Las Vegas Sands Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025

Net Revenue of $3.33 billion and Net Income of $491 million

Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA of $1.34 billion

Macao Adjusted Property EBITDA of $601 million High Hold on Rolling Play in Macao Positively Impacted Adjusted Property EBITDA by $2 million

Marina Bay Sands Adjusted Property EBITDA of $743 million High Hold on Rolling Play at Marina Bay Sands Positively Impacted Adjusted Property EBITDA by $43 million

LVS Repurchased $500 million of Common Stock

LVS Board of Directors Increased Stock Repurchase Authorization to $2.0 billion

LVS Board of Directors Announced a $0.20 Increase in LVS's Recurring Common Stock Dividend for the 2026 Calendar Year, Raising the Annual Dividend to $1.20 per Share ($0.30 per Share per Quarter)

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS), the leading global developer and operator of Integrated Resorts, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"We remain enthusiastic about our growth opportunities in both Macao and Singapore as we realize the benefits of our recently completed capital investment programs," said Robert G. Goldstein, chairman and chief executive officer.

"In Macao, our decades-long commitment to making investments that enhance the business and leisure tourism appeal of Macao and support its development as a world center of business and leisure tourism positions us well for future growth.

"In Singapore, Marina Bay Sands once again delivered outstanding financial and operating performance. Our new suite product and elevated service offerings position us for additional growth as travel and tourism spending in Asia expands.

"Our financial strength and industry-leading cash flow continue to support our investment and capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore, our pursuit of growth opportunities in new markets and our program to return excess capital to stockholders.

"We repurchased $500 million of LVS shares under our share repurchase program during the quarter. We look forward to utilizing our share repurchase program to continue to return excess capital to stockholders."

Net revenue was $3.33 billion, compared to $2.68 billion in the prior year quarter. Operating income was $719 million, compared to $504 million in the prior year quarter. Net income in the third quarter of 2025 was $491 million, compared to $353 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA was $1.34 billion, compared to $991 million in the prior year quarter.

Sands China Ltd. Consolidated Financial Results

On a GAAP basis, total net revenues for SCL increased 7.5% to $1.90 billion, compared to the third quarter of 2024. Net income for SCL was $272 million, compared to $268 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $187 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $179 million in the prior year quarter. Our weighted average debt balance was $15.94 billion during the third quarter of 2025, compared to $13.87 billion during the third quarter of 2024. Our weighted average borrowing cost was 4.5% during the third quarter of 2025, compared to 5.1% during the third quarter of 2024.

Our effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2025 was 15.6%, compared to 12.4% in the prior year quarter. The income tax rate for the third quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by a 17% statutory rate on our Singapore operations.

Stockholder Returns

During the third quarter of 2025, we repurchased $500 million of our common stock (approximately 9 million shares at a weighted average price of $54.39). The remaining amount authorized under our share repurchase program was $700 million as of September 30, 2025. Subsequently, on October 21, 2025, the company's Board of Directors authorized increasing the remaining share repurchase amount to $2.0 billion and extending the expiration date of this authorization to November 3, 2027. Since the resumption of our share repurchase program in the fourth quarter of 2023 through September 30, 2025, we have repurchased approximately 88 million shares of our common stock at an average price of $45.42, for a total investment of $4.0 billion. The timing and actual number of shares to be repurchased in the future will depend on a variety of factors, including the company's financial position, earnings, legal requirements, other investment opportunities and market conditions.

During the third quarter of 2025 and through October 10, 2025, we purchased $337 million of SCL common stock (approximately 131 million shares at an average price of HKD 20.18), increasing the company's ownership percentage of SCL to 74.76% as of October 10, 2025.

We paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share during the quarter. Our next quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share will be paid on November 12, 2025, to Las Vegas Sands stockholders of record on November 4, 2025.

Balance Sheet Items

Unrestricted cash balances as of September 30, 2025 were $3.35 billion.

