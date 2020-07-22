Las Vegas Sands Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

LAS VEGAS, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020

(Compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019)

- Early Stages of Recovery Now Underway in each of our Markets

- Greatest Priorities Remain the Safety and Security of Team Members and Guests and Support for Local Communities in Macao, Singapore and Las Vegas

- The Company will Continue Capital Expenditure Programs in both Macao and Singapore

- Strong Balance Sheet Positions the Company Well to Invest in Future Growth Opportunities

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS), the world's leading developer and operator of convention-based Integrated Resorts, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

"I am pleased to say that the early stages of the recovery process from the Covid-19 pandemic in each of our markets is now underway," said Sheldon G. Adelson, chairman and chief executive officer. "Our greatest priority during this period of the recovery remains our deep commitment to supporting our team members and to helping those in need in each of our local communities of Macao, Singapore and Las Vegas.

We remain optimistic about an eventual recovery of travel and tourism spending across our markets, as well as our future growth prospects. We are fortunate that our financial strength will enable us to continue to execute our previously announced capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore, while continuing to pursue growth opportunities in new markets."

Net revenue was $98 million, a decrease of 97.1% from the prior year quarter. Operating loss was $922 million, compared to operating income of $894 million in the prior year quarter. Net loss in the second quarter of 2020 was $985 million, compared to net income of $1.11 billion in the second quarter of 2019. Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA was $(547) million, compared to $1.27 billion in the prior year quarter.

Sands China Ltd. Consolidated Financial Results

On a GAAP basis, total net revenues for SCL decreased 98.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2019, to $40 million. Net loss for SCL was $549 million, compared to net income of $511 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $118 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $143 million in the prior-year quarter. The decrease resulted from our weighted average borrowing cost in the second quarter of 2020 decreasing to 3.6%, compared to 4.7% during the second quarter of 2019 due to the impact of the interest rate swap hedges on $5.50 billion of our SCL Senior Notes.

Our income tax benefit for the second quarter of 2020 was $54 million, compared to an income tax expense of $236 million in the prior year quarter. The income tax benefit for the second quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by pre-tax losses experienced in the second quarter of 2020 by our U.S. and Singapore operations.

Balance Sheet Items

Unrestricted cash balances as of June 30, 2020 were $3.02 billion.

The company has access to $3.94 billion available for borrowing under our U.S., SCL and Singapore revolving credit facilities, net of outstanding letters of credit.

As of June 30, 2020, total debt outstanding, excluding finance leases, was $13.82 billion.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures during the second quarter totaled $382 million, including construction, development and maintenance activities of $337 million in Macao, $30 million in Las Vegas and $15 million at Marina Bay Sands.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond the company's control, which may cause material differences in actual results, performance or other expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the uncertainty of the extent, duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governments, including government-mandated property closures or travel restrictions, and other third parties on our business, results of operations, cash flows, liquidity and development prospects, general economic conditions, disruptions or reductions in travel, as well as in our operations, due to natural or man-made disasters, pandemics, epidemics, or outbreaks of infectious or contagious diseases, our ability to invest in future growth opportunities, execute our previously announced capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore, and produce future returns, new development, construction and ventures, government regulation, risks relating to our gaming licenses and subconcession, our subsidiaries' ability to make distribution payments to us, substantial leverage and debt service, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates, gaming promoters, competition, tax law changes, transportation infrastructure in Macao, political instability, civil unrest, terrorist acts or war, legalization of gaming, insurance, and other factors detailed in the reports filed by Las Vegas Sands Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof. Las Vegas Sands Corp. assumes no obligation to update such information.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Second Quarter 2020 Results

Non-GAAP Measures

Within the company's second quarter 2020 press release, the company makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the company's consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP including "adjusted net income/loss," "adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share," and "consolidated adjusted property EBITDA," which have directly comparable GAAP financial measures along with "adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted net income/loss," and "hold-normalized adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share." The company believes these measures represent important internal measures of financial performance. Set forth in the financial schedules accompanying this release and presentations included on the company's website are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosure by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and the specific reasons why the company's management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows are presented below.

