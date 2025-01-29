Las Vegas Sands Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024

(Compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023)

Net Revenue of $2.90 billion and Net Income of $392 million

Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA of $1.11 billion

Macao Adjusted Property EBITDA of $571 million Low Hold on Rolling Play in Macao Negatively Impacted Adjusted Property EBITDA by $22 million

Marina Bay Sands Adjusted Property EBITDA of $537 million High Hold on Rolling Play at Marina Bay Sands Positively Impacted Adjusted Property EBITDA by $2 million

LVS Repurchased $450 million of Common Stock

LVS Acquired $250 million of SCL Stock

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS), the leading global developer and operator of Integrated Resorts, today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

"We continued to execute our strategic objectives during the quarter. We remain enthusiastic about our opportunities to deliver industry-leading growth in both Macao and Singapore in the years ahead as we execute our capital investment programs in both markets," said Robert G. Goldstein, chairman and chief executive officer.

"In Macao, the ongoing recovery continued during the quarter, although spend per visitor in the market remains below the levels reached prior to the pandemic. Our decades-long commitment to making investments that enhance the business and leisure tourism appeal of Macao and support its development as a world center of business and leisure tourism positions us well as the recovery in travel and tourism spending progresses.

"In Singapore, Marina Bay Sands continued to deliver outstanding financial and operating performance. Our new suite product and elevated service offerings position us for additional growth as travel and tourism spending in Asia expands.

"Our financial strength and industry-leading cash flow continue to support our ongoing investment and capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore, our pursuit of growth opportunities in new markets and our program to return excess capital to stockholders.

"We repurchased $450 million of LVS shares under our share repurchase program during the quarter and paid our recurring quarterly dividend. LVS also purchased $250 million of SCL stock during the quarter and in January of 2025, bringing our ownership interest to 72.3%. We look forward to utilizing our share repurchase and dividend programs to continue to return excess capital to stockholders."

Net revenue was $2.90 billion, a decrease of 0.7% from the prior year quarter. Operating income was $590 million, compared to $710 million in the prior year quarter. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $392 million, compared to $469 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA was $1.11 billion, compared to $1.20 billion in the prior year quarter.

Full year 2024 operating income was $2.40 billion, compared to $2.31 billion in 2023. Net income attributable to Las Vegas Sands was $1.45 billion, or $1.96 per diluted share, in 2024. This compared to $1.22 billion, or $1.60 per diluted share, in 2023.

Sands China Ltd. Consolidated Financial Results

On a GAAP basis, total net revenues for SCL decreased 5.0% to $1.76 billion, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income for SCL was $237 million, compared to $288 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

On a GAAP basis, 2024 total net revenues for SCL increased 8.4% to $7.08 billion, compared to 2023. Net income for SCL was $1.05 billion in 2024, compared to $696 million in 2023.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $180 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $190 million in the prior year quarter. Our weighted average borrowing cost was 5.0% during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 5.2% during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Our effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 15.0%, compared to 20.8% in the prior year quarter. The income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by a 17% statutory rate on our Singapore operations.

Stockholder Returns

During the fourth quarter of 2024, we repurchased $450 million of our common stock (approximately 9 million shares at a weighted average price of $51.10). The remaining amount authorized under our share repurchase program was $1.55 billion as of December 31, 2024. The timing and actual number of shares to be repurchased in the future will depend on a variety of factors, including the company's financial position, earnings, legal requirements, other investment opportunities and market conditions.

During the fourth quarter of 2024 and January 2025, we purchased $250 million of SCL common stock (103 million shares at an average price of HK$18.93), increasing the company's ownership percentage of SCL to 72.3% as of January 7, 2025.

We paid a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per common share during the quarter. Our next quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share will be paid on February 19, 2025, to Las Vegas Sands stockholders of record on February 10, 2025.

Balance Sheet Items

Unrestricted cash balances as of December 31, 2024 were $3.65 billion.

The company has access to $4.44 billion available for borrowing under our U.S., SCL and Singapore revolving credit facilities, net of outstanding letters of credit. As of December 31, 2024, total debt outstanding, excluding finance leases and financed purchases, was $13.62 billion.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures during the fourth quarter totaled $547 million, including construction, development and maintenance activities of $345 million in Macao and $194 million at Marina Bay Sands.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Within the company's fourth quarter and full year 2024 press release, the company makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the company's consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP including "adjusted net income (loss)," "adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share" and "consolidated adjusted property EBITDA," which have directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The company believes these measures represent important internal measures of financial performance. Set forth in the financial schedules accompanying this press release and presentations included on the company's website are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosure by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and the specific reasons why the company's management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows are presented below.