The company has access to $4.46 billion available for borrowing under our U.S., SCL and Singapore revolving credit facilities, net of outstanding letters of credit. In addition, we have $4.89 billion available under a delayed draw term loan facility that may be used to finance development and construction costs, expenses, fees and other payments related to the MBS Expansion Project. As of September 30, 2025, total debt outstanding, net of deferred offering costs and original issue discounts, excluding finance leases, was $15.63 billion.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures during the third quarter totaled $229 million, including construction, development and maintenance activities of $121 million at Marina Bay Sands and $99 million in Macao.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include the discussions of our business strategies and expectations concerning future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity and capital resources. In addition, in certain portions included in this press release, the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "look forward to," "plans," "positions," "remains," "seeks," "will" and similar expressions, as they relate to our company or management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. These statements represent our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies concerning future events that, by their nature, involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance, achievements or other expectations to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with: our gaming license in Singapore and concession in Macao and amendments to Macao's gaming laws; general economic conditions; disruptions or reductions in travel and our operations due to natural or man-made disasters, pandemics, epidemics or outbreaks of infectious or contagious diseases; our ability to invest in future growth opportunities, or attempt to expand our business in new markets and new ventures, execute our capital expenditure programs at our existing properties and produce future returns; government regulation; the extent to which the laws and regulations of mainland China become applicable to our operations in Macao and Hong Kong; the possibility that economic, political and legal developments in Macao adversely affect our Macao operations, or that there is a change in the manner in which regulatory oversight is conducted in Macao; our subsidiaries' ability to make distribution payments to us; substantial leverage and debt service; fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates; our ability to collect gaming receivables; win rates for our gaming operations; risk of fraud and cheating; competition; tax law changes; political instability, civil unrest, terrorist acts or war; legalization of gaming; insurance; the collectability of our outstanding loan receivable; limitations on the transfers of cash to and from our subsidiaries; limitations of the pataca exchange markets; restrictions on the export of the renminbi; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed by Las Vegas Sands Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statement is made. Las Vegas Sands Corp. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements and information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Within the company's third quarter 2025 press release, the company makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the company's consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP including "adjusted net income (loss)," "adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share" and "consolidated adjusted property EBITDA," which have directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The company believes these measures represent important internal measures of financial performance. Set forth in the financial schedules accompanying this press release and presentations included on the company's website are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosure by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and the specific reasons why the company's management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows are presented below.

The following non-GAAP financial measures are used by management, as well as industry analysts, to evaluate the company's operations and operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented so investors have the same financial data management uses in evaluating financial performance with the belief it will assist the investment community in properly assessing the underlying financial performance of the company on a year-over-year and a quarter sequential basis.

Adjusted net income (loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income (loss) attributable to Las Vegas Sands excluding pre-opening expense, development expense, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, gain or loss on modification or early retirement of debt, other income or expense and certain nonrecurring corporate expenses, net of income tax. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are presented as supplemental disclosures as management believes they are (1) each widely used measures of performance by industry analysts and investors and (2) a principal basis for valuation of Integrated Resort companies, as these non-GAAP financial measures are considered by many as alternative measures on which to base expectations for future results. These measures also form the basis of certain internal management performance expectations.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income (loss) before stock-based compensation expense, corporate expense, pre-opening expense, development expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of leasehold interests in land, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, interest, other income or expense, gain or loss on modification or early retirement of debt and income taxes. Management utilizes consolidated adjusted property EBITDA to compare the operating profitability of its operations with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. Integrated Resort companies, including Las Vegas Sands, have historically reported adjusted property EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure to GAAP financial measures. In order to view the operations of their properties on a more stand-alone basis, Integrated Resort companies, including Las Vegas Sands, have historically excluded certain expenses that do not relate to the management of specific properties, such as pre-opening expense, development expense and corporate expense, from their adjusted property EBITDA calculations. Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to income (loss) from operations (as an indicator of operating performance) or to cash flows from operations (as a measure of liquidity), in each case, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The company has significant uses of cash flow, including capital expenditures, dividend payments, interest payments, debt principal repayments and income tax payments, which are not reflected in consolidated adjusted property EBITDA. Not all companies calculate adjusted property EBITDA in the same manner. As a result, consolidated adjusted property EBITDA as presented by Las Vegas Sands may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Exhibit 1 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:















Casino

$ 2,506

$ 1,936

$ 7,048

$ 6,199 Rooms

374

314

1,043

957 Food and beverage

165

152

453

450 Mall

199

189

572

537 Convention, retail and other

87

91

252

259 Net revenues

3,331

2,682

9,368

8,402 Operating expenses:















