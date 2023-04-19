Las Vegas Sands Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023

A Robust Recovery in Travel and Tourism Spending is Now Underway in both Macao and Singapore

At Marina Bay Sands, Adjusted Property EBITDA Reached $394 million

Marina Bay Sands Mass Gaming Revenue Reached an All-Time Property Record $549 million

In Macao , Adjusted Property EBITDA Reached $398 million

Macao Property Portfolio Experienced Robust Recovery in all Gaming and Non-Gaming Segments



Macao Property Portfolio Mass Gaming Revenue Reached $1 billion for the First Time Since 2019

Market-Leading Investments in Macao and Singapore Position the Company for Strong Growth as the Recovery in Travel and Tourism Spending Progresses

LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS), the world's leading developer and operator of convention-based Integrated Resorts, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"While travel restrictions and reduced visitation continued to impact our financial performance during the quarter, a robust recovery in travel and tourism spending across our markets is now underway. We remain enthusiastic about the opportunity to welcome more guests back to our properties throughout 2023 and in the years ahead," said Robert G. Goldstein, chairman and chief executive officer.

"In Singapore, we were pleased to see the ongoing recovery at Marina Bay Sands progress during the quarter, with the property again delivering outstanding levels of performance in both mass gaming and tenant sales. We remain energized by the opportunity to introduce our new suite product to more customers as airlift capacity continues to improve and the recovery in travel and tourism spending from China and the wider region continues.

"In Macao, we were pleased to see the ongoing recovery now underway in all gaming and non-gaming segments accelerate during the quarter. We remain deeply enthusiastic about the opportunity to continue our investments to enhance Macao's tourism appeal to travelers from throughout the region, including to foreign visitors to Macao. Our decades-long commitment to making investments that enhance the business and leisure tourism appeal of Macao and support its development as a world center of business and leisure tourism positions us exceedingly well to deliver strong growth as visitation to the market increases and the recovery in travel and tourism spending proceeds.

"Looking ahead, our resolute commitment to making industry-leading investments in our team members, our communities and our market-leading Integrated Resort property portfolio positions us exceptionally well to deliver strong growth in the years ahead. Our financial strength supports our ongoing investment and capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore, as well as our pursuit of growth opportunities in new markets."

Net revenue was $2.12 billion, compared to $943 million in the prior year quarter. Operating income was $378 million, compared to an operating loss of $302 million in the prior year quarter. Net income from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2023 was $145 million, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $478 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA was $792 million, compared to $110 million in the prior year quarter.

Sands China Ltd. Consolidated Financial Results

On a GAAP basis, total net revenues for SCL increased to $1.27 billion, compared to $547 million in the first quarter of 2022. Net loss for SCL was $10 million, compared to $336 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $218 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $156 million in the prior year quarter. Our weighted average borrowing cost in the first quarter of 2023 was 5.4% compared to 4.2% during the first quarter of 2022, while our weighted average debt balance increased compared to the prior year quarter due to borrowings of $999 million under the SCL Credit Facility in the last year.

Our income tax expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $50 million, compared to $2 million in the prior year quarter. The income tax expense for the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the increased profitability of our Singapore operations and Singapore's 17% statutory rate.

Balance Sheet Items

Unrestricted cash balances as of March 31, 2023 were $6.53 billion.

The company has access to $2.48 billion available for borrowing under our U.S., SCL and Singapore revolving credit facilities, net of outstanding letters of credit.

As of March 31, 2023, total debt outstanding, excluding finance leases and financed purchases, was $15.97 billion.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures during the first quarter totaled $166 million, including construction, development and maintenance activities of $115 million at Marina Bay Sands, $38 million in Macao and $13 million in Corporate and Other.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

First Quarter 2023 Results

Non-GAAP Measures

Within the company's first quarter 2023 press release, the company makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the company's consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP including "adjusted net income (loss)," "adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share," and "consolidated adjusted property EBITDA," which have directly comparable GAAP financial measures along with "adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted net income (loss)," and "hold-normalized adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share." The company believes these measures represent important internal measures of financial performance. Set forth in the financial schedules accompanying this release and presentations included on the company's website are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosure by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and the specific reasons why the company's management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows are presented below.

The following non-GAAP financial measures are used by management, as well as industry analysts, to evaluate the company's operations and operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented so investors have the same financial data management uses in evaluating financial performance with the belief it will assist the investment community in properly assessing the underlying financial performance of the company on a year-over-year and a quarter sequential basis.

