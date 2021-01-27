Las Vegas Sands Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS), the world's leading developer and operator of convention-based Integrated Resorts, while continuing to mourn the loss of its visionary founder, Mr. Sheldon G. Adelson, today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

"Mr. Adelson's vision and leadership created Las Vegas Sands and the convention-based Integrated Resort business model that forms the bedrock of the company's success," said Mr. Robert G. Goldstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "His impact will live on through the company's 50,000 team members and the iconic properties he developed around the world. These last few weeks since Sheldon's passing have been difficult for all of us, but his commitment to investing aggressively to build iconic resorts that deliver economic benefits to our host communities, the core of the company's operating strategy, remains firmly in place. I am deeply committed to continuing the execution of the strategy he created, and confident that we will deliver growth in the years ahead while honoring his legacy and realizing his vision for the creation of additional Integrated Resorts in new markets."

"Mr. Adelson established the roadmap for the future of this company, and that roadmap remains unchanged," said Patrick Dumont, President and Chief Operating Officer. "I am dedicated to working with Rob and our leadership team to make our strategic objectives a reality. Our path forward is clear and remains true to the principles our founder was committed to for so many years – we will continue supporting our people and the local communities in which we operate, reinvesting in our current markets, producing strong returns for our shareholders and aggressively pursuing new development opportunities."

"Turning to our financial results, I am pleased to share that the recovery process from the Covid-19 pandemic continues to progress in both Macao and Singapore" said Mr. Goldstein. "Our greatest priority as the recovery continues remains our deep commitment to supporting our team members and to helping those in need in each of our local communities of Macao, Singapore and Las Vegas."

"We remain optimistic about the eventual recovery of travel and tourism spending across our markets. We are fortunate that our financial strength supports our previously announced capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore, as well as our pursuit of growth opportunities in new markets."

Net revenue was $1.15 billion, a decrease of 67.3% from the prior year quarter. Operating loss was $211 million, compared to operating income of $934 million in the prior year quarter. Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $376 million, compared to net income of $783 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA was $141 million, compared to $1.39 billion in the prior year quarter.

Full year 2020 operating loss was $1.69 billion, compared to operating income of $3.70 billion in 2019. Net loss attributable to Las Vegas Sands was $1.69 billion, or $(2.21) per diluted share, in 2020, compared to net income of $2.70 billion, or $3.50 per diluted share, in 2019.

Sands China Ltd. Consolidated Financial Results

On a GAAP basis, total net revenues for SCL decreased 69.9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, to $672 million. Net loss for SCL was $246 million, compared to net income of $513 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

On a GAAP basis, full year 2020 total net revenues for SCL decreased 80.8%, compared to the full year 2019, to $1.69 billion. Net loss for SCL was $1.52 billion in 2020, compared to net income of $2.04 billion in 2019.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $150 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $134 million in the prior year quarter. Our weighted average debt balance increased compared to the prior year quarter due to the issuance of $1.50 billion of senior notes by SCL in June 2020, while our weighted average borrowing cost in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 4.4%, compared to 4.3% during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Our income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $8 million, compared to $65 million in the prior year quarter. The income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by a 17% statutory tax rate on our Singapore operations partially offset by an income tax benefit driven by pre-tax losses experienced by our U.S. operations.

Balance Sheet Items

Unrestricted cash balances as of December 31, 2020 were $2.12 billion.

SCL entered into an agreement with lenders to increase commitments under its revolving credit facility by the U.S. dollar equivalent of $494 million based on exchange rates at the time of the transaction, which became effective on January 25, 2021. After taking into account the aforementioned increase, the total available borrowing capacity under the SCL revolving credit facility was $2.51 billion and the company has access to a total of $4.46 billion available for borrowing under our U.S., SCL and Singapore revolving credit facilities, net of outstanding letters of credit.

As of December 31, 2020, total debt outstanding, excluding finance leases, was $13.98 billion.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures during the fourth quarter totaled $252 million, including construction, development and maintenance activities of $201 million in Macao, $27 million at Marina Bay Sands and $24 million in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Non-GAAP Measures

Within the company's fourth quarter and full year 2020 press release, the company makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the company's consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP including "adjusted net income/loss," "adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share," and "consolidated adjusted property EBITDA," which have directly comparable GAAP financial measures along with "adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted net income/loss," and "hold-normalized adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share." The company believes these measures represent important internal measures of financial performance. Set forth in the financial schedules accompanying this release and presentations included on the company's website are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosure by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and the specific reasons why the company's management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows are presented below.