Resort operations

1,998

1,701

5,567

5,150 Corporate

78

68

220

215 Pre-opening

7

4

20

10 Development

72

55

210

169 Depreciation and amortization

368

324

1,101

960 Amortization of leasehold interests in land

21

15

56

45 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

68

11

83

41



2,612

2,178

7,257

6,590 Operating income

719

504

2,111

1,812 Other income (expense):















Interest income

39

67

123

218 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(187)

(179)

(555)

(547) Other income (expense)

11

11

(12)

16 Loss on modification or early retirement of debt

—

—

(5)

— Income before income taxes

582

403

1,662

1,499 Income tax expense

(91)

(50)

(244)

(139) Net income

491

353

1,418

1,360 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(72)

(78)

(186)

(238) Net income attributable to Las Vegas Sands Corp.

$ 419

$ 275

$ 1,232

$ 1,122

















Earnings per share:















Basic

$ 0.61

$ 0.38

$ 1.77

$ 1.52 Diluted

$ 0.61

$ 0.38

$ 1.77

$ 1.51

















Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

682

730

696

740 Diluted

685

731

698

742

Exhibit 2 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Net Revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDA (In millions) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Net Revenues















The Venetian Macao $ 692

$ 692

$ 1,993

$ 2,149 The Londoner Macao 686

460

1,857

1,466 The Parisian Macao 218

250

639

745 The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao 206

257

608

649 Sands Macao 72

81

218

236 Ferry Operations and Other 32

31

97

91 Macao Operations 1,906

1,771

5,412

5,336

















Marina Bay Sands 1,436

919

3,987

3,093 Intercompany Royalties 80

60

208

186 Intersegment Eliminations(1) (91)

(68)

(239)

(213)



$ 3,331

$ 2,682

$ 9,368

$ 8,402

















Adjusted Property EBITDA















The Venetian Macao $ 242

$ 267

$ 703

$ 843 The Londoner Macao 219

124

577

399 The Parisian Macao 53

74

163

228 The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao 74

102

214

238 Sands Macao 8

14

27

36 Ferry Operations and Other 5

4

18

12 Macao Operations 601

585

1,702

1,756

















Marina Bay Sands 743

406

2,116

1,515

$ 1,344

$ 991

$ 3,818

$ 3,271

















Adjusted Property EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Revenues The Venetian Macao 35.0 %

38.6 %

35.3 %

39.2 % The Londoner Macao 31.9 %

27.0 %

31.1 %

27.2 % The Parisian Macao 24.3 %

29.6 %

25.5 %

30.6 % The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao 35.9 %

39.7 %

35.2 %

36.7 % Sands Macao 11.1 %

17.3 %

12.4 %

15.3 % Ferry Operations and Other 15.6 %

12.9 %

18.6 %

13.2 % Macao Operations 31.5 %

33.0 %

31.4 %

32.9 %

















Marina Bay Sands 51.7 %

44.2 %

53.1 %

49.0 %

















Total 40.3 %

37.0 %

40.8 %

38.9 %

____________________

(1) Intersegment eliminations include royalties and other intercompany services.

Exhibit 3 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of Net Income to Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA:





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30

September 30



2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income $ 491

$ 353

$ 1,418

$ 1,360 Add (deduct):













Income tax expense 91

50

244

139 Loss on modification or early retirement of debt —

—

5

— Other (income) expense (11)

(11)

12

(16) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 187

179

555

547 Interest income (39)

(67)

(123)

(218) Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 68

11

83

41 Amortization of leasehold interests in land 21

15

56

45 Depreciation and amortization 368

324

1,101

960 Development expense 72

55

210

169 Pre-opening expense 7

4

20

10 Stock-based compensation(1) 11

10

17

19 Corporate expense 78

68

220

215 Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 1,344

$ 991

$ 3,818

$ 3,271

____________________

(1) During the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $26 million and $24 million, respectively, of which $15 million and $14 million, respectively, was included in corporate expense in the accompanying condensed consolidated statements of operations.