Adjusted net income (loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income (loss) attributable to Las Vegas Sands excluding certain nonrecurring corporate expenses, pre-opening expense, development expense, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, loss on modification or early retirement of debt, other income or expense and income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are presented as supplemental disclosures as management believes they are (1) each widely used measures of performance by industry analysts and investors and (2) a principal basis for valuation of Integrated Resort companies, as these non-GAAP measures are considered by many as alternative measures on which to base expectations for future results. These measures also form the basis of certain internal management performance expectations.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income (loss) from continuing operations before stock-based compensation expense, corporate expense, pre-opening expense, development expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of leasehold interests in land, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, interest, other income or expense, gain or loss on modification or early retirement of debt and income taxes. Management utilizes consolidated adjusted property EBITDA to compare the operating profitability of its operations with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. Integrated Resort companies have historically reported adjusted property EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure to GAAP financial measures. In order to view the operations of their casinos on a more stand-alone basis, Integrated Resort companies, including Las Vegas Sands, have historically excluded certain expenses that do not relate to the management of specific properties, such as pre-opening expense, development expense and corporate expense, from their adjusted property EBITDA calculations. Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to income (loss) from operations (as an indicator of operating performance) or to cash flows from operations (as a measure of liquidity), in each case, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The company has significant uses of cash flow, including capital expenditures, dividend payments, interest payments, debt principal payments and income tax payments, which are not reflected in consolidated adjusted property EBITDA. Not all companies calculate adjusted property EBITDA in the same manner. As a result, consolidated adjusted property EBITDA as presented by Las Vegas Sands may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA, a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, that, in addition to the aforementioned reasons for the presentation of consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, is presented to adjust for the impact of certain variances in table games' win percentages, which can vary from period to period. Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA is based on applying a Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.30% to the Rolling Chip volume for the quarter if the actual win percentage is outside the expected range of 3.15% to 3.45% for our Macao and Singapore properties. We do not present adjustments for Non-Rolling Chip drop for our table games play or for slots at our Macao and Singapore properties. Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA is also adjusted for the estimated gaming taxes, commissions paid, bad debt expense, discounts and other incentives that would have been incurred when applying the win percentages noted above to the respective gaming volumes. The hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA measure presents a consistent measure for evaluating the operating performance of our properties from period to period.

Hold-normalized adjusted net income (loss) and hold-normalized adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are additional supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that, in addition to the aforementioned reasons for the presentation of adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share, are presented to adjust for the impact of certain variances in table games' win percentages, which can vary from period to period.

The company may also present the above items on a constant currency basis. This information is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating current quarter local currency amounts to U.S. dollars based on prior period exchange rates. These amounts are compared to the prior period to derive non-GAAP constant-currency growth/decline. Management considers non-GAAP constant-currency growth/decline to be a useful metric to investors and management as it allows a more direct comparison of current performance to historical performance.

The company also makes reference to adjusted property EBITDA margin and hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA margin, which are calculated using the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures.

Exhibit 1 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2023

2022 Revenues:







Casino

$ 1,541

$ 627 Rooms

243

95 Food and beverage

124

53 Mall

162

149 Convention, retail and other

50

19 Net revenues

2,120

943 Operating expenses:







Resort operations

1,339

838 Corporate

57

59 Pre-opening

2

4 Development

42

60 Depreciation and amortization

274

264 Amortization of leasehold interests in land

14

14 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

14

6



1,742

1,245 Operating income (loss)

378

(302) Other income (expense):







Interest income

70

4 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(218)

(156) Other expense

(35)

(22) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

195

(476) Income tax expense

(50)

(2) Net income (loss) from continuing operations

145

(478) Discontinued operations:







Income from operations of discontinued operations, net of tax

—

46 Gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax

—

2,861 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

2,907 Net income

145

2,429 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

2

101 Net income attributable to Las Vegas Sands Corp.

$ 147

$ 2,530









Earnings (loss) per share — basic:







Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 0.19

$ (0.49) Net Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

—

3.80 Net income per common share

$ 0.19

$ 3.31









Earnings (loss) per share — diluted:







Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 0.19

$ (0.49) Net Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

—

3.80 Net income per common share

$ 0.19

$ 3.31









Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic

764

764 Diluted

766

764

Exhibit 2 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Net Revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDA

(In millions)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2023

2022 Net Revenues







The Venetian Macao $ 558

$ 227 The Londoner Macao 283

121 The Parisian Macao 174

74 The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao 172

102 Sands Macao 74

20 Ferry Operations and Other 18

7 Macao Operations 1,279

551









Marina Bay Sands 848

399 Intercompany Royalties 48

22 Intersegment Eliminations (1) (55)

(29)