The following non-GAAP financial measures are used by management, as well as industry analysts, to evaluate the company's operations and operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented so investors have the same financial data management uses in evaluating financial performance with the belief it will assist the investment community in properly assessing the underlying financial performance of the company on a year-over-year and a quarter sequential basis.

Adjusted net income/loss, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain nonrecurring corporate expenses, pre-opening expense, development expense, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, loss on modification or early retirement of debt and other income or expense, attributable to Las Vegas Sands, net of income tax. Adjusted net income/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share are presented as supplemental disclosures as management believes they are (1) each widely used measures of performance by industry analysts and investors and (2) a principal basis for valuation of Integrated Resort companies, as these non-GAAP measures are considered by many as alternative measures on which to base expectations for future results. These measures also form the basis of certain internal management performance expectations.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income/loss before stock-based compensation expense, corporate expense, pre-opening expense, development expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of leasehold interests in land, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, interest, other income or expense, gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem, gain or loss on modification or early retirement of debt and income taxes. Management utilizes consolidated adjusted property EBITDA to compare the operating profitability of its operations with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. Integrated Resort companies have historically reported adjusted property EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure to GAAP financial measures. In order to view the operations of their casinos on a more stand-alone basis, Integrated Resort companies, including Las Vegas Sands, have historically excluded certain expenses that do not relate to the management of specific properties, such as pre-opening expense, development expense and corporate expense, from their adjusted property EBITDA calculations. Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to income/loss from operations (as an indicator of operating performance) or to cash flows from operations (as a measure of liquidity), in each case, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The company has significant uses of cash flow, including capital expenditures, dividend payments, interest payments, debt principal payments and income tax payments, which are not reflected in consolidated adjusted property EBITDA. Not all companies calculate adjusted property EBITDA in the same manner. As a result, consolidated adjusted property EBITDA as presented by Las Vegas Sands may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA, a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, that, in addition to the aforementioned reasons for the presentation of consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, is presented to adjust for the impact of certain variances in table games' win percentages, which can vary from period to period. Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA is based on applying a Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.30% to the Rolling Chip volume for the quarter if the actual win percentage is outside the expected range of 3.15% to 3.45% for our Macao and Singapore properties and applying a win percentage of 22.0% for Baccarat and 20.0% for non-Baccarat games to the respective table games drops for the quarter if the actual win percentages are outside the expected ranges of 18.0% to 26.0% for Baccarat and 16.0% to 24.0% for non-Baccarat at our Las Vegas properties. We do not present adjustments for Non-Rolling Chip drop for our table games play at our Macao and Singapore properties, nor for slots at any of our properties. Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA is also adjusted for the estimated gaming taxes, commissions paid, bad debt expense, discounts and other incentives that would have been incurred when applying the win percentages noted above to the respective gaming volumes. The hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA measure presents a consistent measure for evaluating the operating performance of our properties from period to period.

Hold-normalized adjusted net income/loss and hold-normalized adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share are additional supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that, in addition to the aforementioned reasons for the presentation of adjusted net income/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share, are presented to adjust for the impact of certain variances in table games' win percentages, which can vary from period to period.

The company may also present the above items on a constant currency basis. This information is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating current quarter local currency amounts to U.S. dollars based on prior period exchange rates. These amounts are compared to the prior period to derive non-GAAP constant-currency growth/decline. Management considers non-GAAP constant-currency growth/decline to be a useful metric to investors and management as it allows a more direct comparison of current performance to historical performance.

The company also makes reference to adjusted property EBITDA margin and hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA margin, which are calculated using the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures.