The following non-GAAP financial measures are used by management, as well as industry analysts, to evaluate the company's operations and operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented so investors have the same financial data management uses in evaluating financial performance with the belief it will assist the investment community in properly assessing the underlying financial performance of the company on a year-over-year and a quarter sequential basis.

Adjusted net income (loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income (loss) attributable to Las Vegas Sands excluding pre-opening expense, development expense, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, gain or loss on modification or early retirement of debt, other income or expense and certain nonrecurring corporate expenses, net of income tax. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are presented as supplemental disclosures as management believes they are (1) each widely used measures of performance by industry analysts and investors and (2) a principal basis for valuation of Integrated Resort companies, as these non-GAAP financial measures are considered by many as alternative measures on which to base expectations for future results. These measures also form the basis of certain internal management performance expectations.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income (loss) before stock-based compensation expense, corporate expense, pre-opening expense, development expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of leasehold interests in land, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, interest, other income or expense, gain or loss on modification or early retirement of debt and income taxes. Management utilizes consolidated adjusted property EBITDA to compare the operating profitability of its operations with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. Integrated Resort companies, including Las Vegas Sands, have historically reported adjusted property EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure to GAAP financial measures. In order to view the operations of their properties on a more stand-alone basis, Integrated Resort companies, including Las Vegas Sands, have historically excluded certain expenses that do not relate to the management of specific properties, such as pre-opening expense, development expense and corporate expense, from their adjusted property EBITDA calculations. Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to income (loss) from operations (as an indicator of operating performance) or to cash flows from operations (as a measure of liquidity), in each case, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The company has significant uses of cash flow, including capital expenditures, dividend payments, interest payments, debt principal repayments and income tax payments, which are not reflected in consolidated adjusted property EBITDA. Not all companies calculate adjusted property EBITDA in the same manner. As a result, consolidated adjusted property EBITDA as presented by Las Vegas Sands may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Exhibit 1 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:















Casino

$ 2,104

$ 2,111

$ 8,303

$ 7,522 Rooms

317

323

1,274

1,204 Food and beverage

157

161

607

584 Mall

218

232

755

767 Convention, retail and other

100

88

359

295 Net revenues

2,896

2,915

11,298

10,372 Operating expenses:















Resort operations

1,796

1,721

6,946

6,316 Corporate

75

64

290

230 Pre-opening

4

2

14

15 Development

59

65

228

205 Depreciation and amortization

348

333

1,308

1,208 Amortization of leasehold interests in land

15

15

60

58 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

9

5

50

27



2,306

2,205

8,896

8,059 Operating income

590

710

2,402

2,313 Other income (expense):















Interest income

57

63

275

288 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(180)

(190)

(727)

(818) Other income (expense)

(6)

9

10

(8) Income before income taxes

461

592

1,960

1,775 Income tax expense

(69)

(123)

(208)

(344) Net income

392

469

1,752

1,431 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(68)

(87)

(306)

(210) Net income attributable to Las Vegas Sands Corp.

$ 324

$ 382

$ 1,446

$ 1,221

















Earnings per share:















Basic

$ 0.45

$ 0.50

$ 1.97

$ 1.60 Diluted

$ 0.45

$ 0.50

$ 1.96

$ 1.60

















Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

721

759

735

763 Diluted

723

760

737

765

Exhibit 2 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Net Revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDA (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Net Revenues















The Venetian Macao

$ 682

$ 748

$ 2,831

$ 2,682 The Londoner Macao

518

589

1,984

1,792 The Parisian Macao

228

222

973

879 The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao

223

192

872

779 Sands Macao

86

81

322

322 Ferry Operations and Other

34

31

125

105 Macao Operations

1,771

1,863

7,107

6,559

















Marina Bay Sands

1,137

1,061

4,230

3,849 Intercompany Royalties

64

60

250

224 Intersegment Eliminations(1)

(76)

(69)

(289)

(260)



$ 2,896

$ 2,915

$ 11,298

$ 10,372

















Adjusted Property EBITDA















The Venetian Macao

$ 250

$ 302

$ 1,093

$ 1,054 The Londoner Macao

144

190

543

516 The Parisian Macao

69

68

297

269 The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao

83

71

321

308 Sands Macao

20

17

56

59 Ferry Operations and Other

5

6

17

18 Macao Operations

571

654

2,327

2,224

















Marina Bay Sands

537

544

2,052

1,861



$ 1,108

$ 1,198

$ 4,379

$ 4,085

















Adjusted Property EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Revenues The Venetian Macao