$ 2,120

$ 943









Adjusted Property EBITDA







The Venetian Macao $ 210

$ 19 The Londoner Macao 56

(33) The Parisian Macao 46

(11) The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao 75

32 Sands Macao 10

(17) Ferry Operations and Other 1

(1) Macao Operations 398

(11)









Marina Bay Sands 394

121

$ 792

$ 110









Adjusted Property EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Revenues





The Venetian Macao 37.6 %

8.4 % The Londoner Macao 19.8 %



The Parisian Macao 26.4 %



The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao 43.6 %

31.4 % Sands Macao 13.5 %



Ferry Operations and Other 5.6 %



Macao Operations 31.1 %













Marina Bay Sands 46.5 %

30.3 %









Total 37.4 %

11.7 %

____________________ Note: The sale of the Las Vegas Operating Properties closed on February 23, 2022. The information for the three months ended March 31, 2022, excludes the results of the Las Vegas Operating Properties, as they were classified as a discontinued operation. (1) Intersegment eliminations include royalties and other intercompany services.

Exhibit 3 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Consolidated Adjusted

Property EBITDA and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA:













Three Months Ended



March 31,



2023

2022 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 145

$ (478) Add (deduct):





Income tax expense 50

2 Other expense 35

22 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 218

156 Interest income (70)

(4) Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 14

6 Amortization of leasehold interests in land 14

14 Depreciation and amortization 274

264 Development expense 42

60 Pre-opening expense 2

4 Stock-based compensation (1) 11

5 Corporate expense 57

59 Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 792

$ 110









Hold-normalized casino revenue adjustment (2) 1

(12) Hold-normalized casino expense adjustment (2) 4

5 Consolidated Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 797

$ 103

____________________ Note: The sale of the Las Vegas Operating Properties closed on February 23, 2022. The information for the three months ended March 31, 2022, excludes the results of the Las Vegas Operating Properties, as they were classified as a discontinued operation. (1) During the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $22 million and $14 million, respectively, of which $11 million and $9 million, respectively, was included in corporate expense in the accompanying condensed consolidated statements of operations. (2) See Exhibit 4.

Exhibit 4 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of Adjusted Property EBITDA to Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA:





















Three Months Ended March 31, 2023





















Adjusted

Property

EBITDA

Hold-Normalized

Casino

Revenue

Adjustment (1)

Hold-Normalized

Casino

Expense

Adjustment (2)

Hold-Normalized

Adjusted

Property

EBITDA Macao Operations

$ 398

$ (22)

$ 9

$ 385 Marina Bay Sands

394

23

(5)

412



$ 792

$ 1

$ 4

$ 797







































Three Months Ended March 31, 2022





















Adjusted

Property

EBITDA

Hold-Normalized

Casino

Revenue

Adjustment (1)

Hold-Normalized

Casino

Expense

Adjustment (2)

Hold-Normalized

Adjusted

Property

EBITDA Macao Operations

$ (11)

$ (12)

$ 5

$ (18) Marina Bay Sands

121

—

—

121



$ 110

$ (12)

$ 5

$ 103

____________________ Note: The sale of the Las Vegas Operating Properties closed on February 23, 2022. The information for the three months ended March 31, 2022, excludes the results of the Las Vegas Operating Properties, as they were classified as a discontinued operation. (1) This adjustment represents the estimated incremental casino revenue related to Rolling Chip volume play that would have been earned or lost had the company's current period win percentage equaled 3.30%. This calculation will only be applied if the current period win percentage is outside the expected range of 3.15% to 3.45%. These amounts have been offset by the estimated commissions paid and discounts and other incentives rebated directly or indirectly to customers. (2) This adjustment represents the estimated incremental expenses (gaming taxes and bad debt expense) that would have been incurred or avoided on the incremental casino revenue calculated in (1) above.

Exhibit 5 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to LVS to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Hold-Normalized Adjusted

Net Income (Loss):



Three Months Ended



March 31,



2023

2022 Net income attributable to LVS

$ 147

$ 2,530









Pre-opening expense

2

4 Development expense

42

60 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

14

6 Other expense

35

22 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

(2,907) Income tax impact on net income adjustments (1)

(8)

(14) Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments

(15)

(7) Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to LVS

$ 217

$ (306)









Hold-normalized casino revenue adjustment (2)

1

(12) Hold-normalized casino expense adjustment (2)

4

5 Income tax impact on hold adjustments (1)

(3)

— Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments

4

2 Hold-normalized adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to LVS

$ 223

$ (311)









The following is a reconciliation of Income per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Diluted Share and Hold-

Normalized Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Diluted Share:



Three Months Ended



March 31,



2023

2022 Per diluted share of common stock:







Net income attributable to LVS

$ 0.19

$ 3.31









Pre-opening expense

—

— Development expense

0.05

0.08 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

0.02

0.01 Other expense

0.05

0.03 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

—

(3.80) Income tax impact on net income adjustments

(0.01)

(0.02) Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments

(0.02)

(0.01) Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share from continuing operations

$ 0.28

$ (0.40)









Hold-normalized casino revenue adjustment

—

(0.02) Hold-normalized casino expense adjustment

0.01

0.01 Income tax impact on hold adjustments

—

— Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments

—

— Hold-normalized adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share from continuing operations

$ 0.29

$ (0.41)









Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

766

764

____________________ (1) The income tax impact for each adjustment is derived by applying the effective tax rate, including current and deferred income tax expense, based upon the jurisdiction and the nature of the adjustment. (2) See Exhibit 4.

Exhibit 6 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Data

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2023

2022 Casino Statistics:







The Venetian Macao:







Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 8,576

$ 3,202 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 373

$ 101 Average number of table games

623

631 Average number of slot machines

1,383

1,418









The Londoner Macao:







Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 5,378

$ 2,242 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 321

$ 60 Average number of table games

486

476 Average number of slot machines

1,125

1,350









The Parisian Macao:







Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 5,632

$ 2,395 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 267

$ 41 Average number of table games

269

272 Average number of slot machines

920

1,101









The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao:







Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 13,630

$ 5,839 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 257

$ 52 Average number of table games

123

142 Average number of slot machines

105

165









Sands Macao:







Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 4,538

$ 1,221 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 224

$ 63 Average number of table games

153

156 Average number of slot machines

712

714









Marina Bay Sands:







Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 11,222

$ 4,302 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 894

$ 671 Average number of table games

521

526 Average number of slot machines

2,900

2,226

____________________ Note: The 2022 casino statistics exclude slot machines shutdown due to social distancing measures. (1) Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis. (2) Slot machine win per unit per day is shown before deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis.

Exhibit 7 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



The Venetian Macao March 31,



(Dollars in millions) 2023

2022

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 446

$ 157

$ 289 Rooms 39

16

23 Food and Beverage 13

6

7 Mall 51

44

7 Convention, Retail and Other 9

4

5 Net Revenues $ 558

$ 227

$ 331











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 210

$ 19

$ 191 EBITDA Margin % 37.6 %

8.4 %

29.2 pts











Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip Volume $ 1,254

$ 720

$ 534 Rolling Chip Win %(1) 5.03 %

3.25 %

1.78 pts











Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 1,769

$ 636

$ 1,133 Non-Rolling Chip Win % 23.6 %

24.9 %

(1.3)pts











Slot Handle $ 1,050

$ 423

$ 627 Slot Hold % 4.4 %

3.0 %

1.4 pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 85.7 %

42.7 %

43.0 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 207

$ 153

$ 54 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 177

$ 65

$ 112

____________________ Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2022. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



The Londoner Macao March 31,



(Dollars in millions) 2023

2022

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 198

$ 79

$ 119 Rooms 55

19

36 Food and Beverage 14

8

6 Mall 14

14

— Convention, Retail and Other 2

1

1 Net Revenues $ 283

$ 121

$ 162











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 56

$ (33)

$ 89 EBITDA Margin % 19.8 %



















Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip Volume $ 1,452

$ 369

$ 1,083 Rolling Chip Win %(1) 2.36 %

4.72 %

(2.36) pts











Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 899

$ 354

$ 545 Non-Rolling Chip Win % 22.4 %

22.2 %

0.2 pts











Slot Handle $ 788

$ 232

$ 556 Slot Hold % 4.1 %

3.1 %

1.0 pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 46.7 %

28.0 %

18.7 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 231

$ 154

$ 77 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 108

$ 43

$ 65

____________________ Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2022. Rooms utilized for government quarantine purposes and to house team members due to travel restrictions during 2022 were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



The Parisian Macao March 31,



(Dollars in millions) 2023

2022

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 128

$ 51

$ 77 Rooms 28

11

17 Food and Beverage 9

3

6 Mall 8

8

— Convention, Retail and Other 1

1

— Net Revenues $ 174

$ 74

$ 100











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 46

$ (11)

$ 57 EBITDA Margin % 26.4 %



















Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip Volume $ 48

$ 160

$ (112) Rolling Chip Win %(1) 9.58 %

7.95 %

1.63 pts











Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 584

$ 180

$ 404 Non-Rolling Chip Win % 22.6 %

25.5 %

(2.9)pts











Slot Handle $ 536

$ 123

$ 413 Slot Hold % 4.1 %

3.3 %

0.8 pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 77.8 %

41.3 %

36.5 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 156

$ 119

$ 37 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 121

$ 49

$ 72

____________________ Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2022. Rooms utilized to house team members due to travel restrictions during 2022 were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao

March 31,



(Dollars in millions)

2023

2022

Change Revenues:











Casino

$ 109

$ 55

$ 54 Rooms

20

9

11 Food and Beverage

6

4

2 Mall

36

34

2 Convention, Retail and Other

1

—

1 Net Revenues

$ 172

$ 102

$ 70













Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 75

$ 32

$ 43 EBITDA Margin %

43.6 %

31.4 %

12.2 pts













Gaming Statistics











(Dollars in millions)

























Rolling Chip Volume

$ 1,227

$ 574

$ 653 Rolling Chip Win %(1)

4.11 %

3.29 %

0.82 pts













Non-Rolling Chip Drop

$ 426

$ 215

$ 211 Non-Rolling Chip Win %

23.5 %

25.9 %

(2.4)pts













Slot Handle

$ 28

$ 9

$ 19 Slot Hold %

8.7 %

8.7 %

— pts













Hotel Statistics

























Occupancy %

66.4 %

35.8 %

30.6 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR)

$ 528

$ 440

$ 88 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

$ 351

$ 157

$ 194

____________________ Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2022. Rooms utilized to house team members due to travel restrictions during 2022 were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Sands Macao March 31,



(Dollars in millions) 2023

2022

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 67

$ 17

$ 50 Rooms 4

2

2 Food and Beverage 3

1

2 Net Revenues $ 74

$ 20

$ 54











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 10

$ (17)

$ 27 EBITDA Margin % 13.5 %



















Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip Volume $ 30

$ 80

$ (50) Rolling Chip Win %(1) 8.52 %

2.83 %

5.69 pts











Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 346

$ 77

$ 269 Non-Rolling Chip Win % 17.3 %

19.4 %

(2.1)pts











Slot Handle $ 407

$ 124

$ 283 Slot Hold % 3.5 %

3.3 %

0.2 pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 91.0 %

57.1 %

33.9 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 167

$ 137

$ 30 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 151

$ 78

$ 73

____________________ Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2022. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Marina Bay Sands March 31,



(Dollars in millions) 2023

2022

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 593

$ 268

$ 325 Rooms 97

38

59 Food and Beverage 79

31

48 Mall 53

49

4 Convention, Retail and Other 26

13

13 Net Revenues $ 848

$ 399

$ 449











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 394

$ 121

$ 273 EBITDA Margin % 46.5 %

30.3 %

16.2 pts











Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip Volume $ 7,075

$ 1,899

$ 5,176 Rolling Chip Win %(1) 2.96 %

3.30 %

(0.34)pts











Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 1,676

$ 795

$ 881 Non-Rolling Chip Win % 18.9 %

17.7 %

1.2 pts











Slot Handle $ 5,563

$ 3,282

$ 2,281 Slot Hold % 4.2 %

4.1 %

0.1 pts











Hotel Statistics(2)





















Occupancy % 97.6 %

83.8 %

13.8 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 594

$ 257

$ 337 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 580

$ 215

$ 365

____________________ Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2022. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis). (2) During the three months ended March 31, 2023, approximately 500 rooms were under construction for renovation purposes.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Data - Asian Retail Mall Operations

(Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

TTM

March 31,

2023 (Dollars in millions except per

square foot data)

Gross

Revenue(1)

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Margin

Gross

Leasable

Area (sq. ft.)

Occupancy

% at End

of Period

Tenant Sales

Per Sq. Ft.(2) Shoppes at Venetian

$ 51

$ 45

88.2 %

818,693

80.6 %

$ 1,128

























Shoppes at Four Seasons























Luxury Retail

21

19

90.5 %

129,932

100.0 %

6,068 Other Stores

15

13

86.7 %

118,882

82.3 %

2,417 Total

36

32

88.9 %

248,814

91.6 %

4,691

























Shoppes at Londoner

14

11

78.6 %

611,108

55.8 %

1,191

























Shoppes at Parisian

8

6

75.0 %

296,371

65.7 %

435

























Total Cotai Strip in Macao

109

94

86.2 %

1,974,986

72.1 %

1,640

























The Shoppes at Marina Bay

Sands

53

46

86.8 %

622,653

99.7 %

2,809

























Total

$ 162

$ 140

86.4 %

2,597,639

78.7 %

$ 2,023

____________________ Note: This table excludes the results of our retail outlets at Sands Macao. (1) Gross revenue figures are net of intersegment revenue eliminations. (2) Tenant sales per square foot reflect sales from tenants only after the tenant has been open for a period of 12 months.