Exhibit 1 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues:















Casino

$ 741



$ 2,485



$ 2,268



$ 9,828

Rooms

140



434



498



1,752

Food and beverage

78



242



283



897

Mall

153



215



381



716

Convention, retail and other

34



133



182



546

Net revenues

1,146



3,509



3,612



13,739

Operating expenses:















Resort operations

1,010



2,125



3,800



8,364

Corporate

23



51



168



313

Pre-opening

5



11



19



34

Development

—



11



18



24

Depreciation and amortization

293



291



1,160



1,165

Amortization of leasehold interests in land

14



14



55



51

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

12



72



80



90





1,357



2,575



5,300



10,041

Operating income (loss)

(211)



934



(1,688)



3,698

Other income (expense):















Interest income

1



17



21



74

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(150)



(134)



(536)



(555)

Other income (expense)

(8)



31



22



23

Gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem

—



—



—



556

Loss on modification or early retirement of debt

—



—



—



(24)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(368)



848



(2,181)



3,772

Income tax (expense) benefit

(8)



(65)



38



(468)

Net income (loss)

(376)



783



(2,143)



3,304

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

77



(154)



458



(606)

Net income (loss) attributable to Las Vegas Sands Corp.

$ (299)



$ 629



$ (1,685)



$ 2,698



















Earnings (loss) per share:















Basic

$ (0.39)



$ 0.82



$ (2.21)



$ 3.50

Diluted

$ (0.39)



$ 0.82



$ (2.21)



$ 3.50



















Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

764



767



764



771

Diluted

764



768



764



771



















Dividends declared per common share

$ —



$ 0.77



$ 0.79



$ 3.08



Exhibit 2 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Net Revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDA (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Net Revenues















The Venetian Macao

$ 327



$ 908



$ 738



$ 3,510

The Londoner Macao

95



505



297



2,052

The Parisian Macao

101



401



259



1,650

The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao

114



246



265



877

Sands Macao

32



150



120



628

Ferry Operations and Other

6



31



28



117

Macao Operations

675



2,241



1,707



8,834



















Marina Bay Sands

345



853



1,261



3,101

Las Vegas Operating Properties

150



475



738



1,818

Sands Bethlehem(1)

—



—



—



227

Intersegment Eliminations

(24)



(60)



(94)



(241)





$ 1,146



$ 3,509



$ 3,612



$ 13,739



















Adjusted Property EBITDA















The Venetian Macao

$ 73



$ 368



$ (53)



$ 1,407

The Londoner Macao

(34)



180



(184)



726

The Parisian Macao

(7)



122



(131)



544

The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao

38



102



33



345

Sands Macao

(18)



40



(76)



175

Ferry Operations and Other

(5)



(1)



(20)



(8)

Macao Operations

47



811



(431)



3,189



















Marina Bay Sands

144



457



383



1,661

Las Vegas Operating Properties

(50)



120



(124)



487

Sands Bethlehem(1)

—



—



—



52





$ 141



$ 1,388



$ (172)



$ 5,389



















Adjusted Property EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Revenues















The Venetian Macao

22.3 %

40.5 %





40.1 % The Londoner Macao





35.6 %





35.4 % The Parisian Macao





30.4 %





33.0 % The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao

33.3 %

41.5 %

12.5 %

39.3 % Sands Macao





26.7 %





27.9 % Ferry Operations and Other





(3.2) %





(6.8) % Macao Operations

7.0 %

36.2 %





36.1 %

















Marina Bay Sands

41.7 %

53.6 %

30.4 %

53.6 % Las Vegas Operating Properties





25.3 %





26.8 % Sands Bethlehem(1)













22.9 %

















Total

12.3 %

39.6 %





39.2 %















(1) The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019.

Exhibit 3 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA:





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income (loss)

$ (376)



$ 783



$ (2,143)



$ 3,304

Add (deduct):















Income tax expense (benefit)

8



65



(38)



468

Loss on modification or early retirement of debt

—



—



—



24

Gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem

—



—



—



(556)

Other (income) expense

8



(31)



(22)



(23)

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

150



134



536



555

Interest income

(1)



(17)



(21)



(74)

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

12



72



80



90

Amortization of leasehold interests in land

14



14



55



51

Depreciation and amortization

293



291



1,160



1,165

Development expense

—



11



18



24

Pre-opening expense

5



11



19



34

Stock-based compensation (1)

5



4



16



14

Corporate expense

23



51



168



313

Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 141



$ 1,388



$ (172)



$ 5,389



















Hold-normalized casino revenue (2)

70



(93)









Hold-normalized casino expense (2)

(26)



31









Consolidated Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 185



$ 1,326





























(1) During the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $8 million and $10 million, respectively, of which $3 million and $6 million, respectively, is included in corporate expense on the company's condensed consolidated statements of operations. During the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $28 million and $36 million, respectively, of which $12 million and $22 million, respectively, is included in corporate expense on the company's condensed consolidated statements of operations. (2) See Exhibit 4.