The following non-GAAP financial measures are used by management, as well as industry analysts, to evaluate the company's operations and operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented so investors have the same financial data management uses in evaluating financial performance with the belief it will assist the investment community in properly assessing the underlying financial performance of the company on a year-over-year and a quarter sequential basis.

Adjusted net income/loss, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain nonrecurring corporate expenses, pre-opening expense, development expense, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, loss on modification or early retirement of debt and other income or expense, attributable to Las Vegas Sands, net of income tax. Adjusted net income/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share are presented as supplemental disclosures as management believes they are (1) each widely used measures of performance by industry analysts and investors and (2) a principal basis for valuation of Integrated Resort companies, as these non-GAAP measures are considered by many as alternative measures on which to base expectations for future results. These measures also form the basis of certain internal management performance expectations.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income/loss before stock-based compensation expense, corporate expense, pre-opening expense, development expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of leasehold interests in land, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, interest, other income or expense, gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem, gain or loss on modification or early retirement of debt and income taxes. Management utilizes consolidated adjusted property EBITDA to compare the operating profitability of its operations with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. Integrated Resort companies have historically reported adjusted property EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure to GAAP financial measures. In order to view the operations of their casinos on a more stand-alone basis, Integrated Resort companies, including Las Vegas Sands, have historically excluded certain expenses that do not relate to the management of specific properties, such as pre-opening expense, development expense and corporate expense, from their adjusted property EBITDA calculations. Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to income/loss from operations (as an indicator of operating performance) or to cash flows from operations (as a measure of liquidity), in each case, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The company has significant uses of cash flow, including capital expenditures, dividend payments, interest payments, debt principal payments and income tax payments, which are not reflected in consolidated adjusted property EBITDA. Not all companies calculate adjusted property EBITDA in the same manner. As a result, consolidated adjusted property EBITDA as presented by Las Vegas Sands may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA, a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, that, in addition to the aforementioned reasons for the presentation of consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, is presented to adjust for the impact of certain variances in table games' win percentages, which can vary from period to period. Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA is based on applying a Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.30% to the Rolling Chip volume for the quarter if the actual win percentage is outside the expected range of 3.15% to 3.45% for our Macao and Singapore properties and applying a win percentage of 22.0% for Baccarat and 20.0% for non-Baccarat games to the respective table games drops for the quarter if the actual win percentages are outside the expected ranges of 18.0% to 26.0% for Baccarat and 16.0% to 24.0% for non-Baccarat at our Las Vegas properties. No hold adjustments were made for Sands Bethlehem. We do not present adjustments for Non-Rolling Chip drop for our table games play at our Macao and Singapore properties, nor for slots at any of our properties. Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA is also adjusted for the estimated gaming taxes, commissions paid, bad debt expense, discounts and other incentives that would have been incurred when applying the win percentages noted above to the respective gaming volumes. The hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA measure presents a consistent measure for evaluating the operating performance of our properties from period to period.

Hold-normalized adjusted net income/loss and hold-normalized adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share are additional supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that, in addition to the aforementioned reasons for the presentation of adjusted net income/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share, are presented to adjust for the impact of certain variances in table games' win percentages, which can vary from period to period.

The company may also present the above items on a constant currency basis. This information is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating current quarter local currency amounts to U.S. dollars based on prior period exchange rates. These amounts are compared to the prior period to derive non-GAAP constant-currency growth/decline. Management considers non-GAAP constant-currency growth/decline to be a useful metric to investors and management as it allows a more direct comparison of current performance to historical performance.

The company also makes reference to adjusted property EBITDA margin and hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA margin, which are calculated using the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures.