During the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $52 million and $58 million, respectively, of which $35 million and $39 million, respectively, was included in corporate expense in the accompanying condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Exhibit 4 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to LVS to Adjusted Net Income:

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income attributable to LVS $ 419

$ 275

$ 1,232

$ 1,122















Pre-opening expense 7

4

20

10 Development expense 72

55

210

169 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 68

11

83

41 Other (income) expense (11)

(11)

12

(16) Loss on modification or early retirement of debt —

—

5

— Income tax impact on net income adjustments(1) (21)

(11)

(49)

(35) Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments 2

—

(9)

(5) Adjusted net income attributable to LVS $ 536

$ 323

$ 1,504

$ 1,286















The following is a reconciliation of Net Income per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share:

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Per diluted share of common stock:













Net income attributable to LVS $ 0.61

$ 0.38

$ 1.77

$ 1.51















Pre-opening expense 0.01

0.01

0.03

0.01 Development expense 0.11

0.08

0.30

0.23 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 0.10

0.02

0.12

0.06 Other (income) expense (0.02)

(0.02)

0.02

(0.02) Loss on modification or early retirement of debt —

—

0.01

— Income tax impact on net income adjustments (0.03)

(0.03)

(0.08)

(0.05) Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments —

—

(0.02)

(0.01) Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.78

$ 0.44

$ 2.15

$ 1.73















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 685

731

698

742

____________________

(1) The income tax impact for each adjustment is derived by applying the effective tax rate, including current and deferred income tax expense, based upon the jurisdiction and the nature of the adjustment.

Exhibit 5 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (In millions) (Unaudited)

The following reflects the impact on Net Revenues for hold-adjusted win percentage:









Three Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024 Macao Operations $ (4)

$ 4 Marina Bay Sands(1) (57)

114

$ (61)

$ 118







The following reflects the impact on Adjusted Property EBITDA for hold-adjusted win percentage:









Three Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024 Macao Operations $ (2)

$ 2 Marina Bay Sands(1) (43)

88

$ (45)

$ 90

____________________

Note: These amounts represent the estimated impact of the hold adjustment that would have occurred had the company's current period Rolling Chip win percentage equaled 3.3% for the Macao operations and 4.2% and 3.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, for Marina Bay Sands. Included are the estimated commissions paid, discounts and other incentives rebated directly or indirectly to customers, gaming taxes and bad debt expense that would have been incurred or avoided.



(1) During the three months ended September 30, 2025, we revised our expected hold-adjusted win percentage for Marina Bay Sands to be based on the theoretical hold percentage measured by technology-enabled gaming tables. Presentation of the prior year period has been revised to be consistent with that methodology.

Exhibit 6 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Casino Statistics:















The Venetian Macao:















Table games win per unit per day(1)

$ 9,931

$ 8,863

$ 9,492

$ 9,638 Slot machine win per unit per day(2)

$ 336

$ 370

$ 336

$ 387 Average number of table games

657

733

661

715 Average number of slot machines

1,660

1,661

1,664

1,589

















The Londoner Macao:















Table games win per unit per day(1)

$ 13,115

$ 12,550

$ 11,843

$ 11,364 Slot machine win per unit per day(2)

$ 579

$ 523

$ 531

$ 500 Average number of table games

511

342

510

405 Average number of slot machines

1,563

1,074

1,562

1,256

















The Parisian Macao:















Table games win per unit per day(1)

$ 7,553

$ 5,738

$ 7,552

$ 6,556 Slot machine win per unit per day(2)

$ 285

$ 370

$ 281

$ 397 Average number of table games

243

369

239

330 Average number of slot machines

1,403

1,216

1,369

1,010

















The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao:















Table games win per unit per day(1)

$ 20,891

$ 27,424

$ 20,605

$ 23,616 Slot machine win per unit per day(2)

$ 76

$ 173

$ 91

$ 160 Average number of table games

105

103

105

101 Average number of slot machines

53

49

52

28

















Sands Macao:















Table games win per unit per day(1)

$ 5,516

$ 7,413

$ 5,684

$ 7,412 Slot machine win per unit per day(2)

$ 234

$ 239

$ 242

$ 275 Average number of table games

121

102

116

100 Average number of slot machines

810

741

790

650

















Marina Bay Sands:















Table games win per unit per day(1)

$ 21,380

$ 12,090

$ 19,754

$ 14,725 Slot machine win per unit per day(2)

$ 1,027

$ 866

$ 1,003

$ 889 Average number of table games

541

493

541

499 Average number of slot machines

2,961

2,955

2,973

2,942

____________________

(1) Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis. (2) Slot machine win per unit per day is shown before deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis.