Exhibit 4 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of Adjusted Property EBITDA to Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA:





















Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

































Hold-Normalized



Adjusted

Hold-Normalized

Hold-Normalized

Adjusted



Property

Casino

Casino

Property



EBITDA

Revenue (1)

Expense (2)

EBITDA Macao Operations

$ 47



$ 44



$ (21)



$ 70

Marina Bay Sands

144



3



(1)



146

Las Vegas Operating Properties

(50)



23



(4)



(31)





$ 141



$ 70



$ (26)



$ 185









































Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

































Hold-Normalized



Adjusted

Hold-Normalized

Hold-Normalized

Adjusted



Property

Casino

Casino

Property



EBITDA

Revenue (1)

Expense (2)

EBITDA Macao Operations

$ 811



$ (43)



$ 21



$ 789

Marina Bay Sands

457



(50)



10



417

Las Vegas Operating Properties

120



—



—



120





$ 1,388



$ (93)



$ 31



$ 1,326





















(1) For Macao Operations and Marina Bay Sands, this represents the estimated incremental casino revenue related to Rolling Chip volume play that would have been earned or lost had the company's current period win percentage equaled 3.30%. This calculation will only be applied if the current period win percentage is outside the expected range of 3.15% to 3.45%. The prior year non-GAAP measurement for our Macao Operations and Marina Bay Sands has also been adjusted to conform to the current period presentation.



For the Las Vegas Operating Properties, this represents the estimated incremental casino revenue related to all table games play that would have been earned or lost had the company's current period win percentage equaled 22.0% for Baccarat and 20.0% for non-Baccarat. This calculation will only be applied if the current period win percentages for Baccarat and non-Baccarat are outside the expected ranges of 18.0% to 26.0% and 16.0% to 24.0%, respectively.



These amounts have been offset by the estimated commissions paid and discounts and other incentives rebated directly or indirectly to customers. (2) Represents the estimated expenses (gaming taxes and bad debt expense) that would have been incurred or avoided on the casino revenue adjustment calculated in (1) above.

Exhibit 5 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to LVS to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Net Income (Loss):





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income (loss) attributable to LVS

$ (299)



$ 629



$ (1,685)



$ 2,698



















Nonrecurring corporate expense

—



—



—



96

Pre-opening expense

5



11



19



34

Development expense

—



11



18



24

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

12



72



80



90

Other (income) expense

8



(31)



(22)



(23)

Gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem

—



—



—



(556)

Loss on modification or early retirement of debt

—



—



—



24

Income tax impact on net income adjustments (1)

1



(3)



(5)



148

Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments

(6)



(11)



(21)



(21)

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to LVS

$ (279)



$ 678



$ (1,616)



$ 2,514



















Hold-normalized casino revenue (2)

70



(93)









Hold-normalized casino expense (2)

(26)



31









Income tax impact on hold adjustments (1)

(4)



7









Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments

(7)



7









Hold-normalized adjusted net income (loss) attributable to LVS

$ (246)



$ 630



























The following is a reconciliation of Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share to Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Diluted Share and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Diluted Share:





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Per diluted share of common stock:















Net income (loss) attributable to LVS

$ (0.39)



$ 0.82



$ (2.21)



$ 3.50



















Nonrecurring corporate expense

—



—



—



0.12

Pre-opening expense

0.01



0.01



0.03



0.05

Development expense

—



0.01



0.02



0.03

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

0.01



0.09



0.11



0.12

Other (income) expense

0.01



(0.04)



(0.03)



(0.03)

Gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem

—



—



—



(0.72)

Loss on modification or early retirement of debt

—



—



—



0.03

Income tax impact on net income adjustments

—



—



(0.01)



0.19

Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments

(0.01)



(0.01)



(0.03)



(0.03)

Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share

$ (0.37)



$ 0.88



$ (2.12)



$ 3.26



















Hold-normalized casino revenue

0.09



(0.12)









Hold-normalized casino expense

(0.03)



0.04









Income tax impact on hold adjustments

—



0.01









Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments

(0.01)



0.01









Hold-normalized adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share

$ (0.32)



$ 0.82



























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

764



768



764



771





















(1) The income tax impact for each adjustment is derived by applying the effective tax rate, including current and deferred income tax expense, based upon the jurisdiction and the nature of the adjustment. (2) See Exhibit 4.