Exhibit 1 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues:















Casino

$ 10



$ 2,361



$ 1,187



$ 5,022

Rooms

14



429



282



879

Food and beverage

12



224



151



456

Mall

42



166



145



326

Convention, retail and other

20



154



115



297

Net revenues

98



3,334



1,880



6,980

Operating expenses:















Resort operations

651



2,072



1,999



4,269

Corporate

53



51



112



203

Pre-opening

4



10



9



14

Development

9



4



15



9

Depreciation and amortization

285



289



575



590

Amortization of leasehold interests in land

13



14



27



23

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

5



—



10



7





1,020



2,440



2,747



5,115

Operating income (loss)

(922)



894



(867)



1,865

Other income (expense):















Interest income

4



17



17



37

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(118)



(143)



(249)



(284)

Other income (expense)

(3)



20



34



(1)

Gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem

—



556



—



556

Income (loss) before income taxes

(1,039)



1,344



(1,065)



2,173

Income tax (expense) benefit

54



(236)



29



(321)

Net income (loss)

(985)



1,108



(1,036)



1,852

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

165



(154)



215



(316)

Net income (loss) attributable to Las Vegas Sands Corp.

$ (820)



$ 954



$ (821)



$ 1,536



















Earnings (loss) per share:















Basic

$ (1.07)



$ 1.24



$ (1.07)



$ 1.99

Diluted

$ (1.07)



$ 1.24



$ (1.07)



$ 1.98



















Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

764



772



764



773

Diluted

764



772



764



774



















Dividends declared per common share

$ —



$ 0.77



$ 0.79



$ 1.54



Exhibit 2 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Net Revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDA

(In millions)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Net Revenues















The Venetian Macao $ 28



$ 854



$ 343



$ 1,751

Sands Cotai Central 10



483



180



1,060

The Parisian Macao (23)



414



118



868

The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao 19



211



126



435

Sands Macao 7



155



76



307

Ferry Operations and Other 6



30



18



60

Macao Operations 47



2,147



861



4,481



















Marina Bay Sands 23



688



635



1,455

Las Vegas Operating Properties 36



466



436



937

Sands Bethlehem(1) —



90



—



227

Intersegment Eliminations (8)



(57)



(52)



(120)





$ 98



$ 3,334



$ 1,880



$ 6,980



















Adjusted Property EBITDA















The Venetian Macao $ (97)



$ 336



$ (48)



$ 697

Sands Cotai Central (79)



165



(79)



377

The Parisian Macao (81)



139



(84)



302

The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao (18)



83



10



168

Sands Macao (31)



43



(32)



83

Ferry Operations and Other (6)



(1)



(12)



(4)

Macao Operations (312)



765



(245)



1,623



















Marina Bay Sands (113)



346



169



769

Las Vegas Operating Properties (122)



136



(34)



274

Sands Bethlehem(1) —



19



—



52



$ (547)



$ 1,266



$ (110)



$ 2,718



















Adjusted Property EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Revenues













The Venetian Macao N.M.



39.3 %

N.M.



39.8 % Sands Cotai Central N.M.



34.2 %

N.M.



35.6 % The Parisian Macao N.M.



33.6 %

N.M.



34.8 % The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao N.M.



39.3 %

N.M.



38.6 % Sands Macao N.M.



27.7 %

N.M.



27.0 % Ferry Operations and Other N.M.



(3.3) %

N.M.



(6.7) % Macao Operations N.M.



35.6 %

N.M.



36.2 %

















Marina Bay Sands N.M.



50.3 %

N.M.



52.9 % Las Vegas Operating Properties N.M.



29.2 %

N.M.



29.2 % Sands Bethlehem(1) —



21.1 %

—



22.9 %

















Total N.M.



38.0 %

N.M.



38.9 %

____________________

N.M. Not Meaningful (1) The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019.