36.7 %

40.4 %

38.6 %

39.3 % The Londoner Macao

27.8 %

32.3 %

27.4 %

28.8 % The Parisian Macao

30.3 %

30.6 %

30.5 %

30.6 % The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao

37.2 %

37.0 %

36.8 %

39.5 % Sands Macao

23.3 %

21.0 %

17.4 %

18.3 % Ferry Operations and Other

14.7 %

19.4 %

13.6 %

17.1 % Macao Operations

32.2 %

35.1 %

32.7 %

33.9 %

















Marina Bay Sands

47.2 %

51.3 %

48.5 %

48.4 %

















Total

38.3 %

41.1 %

38.8 %

39.4 %



















(1) Intersegment eliminations include royalties and other intercompany services.

Exhibit 3 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited) The following is a reconciliation of Net Income to Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA:





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income

$ 392

$ 469

$ 1,752

$ 1,431 Add (deduct):















Income tax expense

69

123

208

344 Other (income) expense

6

(9)

(10)

8 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

180

190

727

818 Interest income

(57)

(63)

(275)

(288) Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

9

5

50

27 Amortization of leasehold interests in land

15

15

60

58 Depreciation and amortization

348

333

1,308

1,208 Development expense

59

65

228

205 Pre-opening expense

4

2

14

15 Stock-based compensation(1)

8

4

27

29 Corporate expense

75

64

290

230 Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 1,108

$ 1,198

$ 4,379

$ 4,085























(1) During the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $20 million and $14 million, respectively, of which $12 million and $10 million, respectively, was included in corporate expense in the accompanying condensed consolidated statements of operations. During the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $78 million and $72 million, respectively, of which $51 million and $43 million, respectively, was included in corporate expense in the accompanying condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Exhibit 4 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) The following is a reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to LVS to Adjusted Net Income:





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income attributable to LVS

$ 324

$ 382

$ 1,446

$ 1,221

















Pre-opening expense

4

2

14

15 Development expense

59

65

228

205 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

9

5

50

27 Other (income) expense

6

(9)

(10)

8 Income tax impact on net income adjustments(1)

(14)

(14)

(49)

(43) Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments

(1)

3

(6)

(10) Adjusted net income attributable to LVS

$ 387

$ 434

$ 1,673

$ 1,423

















The following is a reconciliation of Net Income per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share:





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Per diluted share of common stock:















Net income attributable to LVS

$ 0.45

$ 0.50

$ 1.96

$ 1.60

















Pre-opening expense

0.01

—

0.02

0.02 Development expense

0.08

0.09

0.31

0.27 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

0.01

0.01

0.07

0.03 Other (income) expense

0.01

(0.01)

(0.01)

0.01 Income tax impact on net income adjustments

(0.02)

(0.02)

(0.07)

(0.06) Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments

—

—

(0.01)

(0.01) Adjusted earnings per diluted share

$ 0.54

$ 0.57

$ 2.27

$ 1.86

















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

723

760

737

765



















(1) The income tax impact for each adjustment is derived by applying the effective tax rate, including current and deferred income tax expense, based upon the jurisdiction and the nature of the adjustment.









Exhibit 5

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (In millions) (Unaudited)

The following reflects the impact on Net Revenues for hold-adjusted win percentage:























Three Months Ended





December 31,





2024

2023

Macao Operations

$ 38

$ 68

Marina Bay Sands

(3)

(91)





$ 35

$ (23)









The following reflects the impact on Adjusted Property EBITDA for hold-adjusted win percentage:





















Three Months Ended





December 31,





2024

2023

Macao Operations

$ 22

$ 40

Marina Bay Sands

(2)

(71)





$ 20

$ (31)



Exhibit 6 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Casino Statistics:















The Venetian Macao:















Table games win per unit per day(1)

$ 9,379

$ 10,270

$ 9,576

$ 9,419 Slot machine win per unit per day(2)

$ 381

$ 416

$ 386

$ 420 Average number of table games

664

690

702

672 Average number of slot machines

1,573

1,458

1,585

1,408

















The Londoner Macao:















Table games win per unit per day(1)

$ 9,616

$ 10,562

$ 10,847

$ 8,251 Slot machine win per unit per day(2)

$ 403

$ 575

$ 471

$ 480 Average number of table games

508

499

431

487 Average number of slot machines

1,574

1,332

1,336

1,215

















The Parisian Macao:















Table games win per unit per day(1)