Exhibit 6 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Casino Statistics:















The Venetian Macao:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 4,349



$ 13,910



$ 2,729



$ 13,806

Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 219



$ 323



$ 129



$ 296

Average number of table games

695



657



631



651

Average number of slot machines

884



1,722



954



1,744



















The Londoner Macao:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 2,248



$ 11,401



$ 1,840



$ 11,925

Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 111



$ 299



$ 119



$ 302

Average number of table games

342



391



329



385

Average number of slot machines

545



1,466



563



1,577



















The Parisian Macao:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 3,464



$ 14,050



$ 2,409



$ 13,866

Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 143



$ 300



$ 105



$ 315

Average number of table games

266



304



271



316

Average number of slot machines

768



1,476



776



1,377



















The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 5,201



$ 19,451



$ 3,873



$ 19,882

Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ (42)



$ 312



$ 91



$ 336

Average number of table games

173



129



164



121

Average number of slot machines

18



264



52



255



















Sands Macao:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 1,954



$ 8,063



$ 2,004



$ 8,358

Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 80



$ 227



$ 88



$ 243

Average number of table games

160



191



166



196

Average number of slot machines

551



1,004



549



957



















Marina Bay Sands:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 2,490



$ 11,102



$ 4,319



$ 9,795

Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 943



$ 755



$ 757



$ 764

Average number of table games

604



569



605



581

Average number of slot machines

1,714



2,401



1,861



2,318



















Las Vegas Operating Properties:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 1,797



$ 5,548



$ 2,896



$ 4,651

Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 348



$ 386



$ 351



$ 356

Average number of table games

194



209



199



220

Average number of slot machines

1,432



1,889



1,532



1,873





















Note: These casino statistics exclude table games and slot machines shutdown due to social distancing measures or closure of the gaming facilities implemented as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (1) Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis. (2) Slot machine win per unit per day is shown before deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis.

Exhibit 7 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended







The Venetian Macao December 31,







(Dollars in millions) 2020

2019

$ Change

Change Revenues:













Casino $ 243



$ 748



$ (505)



(67.5) % Rooms 21



54



(33)



(61.1) % Food and Beverage 6



17



(11)



(64.7) % Mall 51



71



(20)



(28.2) % Convention, Retail and Other 6



18



(12)



(66.7) % Net Revenues $ 327



$ 908



$ (581)



(64.0) %















Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 73



$ 368



$ (295)



(80.2) % EBITDA Margin % 22.3 %

40.5 %





(18.2) pts















Gaming Statistics













(Dollars in millions)





























Rolling Chip Volume $ 1,209



$ 5,876



$ (4,667)



(79.4) % Rolling Chip Win %(1) 3.31 %

4.14 %





(0.83) pts















Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 975



$ 2,324



$ (1,349)



(58.0) % Non-Rolling Chip Win % 24.4 %

25.7 %





(1.3) pts















Slot Handle $ 444



$ 1,044



$ (600)



(57.5) % Slot Hold % 4.0 %

4.9 %





(0.9) pts















Hotel Statistics





























Occupancy % 49.3 %

97.2 %





(47.9) pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 167



$ 224



$ (57)



(25.4) % Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 82



$ 218



$ (136)



(62.4) %



















Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended







The Londoner Macao December 31,







(Dollars in millions) 2020

2019

$ Change

Change Revenues:













Casino $ 63



$ 379



$ (316)



(83.4) % Rooms 13



78



(65)



(83.3) % Food and Beverage 5



23



(18)



(78.3) % Mall 13



20



(7)



(35.0) % Convention, Retail and Other 1



5



(4)



(80.0) % Net Revenues $ 95



$ 505



$ (410)



(81.2) %















Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (34)



$ 180



$ (214)



(118.9) % EBITDA Margin %



35.6 %























Gaming Statistics













(Dollars in millions)





























Rolling Chip Volume(1) $ —



$ 1,041



$ (1,041)



(100.0) % Rolling Chip Win %(2)



2.94 %























Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 291



$ 1,650



$ (1,359)