Exhibit 3 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Adjusted Property

EBITDA and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA:





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income (loss) $ (985)



$ 1,108



$ (1,036)



$ 1,852

Add (deduct):













Income tax expense (benefit) (54)



236



(29)



321

Gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem —



(556)



—



(556)

Other (income) expense 3



(20)



(34)



1

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 118



143



249



284

Interest income (4)



(17)



(17)



(37)

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 5



—



10



7

Amortization of leasehold interests in land 13



14



27



23

Depreciation and amortization 285



289



575



590

Development expense 9



4



15



9

Pre-opening expense 4



10



9



14

Stock-based compensation (1) 6



4



9



7

Corporate expense 53



51



112



203

Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (547)



$ 1,266



$ (110)



$ 2,718



















Hold-normalized casino revenue (2) 55



69









Hold-normalized casino expense (2) (22)



(13)









Consolidated Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (514)



$ 1,322











____________________

(1) During the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $7 million and $9 million, respectively, of which $1 million and $5 million, respectively, is included in corporate expense on the company's condensed consolidated statements of operations. During the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $14 million and $18 million, respectively, of which $5 million and $11 million, respectively, is included in corporate expense on the company's condensed consolidated statements of operations. (2) See Exhibit 4.

Exhibit 4 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of Adjusted Property EBITDA to Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA:





















Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

































Hold-Normalized



Adjusted

Hold-Normalized

Hold-Normalized

Adjusted



Property

Casino

Casino

Property



EBITDA

Revenue (1)

Expense (2)

EBITDA Macao Operations

$ (312)



$ 47



$ (20)



$ (285)

Marina Bay Sands

(113)



2



(1)



(112)

Las Vegas Operating Properties

(122)



6



(1)



(117)





$ (547)



$ 55



$ (22)



$ (514)









































Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

































Hold-Normalized



Adjusted

Hold-Normalized

Hold-Normalized

Adjusted



Property

Casino

Casino

Property



EBITDA

Revenue (1)

Expense (2)

EBITDA Macao Operations

$ 765



$ —



$ —



$ 765

Marina Bay Sands

346



57



(11)



392

United States:















Las Vegas Operating Properties

136



12



(2)



146

Sands Bethlehem(3)

19



—



—



19





$ 1,266



$ 69



$ (13)



$ 1,322



____________________

(1) For Macao Operations and Marina Bay Sands, this represents the estimated incremental casino revenue related to Rolling Chip volume play that would have been earned or lost had the company's current period win percentage equaled 3.30%. This calculation will only be applied if the current period win percentage is outside the expected range of 3.15% to 3.45%. The prior year non-GAAP measurement for our Macao Operations and Marina Bay Sands has also been adjusted to conform to the current period presentation.



For the Las Vegas Operating Properties, this represents the estimated incremental casino revenue related to all table games play that would have been earned or lost had the company's current period win percentage equaled 22.0% for Baccarat and 20.0% for non-Baccarat. This calculation will only be applied if the current period win percentages for Baccarat and non-Baccarat are outside the expected ranges of 18.0% to 26.0% and 16.0% to 24.0%, respectively.



For Sands Bethlehem, no adjustments have been made.



These amounts have been offset by the estimated commissions paid and discounts and other incentives rebated directly or indirectly to customers. (2) Represents the estimated incremental expenses (gaming taxes and bad debt expense) that would have been incurred or avoided on the incremental casino revenue calculated in (1) above. (3) The company completed the sale of Sands Bethlehem on May 31, 2019.

