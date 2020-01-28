Las Vegas Sands Announces first Sands Cares Accelerator Graduate, Welcomes New Member

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, January 29, Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) will honor the Marty Hennessy Inspiring Children Foundation (ICF) as the inaugural graduate of the Sands Cares Accelerator Program, and announces the addition of Green Our Planet as the newest member of the three-year nonprofit mentorship program designed to help fast-track rising star organizations on the tipping point of making a leap in community impact.

The 2020 graduation celebration and kick-off event, to be held at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas, will highlight the ICF's success achieved in the Accelerator, in which Sands creates longer-term relationships with nonprofits via extended funding, structured guidance and customized support rarely found with typical corporate-nonprofit engagements.

"Involvement in the Sands Cares Accelerator has been a complete game-changer for us," said Ryan Wolfington, co-founder, ICF. "Beyond the financial investment and mentorship that Sands has contributed to help get us to our next stage, we've received tremendous awareness and credibility for our programs that take at-risk youth into greatness. The Accelerator has enabled us to grow both locally and now nationally with new partners and engagements in other regions."

In addition to ICF's graduation celebration, Sands will kick off its engagement with Green Our Planet (GoP), which helps schools establish comprehensive outdoor school garden and hydroponics STEM programs throughout the United States. GoP begins its three-year journey in the Sands Cares Accelerator with a goal of strengthening its marketing and awareness capabilities to further expand partnerships and drive more engagement with the organization.

"I'm honored that Green Our Planet was selected to be part of the Sands Cares Accelerator program, and I'm excited to have Sands support and mentor us during the next three years as we grow our impact in the Las Vegas community and beyond," said Ciara Byrne, GoP co-founder and co-CEO. Added fellow co-founder and co-CEO Kim MacQuarrie: "This combination of funding, training and mentorship, uncommon from a corporation to a nonprofit, is really going to help us promote the use of school gardens and hydroponics to improve STEM [science, technology, engineering and math] and conservation education among students in the United States."

Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY), the most comprehensive service provider for the thousands of young people experiencing homelessness in Southern Nevada, is kicking off its final year in the Accelerator and is focusing on developing a comprehensive strategic plan to guide the organization in its continued evolution, which has grown in the past three years to provide new and expanded services to more youth, as well as expanded its role in advocacy and policy work leading the Movement to End Youth Homelessness in Southern Nevada.

Inspired by the entrepreneurial and philanthropic spirit of Sands founder Sheldon G. Adelson, the Sands Cares Accelerator bring his legacy to life with a deeper corporate investment to advance the capabilities of nonprofit organizations so they can better address the needs of our community. Over the three-years of its membership in the program, nonprofits focus on building their capacity or a strategic program to better serve the community. Sands serves as a committed corporate catalyst and mentor for helping the organization achieve its goals and strengthen ability to deliver on its mission.