(82.4) % Non-Rolling Chip Win % 24.3 %

23.0 %





1.3 pts















Slot Handle $ 118



$ 1,015



$ (897)



(88.4) % Slot Hold % 4.7 %

4.0 %





0.7 pts















Hotel Statistics





























Occupancy % 22.2 %

98.5 %





(76.3) pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 151



$ 167



$ (16)



(9.6) % Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 34



$ 164



$ (130)



(79.3) %



















Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity. Rooms being utilized for government quarantine purposes were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) No Rolling Chip volume for the three months ended December 31, 2020, due to closure of tables for premium patrons in connection with The Londoner Macao renovations. (2) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended







The Parisian Macao December 31,







(Dollars in millions) 2020

2019

$ Change

Change Revenues:













Casino $ 69



$ 334



$ (265)



(79.3) % Rooms 15



33



(18)



(54.5) % Food and Beverage 5



17



(12)



(70.6) % Mall 11



13



(2)



(15.4) % Convention, Retail and Other 1



4



(3)



(75.0) % Net Revenues $ 101



$ 401



$ (300)



(74.8) %















Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (7)



$ 122



$ (129)



(105.7) % EBITDA Margin %



30.4 %























Gaming Statistics













(Dollars in millions)





























Rolling Chip Volume $ 534



$ 4,181



$ (3,647)



(87.2) % Rolling Chip Win %(1) (1.40) %

3.10 %





(4.50) pts















Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 404



$ 1,124



$ (720)



(64.1) % Non-Rolling Chip Win % 22.8 %

23.5 %





(0.7) pts















Slot Handle $ 268



$ 1,066



$ (798)



(74.9) % Slot Hold % 3.8 %

3.8 %





— pts















Hotel Statistics





























Occupancy % 50.0 %

97.6 %





(47.6) pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 132



$ 159



$ (27)



(17.0) % Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 66



$ 155



$ (89)



(57.4) %



















Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended







The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao December 31,







(Dollars in millions) 2020

2019

$ Change

Change Revenues:













Casino $ 58



$ 169



$ (111)



(65.7) % Rooms 11



11



—



— % Food and Beverage 5



8



(3)



(37.5) % Mall 40



57



(17)



(29.8) % Convention, Retail and Other —



1



(1)



(100.0) % Net Revenues $ 114



$ 246



$ (132)



(53.7) %















Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 38



$ 102



$ (64)



(62.7) % EBITDA Margin % 33.3 %

41.5 %





(8.2) pts















Gaming Statistics













(Dollars in millions)





























Rolling Chip Volume $ 1,070



$ 3,030



$ (1,960)



(64.7) % Rolling Chip Win %(1) 1.76 %

4.02 %





(2.26) pts















Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 274



$ 433



$ (159)



(36.7) % Non-Rolling Chip Win % 23.3 %

25.2 %





(1.9) pts















Slot Handle $ —



$ 125



$ (125)



(100.0) % Slot Hold %



6.1 %























Hotel Statistics





























Occupancy % 42.0 %

92.9 %





(50.9) pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 449



$ 333



$ 116



34.8 % Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 189



$ 310



$ (121)



(39.0) %



















Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended







Sands Macao December 31,







(Dollars in millions) 2020

2019

$ Change

Change Revenues:













Casino $ 27



$ 137



$ (110)



(80.3) % Rooms 3



5



(2)



(40.0) % Food and Beverage 2



7



(5)



(71.4) % Mall —



1



(1)



(100.0) % Net Revenues $ 32



$ 150



$ (118)



(78.7) %















Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (18)



$ 40



$ (58)



(145.0) % EBITDA Margin %



26.7 %























Gaming Statistics













(Dollars in millions)





























Rolling Chip Volume $ 506



$ 1,049



$ (543)



(51.8) % Rolling Chip Win %(1) 1.15 %

2.58 %





(1.43) pts















Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 127



$ 612



$ (485)



(79.2) % Non-Rolling Chip Win % 18.1 %

18.8 %





(0.7) pts















Slot Handle $ 129



$ 632



$ (503)



(79.6) % Slot Hold % 3.1 %

3.3 %





(0.2) pts















Hotel Statistics





























Occupancy % 69.6 %

100.0 %





(30.4) pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 141



$ 178



$ (37)



(20.8) % Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 98



$ 178



$ (80)