Exhibit 5 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to LVS to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and

Hold-Normalized Adjusted Net Income (Loss):





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income (loss) attributable to LVS

$ (820)



$ 954



$ (821)



$ 1,536



















Nonrecurring legal settlement

—



—



—



96

Pre-opening expense

4



10



9



14

Development expense

9



4



15



9

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

5



—



10



7

Other (income) expense

3



(20)



(34)



1

Gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem

—



(556)



—



(556)

Income tax impact on net income adjustments (1)

(2)



159



(4)



157

Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments

—



4



3



(1)

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to LVS

$ (801)



$ 555



$ (822)



$ 1,263



















Hold-normalized casino revenue (2)

55



69









Hold-normalized casino expense (2)

(22)



(13)









Income tax impact on hold adjustments (1)

(1)



(10)









Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments

(8)



—









Hold-normalized adjusted net income (loss) attributable to LVS

$ (777)



$ 601



























The following is a reconciliation of Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share to Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Diluted

Share and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Diluted Share:





























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Per diluted share of common stock:















Net income (loss) attributable to LVS

$ (1.07)



$ 1.24



$ (1.07)



$ 1.98



















Nonrecurring legal settlement

—



—



—



0.12

Pre-opening expense

—



0.01



0.01



0.02

Development expense

0.01



0.01



0.02



0.01

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

0.01



—



0.01



0.01

Other (income) expense

—



(0.03)



(0.04)



—

Gain on sale of Sands Bethlehem

—



(0.72)



—



(0.72)

Income tax impact on net income adjustments

—



0.20



(0.01)



0.21

Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments

—



0.01



—



—

Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share

$ (1.05)



$ 0.72



$ (1.08)



$ 1.63



















Hold-normalized casino revenue

0.07



0.09









Hold-normalized casino expense

(0.03)



(0.02)









Income tax impact on hold adjustments

—



(0.01)









Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments

(0.01)



—









Hold-normalized adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share

$ (1.02)



$ 0.78



























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

764



772



764



774



____________________

(1) The income tax impact for each adjustment is derived by applying the effective tax rate, including current and deferred income tax expense, based upon the jurisdiction and the nature of the adjustment. (2) See Exhibit 4.

Exhibit 6 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Data

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Casino Statistics:















The Venetian Macao:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 95



$ 13,556



$ 3,077



$ 14,181

Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 18



$ 294



$ 116



$ 288

Average number of table games

643



654



570



650

Average number of slot machines

864



1,696



1,079



1,723



















Sands Cotai Central:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 12



$ 11,119



$ 2,505



$ 12,696

Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 9



$ 312



$ 150



$ 294

Average number of table games

347



381



328



383

Average number of slot machines

408



1,581



683



1,660



















The Parisian Macao:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ (850)



$ 13,715



$ 2,592



$ 14,551

Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 17



$ 324



$ 117



$ 328

Average number of table games

299



321



268



321

Average number of slot machines

593



1,346



810



1,301



















The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 941



$ 20,112



$ 4,939



$ 21,322

Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 1



$ 426



$ 116



$ 393

Average number of table games

173



117



149



118

Average number of slot machines

55



261



90



245



















Sands Macao:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 271



$ 8,061



$ 2,726



$ 7,910

Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 62



$ 249



$ 114



$ 263

Average number of table games

185



198



168



199

Average number of slot machines

452



956



576



905



















Marina Bay Sands:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 2,636



$ 8,311



$ 7,833



$ 8,829

Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 714



$ 797



$ 575



$ 793

Average number of table games

604



586



606



595

Average number of slot machines

984



2,250



2,295



2,280



















Las Vegas Operating Properties:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 2,087



$ 4,621



$ 4,715



$ 4,461

Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 327



$ 349



$ 326



$ 340

Average number of table games

206



217



203



231

Average number of slot machines

1,260



1,874



1,772



1,876



____________________

Note: These casino statistics exclude table games and slot machines shutdown due to social distancing measures or closure of the gaming facilities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Las Vegas Operating Properties were closed effective March 18, 2020, due to the statewide closure of non-essential services by the State of Nevada, and reopened on June 4, 2020. Marina Bay Sands was closed effective April 7, 2020, due to Singapore mandated government closures of all non-essential services. Gaming operations at our Macao properties remained in operation during this period. (1) Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis. (2) Slot machine win per unit per day is shown before deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis.

