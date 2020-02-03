Las Vegas Sands Named to CDP Water A List for Second Consecutive Year

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Only two weeks after being named to the international nonprofit environmental disclosure platform's Climate A List, Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) has again been recognized by CDP, this time for attaining the Water A List for the second consecutive year. The company has made the Climate A List for five years running.

In naming Sands to the Water A List, CDP is recognizing the company for its efforts and accomplishments in water efficiency and conservation. The company is also one of only 10 U.S. companies to attain dual A-List status.

"Being named to both the Climate and Water A Lists is a direct result of Sands' dedication to being responsible environmental stewards of the regions in which we operate," said Katarina Tesarova, senior vice president of global sustainability at Las Vegas Sands. "Our global sustainability strategy, driven by the Sands ECO360 program, is focused on leading the industry in environmentally responsible operations. Our placements on both the CDP Lists reinforces that we are being successful in our goals, and encourages us to maintain our commitment to responsible energy and water consumption."

In the past several months, Sands has received numerous accolades for its leadership in corporate sustainability, including most recently receiving the Industry Mover award from the RobescoSAM 2020 Sustainability Yearbook, for sustainable operations in the top 15% of all casino and gaming companies globally. Along with the recent Climate A List designation, the company has also been recognized on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and the FTSE4Good Index Series, and has been named one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies and one of America's Best Employers by Forbes.