Exhibit 7 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



The Venetian Macao September 30,



(Dollars in millions) 2025

2024

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 543

$ 554

$ (11) Rooms 52

54

(2) Food and beverage 16

15

1 Mall 64

59

5 Convention, retail and other 17

10

7 Net revenues $ 692

$ 692

$ —











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 242

$ 267

$ (25) EBITDA Margin % 35.0 %

38.6 %

(3.6) pts











Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip volume $ 635

$ 1,126

$ (491) Rolling Chip win %(1) 5.87 %

3.64 %

2.23 pts











Non-Rolling Chip drop $ 2,390

$ 2,252

$ 138 Non-Rolling Chip win % 23.6 %

24.7 %

(1.1) pts











Slot handle $ 1,430

$ 1,441

$ (11) Slot hold % 3.6 %

3.9 %

(0.3) pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 98.0 %

98.8 %

(0.8) pts Average daily room rate (ADR) $ 200

$ 204

$ (4) Revenue per available room (RevPAR) $ 196

$ 202

$ (6)

____________________

(1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.3% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



The Londoner Macao September 30,



(Dollars in millions) 2025

2024

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 525

$ 338

$ 187 Rooms 102

68

34 Food and beverage 31

21

10 Mall 23

20

3 Convention, retail and other 5

13

(8) Net revenues $ 686

$ 460

$ 226











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 219

$ 124

$ 95 EBITDA Margin % 31.9 %

27.0 %

4.9 pts











Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip volume $ 2,312

$ 1,548

$ 764 Rolling Chip win %(1) 3.65 %

2.89 %

0.76 pts











Non-Rolling Chip drop $ 2,268

$ 1,598

$ 670 Non-Rolling Chip win % 23.4 %

21.9 %

1.5 pts











Slot handle $ 2,141

$ 1,290

$ 851 Slot hold % 3.9 %

4.0 %

(0.1) pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 96.4 %

97.7 %

(1.3) pts Average daily room rate (ADR) $ 262

$ 230

$ 32 Revenue per available room (RevPAR) $ 253

$ 225

$ 28

____________________

(1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.3% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



The Parisian Macao

September 30,



(Dollars in millions)

2025

2024

Change Revenues:











Casino

$ 163

$ 189

$ (26) Rooms

34

36

(2) Food and beverage

14

17

(3) Mall

5

6

(1) Convention, retail and other

2

2

— Net revenues

$ 218

$ 250

$ (32)













Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 53

$ 74

$ (21) EBITDA Margin %

24.3 %

29.6 %

(5.3) pts













Gaming Statistics











(Dollars in millions)

























Rolling Chip volume(1)

$ —

$ 169

$ (169) Rolling Chip win %(2)

— %

(7.14) %

7.14 pts













Non-Rolling Chip drop

$ 785

$ 1,054

$ (269) Non-Rolling Chip win %

21.5 %

19.6 %

1.9 pts













Slot handle

$ 1,007

$ 997

$ 10 Slot hold %

3.6 %

4.2 %

(0.6) pts













Hotel Statistics

























Occupancy %

97.0 %

98.5 %

(1.5) pts Average daily room rate (ADR)

$ 151

$ 153

$ (2) Revenue per available room (RevPAR)

$ 147

$ 151

$ (4)

____________________

(1) Rolling Chip tables were made available based on demand beginning in March 2024. (2) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.3% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao

September 30,



(Dollars in millions)

2025

2024

Change Revenues:











Casino

$ 132

$ 182

$ (50) Rooms

28

27

1 Food and beverage

7

7

— Mall

38

40

(2) Convention, retail and other

1

1

— Net revenues

$ 206

$ 257

$ (51)













Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 74

$ 102

$ (28) EBITDA Margin %

35.9 %

39.7 %

(3.8) pts













Gaming Statistics











(Dollars in millions)

























Rolling Chip volume

$ 1,402

$ 2,616

$ (1,214) Rolling Chip win %(1)

1.84 %

3.92 %

(2.08) pts













Non-Rolling Chip drop

$ 683

$ 684

$ (1) Non-Rolling Chip win %

25.7 %

22.9 %

2.8 pts













Slot handle

$ 15

$ 26

$ (11) Slot hold %

2.5 %

3.0 %

(0.5) pts













Hotel Statistics

























Occupancy %

92.6 %

93.2 %

(0.6) pts Average daily room rate (ADR)