$ 7,334

$ 6,875

$ 6,719

$ 7,069 Slot machine win per unit per day(2)

$ 322

$ 316

$ 377

$ 310 Average number of table games

261

273

313

270 Average number of slot machines

1,117

836

1,037

879

















The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao:















Table games win per unit per day(1)

$ 22,927

$ 21,078

$ 23,446

$ 19,656 Slot machine win per unit per day(2)

$ 159

$ —

$ 160

$ 218 Average number of table games

99

86

101

96 Average number of slot machines

49

22

33

62

















Sands Macao:















Table games win per unit per day(1)

$ 6,919

$ 7,327

$ 7,283

$ 5,871 Slot machine win per unit per day(2)

$ 251

$ 276

$ 269

$ 264 Average number of table games

106

105

101

129 Average number of slot machines

667

507

654

598

















Marina Bay Sands:















Table games win per unit per day(1)

$ 16,914

$ 14,785

$ 15,272

$ 12,951 Slot machine win per unit per day(2)

$ 901

$ 840

$ 892

$ 869 Average number of table games

495

505

498

514 Average number of slot machines

2,962

2,946

2,947

2,925























(1) Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis. (2) Slot machine win per unit per day is shown before deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis.

Exhibit 7 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended



The Venetian Macao December 31,



(Dollars in millions) 2024

2023

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 534

$ 607

$ (73) Rooms 54

49

5 Food and beverage 16

16

— Mall 63

66

(3) Convention, retail and other 15

10

5 Net revenues $ 682

$ 748

$ (66)











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 250

$ 302

$ (52) EBITDA Margin % 36.7 %

40.4 %

(3.7)pts











Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip volume $ 746

$ 1,247

$ (501) Rolling Chip win %(1) 1.99 %

3.27 %

(1.28)pts











Non-Rolling Chip drop $ 2,309

$ 2,455

$ (146) Non-Rolling Chip win % 24.2 %

24.9 %

(0.7)pts











Slot handle $ 1,467

$ 1,367

$ 100 Slot hold % 3.8 %

4.1 %

(0.3)pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 99.5 %

98.7 %

0.8pts Average daily rate (ADR) $ 205

$ 202

$ 3 Revenue per available room (RevPAR) $ 204

$ 200

$ 4























(1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.30% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended



The Londoner Macao December 31,



(Dollars in millions) 2024

2023

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 387

$ 433

$ (46) Rooms 68

92

(24) Food and beverage 22

27

(5) Mall 24

19

5 Convention, retail and other 17

18

(1) Net revenues $ 518

$ 589

$ (71)











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 144

$ 190

$ (46) EBITDA Margin % 27.8 %

32.3 %

(4.5)pts











Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip volume $ 1,849

$ 2,324

$ (475) Rolling Chip win %(1) 4.33 %

3.04 %

1.29pts











Non-Rolling Chip drop $ 1,631

$ 1,852

$ (221) Non-Rolling Chip win % 22.6 %

22.4 %

0.2pts











Slot handle $ 1,597

$ 1,706

$ (109) Slot hold % 3.7 %

4.1 %

(0.4)pts











Hotel Statistics(2)





















Occupancy % 98.0 %

96.8 %

1.2pts Average daily rate (ADR) $ 290

$ 186

$ 104 Revenue per available room (RevPAR) $ 284

$ 180

$ 104























(1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.30% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis). (2) During the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, approximately 2,600 and 5,550 rooms, respectively, were available for occupancy.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended



The Parisian Macao December 31,



(Dollars in millions) 2024

2023

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 171

$ 163

$ 8 Rooms 35

35

— Food and beverage 14

14

— Mall 7

9

(2) Convention, retail and other 1

1

— Net revenues $ 228

$ 222

$ 6











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 69

$ 68

$ 1 EBITDA Margin % 30.3 %

30.6 %

(0.3)pts











Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip volume $ 60

$ 31

$ 29 Rolling Chip win %(1) (13.07) %

6.18 %

(19.25)pts











Non-Rolling Chip drop $ 821

$ 778

$ 43 Non-Rolling Chip win % 22.4 %

21.9 %

0.5pts











Slot handle $ 858

$ 640

$ 218 Slot hold % 3.8 %

3.8 %

—pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 99.5 %

98.8 %

0.7pts Average daily rate (ADR) $ 156

$ 153

$ 3 Revenue per available room (RevPAR) $ 156

$ 151

$ 5



















(1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.30% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended



The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao December 31,



(Dollars in millions) 2024

2023

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 142

$ 95

$ 47 Rooms 30

25

5 Food and beverage 8

9

(1) Mall 42

62

(20) Convention, retail and other 1

1

— Net revenues $ 223

$ 192

$ 31











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 83

$ 71

$ 12 EBITDA Margin % 37.2 %

37.0 %

0.2pts











Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip volume $ 1,746

$ 2,387

$ (641) Rolling Chip win %(1) 1.11 %

0.65 %

0.46pts











Non-Rolling Chip drop $ 759

$ 682

$ 77 Non-Rolling Chip win % 25.1 %

22.2 %

2.9pts











Slot handle $ 29

$ —

$ 29 Slot hold % 2.5 %

— %

2.5pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 97.3 %

87.8 %

9.5pts Average daily rate (ADR) $ 498

$ 474

$ 24 Revenue per available room (RevPAR) $ 485

$ 416

$ 69























(1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.30% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended



Sands Macao December 31,



(Dollars in millions) 2024

2023

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 78

$ 72

$ 6 Rooms 5

5

— Food and beverage 2

3

(1) Convention, retail and other 1

1

— Net revenues $ 86

$ 81

$ 5











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 20

$ 17

$ 3 EBITDA Margin % 23.3 %

21.0 %

2.3pts











Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip volume $ 69

$ 28

$ 41 Rolling Chip win %(1) 4.49 %

4.54 %

(0.05)pts











Non-Rolling Chip drop $ 389

$ 410

$ (21) Non-Rolling Chip win % 16.5 %

17.0 %

(0.5)pts











Slot handle $ 527

$ 474

$ 53 Slot hold % 2.9 %

2.7 %

0.2pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 99.1 %

98.9 %

0.2pts Average daily rate (ADR) $ 174

$ 175

$ (1) Revenue per available room (RevPAR) $ 173

$ 173

$ —























(1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.30% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended



Marina Bay Sands December 31,



(Dollars in millions) 2024

2023

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 792

$ 741

$ 51 Rooms 125

117

8 Food and beverage 95

92

3 Mall 82

76

6 Convention, retail and other 43

35

8 Net revenues $ 1,137

$ 1,061

$ 76











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 537

$ 544

$ (7) EBITDA Margin % 47.2 %

51.3 %

(4.1)pts











Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip volume $ 8,068

$ 7,240

$ 828 Rolling Chip win %(1) 3.34 %

4.57 %

(1.23)pts











Non-Rolling Chip drop $ 2,342

$ 1,885

$ 457 Non-Rolling Chip win % 21.4 %

18.9 %

2.5pts











Slot handle $ 6,572

$ 6,226

$ 346 Slot hold % 3.7 %

3.7 %

—pts











Hotel Statistics(2)





















Occupancy % 94.3 %

94.4 %

(0.1)pts Average daily rate (ADR) $ 927

$ 647

$ 280 Revenue per available room (RevPAR) $ 874

$ 611

$ 263























(1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.30% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis). (2) During the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, approximately 1,600 and 2,200 rooms, respectively, were available for occupancy.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data - Asian Retail Mall Operations (Unaudited)





For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

TTM December 31, 2024 (Dollars in millions except per square foot data)

Gross Revenue(1)

Operating Profit

Operating Profit Margin

Gross Leasable Area (sq. ft.)

Occupancy % at End of Period

Tenant Sales Per Sq. Ft.(2) Shoppes at Venetian

$ 63

$ 56

88.9 %

822,424

85.7 %

$ 1,581





























Shoppes at Four Seasons

























Luxury Retail

31

27

87.1 %

163,549

100.0 %

6,831 * Other Stores

11

10

90.9 %

98,349

90.6 %

2,312 *



42

37

88.1 %

261,898

96.5 %

5,379





























Shoppes at Londoner

24

20

83.3 %

566,251

72.7 %

1,457





























Shoppes at Parisian

7

4

57.1 %

296,818

69.4 %

489





























Total Cotai Strip in Macao

136

117

86.0 %

1,947,391

80.9 %

2,010





























The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

82

76

92.7 %

615,869

99.3 %

2,878





























Total

$ 218

$ 193

88.5 %

2,563,260

85.3 %

$ 2,287

























Note: This table excludes the results of our retail outlets at Sands Macao. (1) Gross revenue figures are net of intersegment revenue eliminations. (2) Tenant sales per square foot reflect sales from tenants only after the tenant has been open for a period of 12 months. * Prior quarter tenant sales per square foot have been reclassified to be consistent with the current period presentation of luxury retail and other stores.