Exhibit 7 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended







The Venetian Macao June 30,







(Dollars in millions) 2020

2019

$ Change

Change Revenues:













Casino $ 5



$ 698



$ (693)



(99.3) % Rooms 1



53



(52)



(98.1) % Food and Beverage 1



17



(16)



(94.1) % Mall 18



62



(44)



(71.0) % Convention, Retail and Other 3



24



(21)



(87.5) % Net Revenues $ 28



$ 854



$ (826)



(96.7) %















Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (97)



$ 336



$ (433)



(128.9) % EBITDA Margin % N.M.



39.3 %























Gaming Statistics













(Dollars in millions)





























Rolling Chip Volume $ 108



$ 6,444



$ (6,336)



(98.3) % Rolling Chip Win %(1) 1.48 %

3.53 %





(2.05) pts















Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 16



$ 2,346



$ (2,330)



(99.3) % Non-Rolling Chip Win % 24.8 %

24.7 %





0.1 pts















Slot Handle $ 58



$ 1,021



$ (963)



(94.3) % Slot Hold % 2.5 %

4.4 %





(1.9) pts















Hotel Statistics





























Occupancy % 2.1 %

93.9 %





(91.8) pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 220



$ 221



$ (1)



(0.5) % Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 5



$ 208



$ (203)



(97.6) %

____________________

N.M. Not Meaningful Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed. Rooms being utilized to house team members due to travel restrictions were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended







Sands Cotai Central June 30,







(Dollars in millions) 2020

2019

$ Change

Change Revenues:













Casino $ 1



$ 358



$ (357)



(99.7) % Rooms —



77



(77)



(100.0) % Food and Beverage 1



24



(23)



(95.8) % Mall 7



16



(9)



(56.3) % Convention, Retail and Other 1



8



(7)



(87.5) % Net Revenues $ 10



$ 483



$ (473)



(97.9) %















Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (79)



$ 165



$ (244)



(147.9) % EBITDA Margin % N.M.



34.2 %























Gaming Statistics













(Dollars in millions)





























Rolling Chip Volume $ —



$ 1,272



$ (1,272)



(100.0) % Rolling Chip Win %(1) — %

2.56 %





(2.56) pts















Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 6



$ 1,627



$ (1,621)



(99.6) % Non-Rolling Chip Win % 6.9 %

21.7 %





(14.8) pts















Slot Handle $ 11



$ 1,014



$ (1,003)



(98.9) % Slot Hold % 3.3 %

4.4 %





(1.1) pts















Hotel Statistics





























Occupancy % 1.1 %

94.8 %





(93.7) pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 144



$ 155



$ (11)



(7.1) % Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 2



$ 147



$ (145)



(98.6) %

____________________

N.M. Not Meaningful Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed. Rooms being utilized for government quarantine purposes and to provide lodging for team members due to travel restrictions, as well as the hotel tower consisting of rooms under the Conrad brand that remained closed for a portion of the quarter, were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended







The Parisian Macao June 30,







(Dollars in millions) 2020

2019

$ Change

Change Revenues:













Casino $ (30)



$ 343



$ (373)



(108.7) % Rooms 1



32



(31)



(96.9) % Food and Beverage 1



17



(16)



(94.1) % Mall 4



15



(11)



(73.3) % Convention, Retail and Other 1



7



(6)



(85.7) % Net Revenues $ (23)



$ 414



$ (437)



(105.6) %















Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (81)



$ 139



$ (220)



(158.3) % EBITDA Margin % N.M.