(44.9) %



















Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended







Marina Bay Sands December 31,







(Dollars in millions) 2020

2019

$ Change

Change Revenues:













Casino $ 229



$ 602



$ (373)



(62.0) % Rooms 36



100



(64)



(64.0) % Food and Beverage 32



69



(37)



(53.6) % Mall 39



54



(15)



(27.8) % Convention, Retail and Other 9



28



(19)



(67.9) % Net Revenues $ 345



$ 853



$ (508)



(59.6) %















Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 144



$ 457



$ (313)



(68.5) % EBITDA Margin % 41.7 %

53.6 %





(11.9) pts















Gaming Statistics













(Dollars in millions)





























Rolling Chip Volume $ 1,257



$ 7,916



$ (6,659)



(84.1) % Rolling Chip Win %(1) 3.09 %

3.93 %





(0.84) pts















Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 556



$ 1,231



$ (675)



(54.8) % Non-Rolling Chip Win % 17.9 %

22.0 %





(4.1) pts















Slot Handle $ 3,315



$ 3,459



$ (144)



(4.2) % Slot Hold % 4.5 %

4.8 %





(0.3) pts















Hotel Statistics





























Occupancy % 69.0 %

97.3 %





(28.3) pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 229



$ 450



$ (221)



(49.1) % Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 158



$ 438



$ (280)



(63.9) %



















Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended







Las Vegas Operating Properties December 31,







(Dollars in millions) 2020

2019

$ Change

Change Revenues:













Casino $ 52



$ 116



$ (64)



(55.2) % Rooms 41



153



(112)



(73.2) % Food and Beverage 23



101



(78)



(77.2) % Convention, Retail and Other 34



105



(71)



(67.6) % Net Revenues $ 150



$ 475



$ (325)



(68.4) %















Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (50)



$ 120



$ (170)



(141.7) % EBITDA Margin %



25.3 %























Gaming Statistics













(Dollars in millions)





























Table Games Drop $ 289



$ 540



$ (251)



(46.5) % Table Games Win %(1) 11.1 %

19.8 %





(8.7) pts















Slot Handle $ 569



$ 841



$ (272)



(32.3) % Slot Hold % 8.1 %

8.0 %





0.1 pts















Hotel Statistics





























Occupancy % 43.9 %

94.5 %





(50.6) pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 185



$ 253



$ (68)



(26.9) % Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 81



$ 239



$ (158)



(66.1) %



















Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed due to social distancing measures. Rooms within the property's Venezia tower and Palazzo tower closed during the period were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Baccarat win percentage of 18.0% to 26.0% and our expected non-Baccarat win percentage of 16.0% to 24.0% (calculated before discounts).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data - Asian Retail Mall Operations (Unaudited)



For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

TTM

December 31,

2020 (Dollars in millions except per square foot data)

Gross

Revenue(1)

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Margin

Gross Leasable

Area (sq. ft.)

Occupancy

% at

End of

Period

Tenant Sales

Per Sq. Ft.(2) Shoppes at Venetian

$ 51



$ 47



92.2 %

812,936



83.8 %

$ 794



























Shoppes at Four Seasons























Luxury Retail

27



23



85.2 %

125,466



100.0 %

3,750

Other Stores

13



12



92.3 %

118,638



89.5 %

1,245

Total

40



35



87.5 %

244,104



94.9 %

2,744



























Shoppes at Londoner(3)

12



10



83.3 %

525,206



83.9 %

409



























Shoppes at Parisian

11



10



90.9 %

295,963



78.5 %

349



























Total Cotai Strip in Macao

114



102



89.5 %

1,878,209



84.4 %

902



























The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

39



34



87.2 %

620,330



98.2 %

1,053



























Total

$ 153



$ 136



88.9 %

2,498,539



87.8 %

$ 936





















Note: This table excludes the results of our mall operations at Sands Macao. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, tenants were provided rent concessions of $16 million at our Macao properties and $8 million at Marina Bay Sands. (1) Gross revenue figures are net of intersegment revenue eliminations. (2) Tenant sales per square foot reflect sales from tenants only after the tenant has been open for a period of 12 months. (3) The Shoppes at Londoner will feature up to an estimated 600,000 square feet of gross leasable area at completion of all phases of the renovation, rebranding and expansion to The Londoner Macao.

