrive in work and in life.

Since 2009, the organization has helped more than 13,000 women in Southern Nevada to achieve economic independence by providing a myriad of programs — including career development, job skills preparedness, mentorship and coaching, financial education, and professional attire.