33.6 %























Gaming Statistics













(Dollars in millions)





























Rolling Chip Volume $ 382



$ 4,146



$ (3,764)



(90.8) % Rolling Chip Win %(1) (6.40) %

3.39 %





(9.79) pts















Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 6



$ 1,136



$ (1,130)



(99.5) % Non-Rolling Chip Win % 20.4 %

22.9 %





(2.5) pts















Slot Handle $ 19



$ 1,016



$ (997)



(98.1) % Slot Hold % 4.7 %

3.9 %





0.8 pts















Hotel Statistics





























Occupancy % 3.5 %

95.8 %





(92.3) pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 148



$ 157



$ (9)



(5.7) % Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 5



$ 150



$ (145)



(96.7) %

____________________

N.M. Not Meaningful Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed. Rooms being utilized to house team members due to travel restrictions were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended







The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao June 30,







(Dollars in millions) 2020

2019

$ Change

Change Revenues:













Casino $ 8



$ 162



$ (154)



(95.1) % Rooms 1



10



(9)



(90.0) % Food and Beverage 1



7



(6)



(85.7) % Mall 9



31



(22)



(71.0) % Convention, Retail and Other —



1



(1)



(100.0) % Net Revenues $ 19



$ 211



$ (192)



(91.0) %















Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (18)



$ 83



$ (101)



(121.7) % EBITDA Margin % N.M.



39.3 %























Gaming Statistics













(Dollars in millions)





























Rolling Chip Volume $ 563



$ 3,238



$ (2,675)



(82.6) % Rolling Chip Win %(1) 2.42 %

4.19 %





(1.77) pts















Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 19



$ 331



$ (312)



(94.3) % Non-Rolling Chip Win % 6.5 %

23.5 %





(17.0) pts















Slot Handle $ —



$ 132



$ (132)



(100.0) % Slot Hold % — %

7.7 %





(7.7) pts















Hotel Statistics





























Occupancy % 6.2 %

89.9 %





(83.7) pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 358



$ 335



$ 23



6.9 % Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 22



$ 301



$ (279)



(92.7) %

____________________

N.M. Not Meaningful Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed. Rooms being utilized to house team members due to travel restrictions were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended







Sands Macao June 30,







(Dollars in millions) 2020

2019

$ Change

Change Revenues:













Casino $ 5



$ 141



$ (136)



(96.5) % Rooms 1



5



(4)



(80.0) % Food and Beverage —



7



(7)



(100.0) % Mall 1



1



—



— % Convention, Retail and Other —



1



(1)



(100.0) % Net Revenues $ 7



$ 155



$ (148)



(95.5) %















Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (31)



$ 43



$ (74)



(172.1) % EBITDA Margin % N.M.



27.7 %























Gaming Statistics













(Dollars in millions)





























Rolling Chip Volume $ 219



$ 1,261



$ (1,042)



(82.6) % Rolling Chip Win %(1) 0.78 %

1.90 %





(1.12) pts















Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 28



$ 699



$ (671)



(96.0) % Non-Rolling Chip Win % 10.2 %

17.3 %





(7.1) pts















Slot Handle $ 77



$ 691



$ (614)



(88.9) % Slot Hold % 3.3 %

3.1 %





0.2 pts















Hotel Statistics





























Occupancy % 10.6 %

99.5 %





(88.9) pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 153



$ 170



$ (17)



(10.0) % Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 16



$ 169



$ (153)



(90.5) %

____________________

N.M. Not Meaningful Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed. Rooms being utilized to house team members due to travel restrictions were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended







Marina Bay Sands June 30,







(Dollars in millions) 2020

2019

$ Change

Change Revenues:













Casino $ 7



$ 468



$ (461)



(98.5) % Rooms 1



93



(92)



(98.9) % Food and Beverage 2



58



(56)



(96.6) % Mall 3



42



(39)



(92.9) % Convention, Retail and Other 10



27



(17)



(63.0) % Net Revenues $ 23



$ 688



$ (665)



(96.7) %















Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (113)



$ 346



$ (459)



(132.7) % EBITDA Margin % N.M.