$ 493

$ 474

$ 19 Revenue per available room (RevPAR)

$ 456

$ 442

$ 14

____________________

(1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.3% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Sands Macao

September 30,



(Dollars in millions)

2025

2024

Change Revenues:











Casino

$ 66

$ 73

$ (7) Rooms

4

4

— Food and beverage

2

3

(1) Mall

—

1

(1) Net revenues

$ 72

$ 81

$ (9)













Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 8

$ 14

$ (6) EBITDA Margin %

11.1 %

17.3 %

(6.2) pts













Gaming Statistics











(Dollars in millions)

























Rolling Chip volume

$ 18

$ 26

$ (8) Rolling Chip win %(1)

3.08 %

4.39 %

(1.31) pts













Non-Rolling Chip drop

$ 371

$ 407

$ (36) Non-Rolling Chip win %

16.4 %

16.8 %

(0.4) pts













Slot handle

$ 626

$ 560

$ 66 Slot hold %

2.8 %

2.9 %

(0.1) pts













Hotel Statistics

























Occupancy %

98.4 %

99.4 %

(1.0) pts Average daily room rate (ADR)

$ 166

$ 172

$ (6) Revenue per available room (RevPAR)

$ 164

$ 171

$ (7)

____________________

(1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.3% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Marina Bay Sands

September 30,



(Dollars in millions)

2025

2024

Change Revenues:











Casino

$ 1,077

$ 600

$ 477 Rooms

154

125

29 Food and beverage

95

89

6 Mall

69

63

6 Convention, retail and other

41

42

(1) Net revenues

$ 1,436

$ 919

$ 517













Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 743

$ 406

$ 337 EBITDA Margin %

51.7 %

44.2 %

7.5 pts













Gaming Statistics











(Dollars in millions)

























Rolling Chip volume

$ 9,069

$ 6,558

$ 2,511 Rolling Chip win %(1)

4.84 %

1.75 %

3.09 pts













Non-Rolling Chip drop

$ 2,552

$ 2,126

$ 426 Non-Rolling Chip win %

24.5 %

20.4 %

4.1 pts













Slot handle

$ 6,406

$ 5,855

$ 551 Slot hold %

4.4 %

4.0 %

0.4 pts













Hotel Statistics

























Occupancy %

95.5 %

94.7 %

0.8 pts Average daily room rate (ADR)

$ 982

$ 903

$ 79 Revenue per available room (RevPAR)

$ 937

$ 855

$ 82

____________________

(1) This compares to our theoretical Rolling Chip win percentage of 4.2% and 3.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis). During the three months ended September 30, 2025, we revised our expected hold-adjusted win percentage for Marina Bay Sands to be based on the theoretical hold percentage measured by technology-enabled gaming tables.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data - Asian Retail Mall Operations (Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

TTM September

30, 2025























(Dollars in millions except per square foot data)



Gross

Revenue(1)

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Margin

Gross

Leasable

Area (sq. ft.)

Occupancy %

at End

of Period

Tenant Sales

Per Sq. Ft.(2)























Shoppes at Venetian



$ 64

$ 56

87.5 %

829,395

87.8 %

$ 1,798











































































Shoppes at Four Seasons

















































Luxury Retail



29

26

89.7 %

163,929

100.0 %

5,372























Other Stores



9

9

100.0 %

84,375

83.0 %

1,996





























38

35

92.1 %

248,304

94.2 %

4,366











































































Shoppes at Londoner



23

19

82.6 %

518,267

78.1 %

1,454











































































Shoppes at Parisian



5

3

60.0 %

257,918

70.4 %

455











































































Total Cotai Strip in Macao



130

113

86.9 %

1,853,884

83.5 %

1,988











































































The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands



69

61

88.4 %

620,530

95.9 %

2,893











































































Total



$ 199

$ 174

87.4 %

2,474,414

86.6 %

$ 2,255

























____________________

Note: This table excludes the results of our retail outlets at Sands Macao. (1) Gross revenue figures are net of intersegment revenue eliminations. (2) Tenant sales per square foot reflect sales from tenants only after the tenant has been open for a period of 12 months.

SOURCE Las Vegas Sands Corp.