Las Vegas Sands Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for World and North America

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) was again recognized on the Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices (DJSI), with placement on both DJSI World and DJSI North America for the fifth consecutive year. Sands China Ltd., the company's Asian subsidiary, was named to DJSI World and DJSI Asia Pacific for the third consecutive year.

Sands and Sands China are the only two companies out of 18 invited to participate in the Casino and Gaming category listed on DJSI World this year. Sands is the only company in the Casino and Gaming category listed on DJSI North America, and Sands China is one of only two companies in the Casino and Gaming category listed on DJSI Asia Pacific.

DJSI World comprises global sustainability leaders identified by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment. It represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria. DJSI North America and DJSI Asia Pacific represent the top 20% of the 600 largest North American companies and the top 20% of the 600 largest companies in the Asia Pacific developed region in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on the same criteria.

"To close this year with our fifth consecutive placement on DJSI speaks to the tremendous collaboration within many areas of our company, all working hand-in-hand to advance our environmental, social and governance initiatives," Katarina Tesarova, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer, said. "We greatly value DJSI as a benchmark for our performance as well as its valuable feedback. To receive recognition on these lists is a fantastic endorsement, but we also learn from the process every year."

Sands has leveraged the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment along with a number of external benchmarks and industry standards to shape its corporate responsibility programs and establish ESG targets, which have helped the company gain recognition through DJSI as well as other corporate responsibility rankings. Most recently, Sands was included on Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies. The company ranked 60th out of 600 companies included on Newsweek's list and first in the hotels, dining and leisure industry.

Among the many targets Sands has set to drive its corporate responsibility progress during its 2021-2025 ESG reporting cycle are three primary ambitions aimed at increasing the company's impact in the areas of workforce development, community service and carbon emissions reduction. These ambitions map to Sands' People, Communities and Planet corporate responsibility pillars.

Under the People pillar, Sands aims to invest $200 million in workforce development by 2025. As of the end of 2023, Sands had invested $68 million in workforce development initiatives, bringing the company's cumulative investment to $181 million since 2021.

Under its Communities pillar, Sands has set a target to contribute 250,000 Team Member volunteer hours by 2025 to advance causes in local regions. By the end of 2023, Sands Team Members had logged 222,823 volunteer hours in support of local nonprofits and community issues since 2021.

The company's primary ambition under the Planet pillar of its corporate responsibility platform is to achieve a 17.5% reduction in carbon emissions by 2025. As of the end of 2023, Sands' carbon emissions-reduction performance was 50% below the base year, despite resort visitation returning to pre-pandemic levels, which drove energy consumption increases.

Sands will update on 2024 progress made toward these ambitions in its next ESG report published in spring 2025.

The DJSI, including DJSI World, were launched in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability benchmarks available in the market. The index family is comprised of global, regional and country benchmarks. The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is an annual evaluation of company sustainability practices and covers over 13,000 companies globally. It measures performance on a wide range of industry-specific economic, environmental and social criteria that are relevant to the growing number of sustainability-focused investors.

To learn more about Sands' ESG initiatives, read its latest ESG report here: https://www.sands.com/resources/reports/.

About Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Sands is the leading global developer and operator of integrated resorts. The company's iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make its host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands ® in Singapore and The Venetian® Macao, The Londoner Macao ® , The Parisian Macao ® , The Plaza® Macao and Four Seasons® Hotel Macao , and Sands® Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, Sands is anchored by the core tenets of serving people, communities and the planet. The company's ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for World and North America, as well as Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies. To learn more, visit www.sands.com.