50.3 %























Gaming Statistics













(Dollars in millions)





























Rolling Chip Volume $ 122



$ 7,195



$ (7,073)



(98.3) % Rolling Chip Win %(1) 1.91 %

2.49 %





(0.58) pts















Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 25



$ 1,201



$ (1,176)



(97.9) % Non-Rolling Chip Win % 22.2 %

22.0 %





0.2 pts















Slot Handle $ 94



$ 3,675



$ (3,581)



(97.4) % Slot Hold % 3.7 %

4.4 %





(0.7) pts















Hotel Statistics





























Occupancy % 40.2 %

97.2 %





(57.0) pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 328



$ 420



$ (92)



(21.9) % Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 132



$ 408



$ (276)



(67.6) %

____________________

N.M. Not Meaningful Note: Due to government mandated closure of non-essential services as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property closed effective April 7, 2020. Certain retail and restaurant operations resumed on June 19, 2020, but at a reduced capacity due to social distancing measures. Gaming operations resumed on July 1, 2020, but also at a reduced capacity. Rooms utilized for government quarantine purposes were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended







Las Vegas Operating Properties June 30,







(Dollars in millions) 2020

2019

$ Change

Change Revenues:













Casino $ 14



$ 112



$ (98)



(87.5) % Rooms 9



156



(147)



(94.2) % Food and Beverage 6



90



(84)



(93.3) % Convention, Retail and Other 7



108



(101)



(93.5) % Net Revenues $ 36



$ 466



$ (430)



(92.3) %















Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (122)



$ 136



$ (258)



(189.7) % EBITDA Margin % N.M.



29.2 %























Gaming Statistics













(Dollars in millions)





























Table Games Drop $ 99



$ 514



$ (415)



(80.7) % Table Games Win %(1) 11.8 %

17.8 %





(6.0) pts















Slot Handle $ 192



$ 712



$ (520)



(73.0) % Slot Hold % 5.8 %

8.4 %





(2.6) pts















Hotel Statistics





























Occupancy % 33.5 %

97.2 %





(63.7) pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 162



$ 251



$ (89)



(35.5) % Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 54



$ 244



$ (190)



(77.9) %

____________________

N.M. Not Meaningful Note: Due to the statewide closure of non-essential services by the State of Nevada as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property closed on March 18, 2020. The property resumed operations on June 4, 2020, at a reduced capacity with some operations temporarily closed due to social distancing measures. Rooms within the property's Venezia tower that remained closed were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Baccarat win percentage of 18.0% to 26.0% and our expected non-Baccarat win percentage of 16.0% to 24.0% (calculated before discounts).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Data - Asian Retail Mall Operations

(Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

TTM

June 30, 2020 (Dollars in millions except per

square foot data)

Gross

Revenue(1)

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Margin

Gross

Leasable Area

(sq. ft.)

Occupancy

% at

End of

Period

Tenant Sales

Per Sq. Ft.(2) Shoppes at Venetian

$ 18



$ 14



77.8 %

812,934



85.6 %

$ 1,224



























Shoppes at Four Seasons























Luxury Retail

6



5



83.3 %

125,466



100.0 %

4,756

Other Stores

3



3



100.0 %

116,959



88.7 %

1,924

Total

9



8



88.9 %

242,425



94.6 %

3,775



























Shoppes at Cotai Central(3)

7



5



71.4 %

525,497



87.6 %

603



























Shoppes at Parisian

4



2



50.0 %

295,963



86.8 %

561



























Total Cotai Strip in Macao

38



29



76.3 %

1,876,819



87.5 %

1,279



























The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

3



1



33.3 %

593,756



95.3 %

1,500



























Total

$ 41



$ 30



73.2 %

2,470,575



89.4 %

$ 1,335



____________________

Note: This table excludes the results of our mall operations at Sands Macao. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, tenants were provided rent concessions of $78 million at our Macao properties and $33 million at Marina Bay Sands. (1) Gross revenue figures are net of intersegment revenue eliminations. (2) Tenant sales per square foot reflect sales from tenants only after the tenant has been open for a period of 12 months. (3) The Shoppes at Cotai Central will feature up to an estimated 600,000 square feet of gross leasable area at completion of all phases of Sands Cotai Central's renovation, rebranding and expansion to The Londoner Macao.

