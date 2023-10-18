Las Vegas Sands Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023

Recovery in Travel and Tourism Spending in both Macao and Singapore Progressed During the Quarter

Net Revenue of $2.80 billion and Net Income of $449 million

Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA Reached $1.12 billion

Macao Adjusted Property EBITDA of $631 million

Marina Bay Sands Adjusted Property EBITDA of $491 million

$2.0 billion Stock Repurchase Authorization Through November 3, 2025

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS), the world's leading developer and operator of convention-based Integrated Resorts, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"We were pleased to see the recovery in travel and tourism spending in both Macao and Singapore progress during the quarter. We remain deeply enthusiastic about our opportunities for growth in both markets in the years ahead," said Robert G. Goldstein, chairman and chief executive officer.

"In Macao, we were pleased to see the recovery in both gaming and non-gaming segments progress during the quarter. We remain enthusiastic about the opportunity to continue our investments to enhance Macao's tourism appeal to travelers from throughout the region, including to foreign visitors to Macao. Our decades-long commitment to making investments that enhance the business and leisure tourism appeal of Macao and support its development as a world center of business and leisure tourism positions us exceedingly well to deliver strong growth as the recovery in travel and tourism spending proceeds.

"In Singapore, Marina Bay Sands again delivered outstanding levels of financial and operating performance. Our new suite product and elevated service offerings position us to deliver future growth as airlift capacity continues to improve and the recovery in travel and tourism spending from China and the wider region continues.

"Our commitment to making industry-leading investments in our team members, our communities and our Integrated Resort property portfolio positions us exceptionally well to deliver strong growth in the years ahead. Our financial strength supports our ongoing investment and capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore, our pursuit of growth opportunities in new markets, and the return of capital to stockholders.

"After reinstating our dividend last quarter, I am pleased to announce that our board of directors has authorized $2.0 billion of share repurchases under our stock repurchase program through 2025. We look forward to utilizing our share repurchase program to return excess capital to stockholders."

Net revenue was $2.80 billion, compared to $1.01 billion in the prior year quarter. Operating income was $688 million, compared to an operating loss of $177 million in the prior year quarter. Net income from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2023 was $449 million, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $380 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA was $1.12 billion, compared to $191 million in the prior year quarter.

Sands China Ltd. Consolidated Financial Results

On a GAAP basis, total net revenues for SCL increased to $1.78 billion, compared to $251 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net income for SCL was $231 million, compared to a net loss of $472 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $200 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $183 million in the prior year quarter. Our weighted average borrowing cost in the third quarter of 2023 was 5.4% compared to 4.8% during the third quarter of 2022. This increase in expense was offset by an increase in interest income of $41 million to $79 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Our effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2023 was 21.4%, compared to 18.8% in the prior year quarter. The income tax rate for the third quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by a 17% statutory rate on our Singapore operations.

Stockholder Returns

The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per common share during the quarter. The company announced its next quarterly dividend of $0.20 per common share will be paid on November 15, 2023, to Las Vegas Sands stockholders of record on November 7, 2023. Additionally, on October 16, 2023, the company's Board of Directors authorized increasing the amount of its outstanding common stock authorized to be repurchased from $916 million to $2.0 billion and extending the expiration date of this authorization to November 3, 2025. The company intends to resume its share repurchase program in the fourth quarter of 2023. The timing and actual number of shares to be repurchased in the future will depend on a variety of factors, including the company's financial position, earnings, legal requirements, other investment opportunities and market conditions.

Balance Sheet Items

Unrestricted cash balances as of September 30, 2023 were $5.57 billion.

The company has access to $4.17 billion available for borrowing under our U.S., SCL and Singapore revolving credit facilities, net of outstanding letters of credit.

As of September 30, 2023, total debt outstanding, excluding finance leases and financed purchases, was $14.17 billion.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures during the third quarter totaled $330 million, including construction, development and maintenance activities of $141 million at Marina Bay Sands, $44 million in Macao and $145 million in corporate, development and other.

Forward-Looking Statements

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Non-GAAP Measures

Within the company's third quarter 2023 press release, the company makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the company's consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP including "adjusted net income (loss)," "adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share," and "consolidated adjusted property EBITDA," which have directly comparable GAAP financial measures along with "adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted net income (loss)," and "hold-normalized adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share." The company believes these measures represent important internal measures of financial performance. Set forth in the financial schedules accompanying this release and presentations included on the company's website are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosure by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and the specific reasons why the company's management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows are presented below.

The following non-GAAP financial measures are used by management, as well as industry analysts, to evaluate the company's operations and operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented so investors have the same financial data management uses in evaluating financial performance with the belief it will assist the investment community in properly assessing the underlying financial performance of the company on a year-over-year and a quarter sequential basis.

Adjusted net income (loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income (loss) attributable to Las Vegas Sands excluding certain nonrecurring corporate expenses, pre-opening expense, development expense, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, loss on modification or early retirement of debt, other income or expense and income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are presented as supplemental disclosures as management believes they are (1) each widely used measures of performance by industry analysts and investors and (2) a principal basis for valuation of Integrated Resort companies, as these non-GAAP measures are considered by many as alternative measures on which to base expectations for future results. These measures also form the basis of certain internal management performance expectations.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income (loss) from continuing operations before stock-based compensation expense, corporate expense, pre-opening expense, development expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of leasehold interests in land, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, interest, other income or expense, gain or loss on modification or early retirement of debt and income taxes. Management utilizes consolidated adjusted property EBITDA to compare the operating profitability of its operations with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. Integrated Resort companies have historically reported adjusted property EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure to GAAP financial measures. In order to view the operations of their casinos on a more stand-alone basis, Integrated Resort companies, including Las Vegas Sands, have historically excluded certain expenses that do not relate to the management of specific properties, such as pre-opening expense, development expense and corporate expense, from their adjusted property EBITDA calculations. Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to income (loss) from operations (as an indicator of operating performance) or to cash flows from operations (as a measure of liquidity), in each case, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The company has significant uses of cash flow, including capital expenditures, dividend payments, interest payments, debt principal payments and income tax payments, which are not reflected in consolidated adjusted property EBITDA. Not all companies calculate adjusted property EBITDA in the same manner. As a result, consolidated adjusted property EBITDA as presented by Las Vegas Sands may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA, a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, that, in addition to the aforementioned reasons for the presentation of consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, is presented to adjust for the impact of certain variances in table games' win percentages, which can vary from period to period. Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA is based on applying a Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.30% to the Rolling Chip volume for the quarter if the actual win percentage is outside the expected range of 3.15% to 3.45% for our Macao and Singapore properties. We do not present adjustments for Non-Rolling Chip drop for our table games play or for slots at our Macao and Singapore properties. Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA is also adjusted for the estimated gaming taxes, commissions paid, bad debt expense, discounts and other incentives that would have been incurred when applying the win percentages noted above to the respective gaming volumes. The hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA measure presents a consistent measure for evaluating the operating performance of our properties from period to period.

Hold-normalized adjusted net income (loss) and hold-normalized adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are additional supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that, in addition to the aforementioned reasons for the presentation of adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share, are presented to adjust for the impact of certain variances in table games' win percentages, which can vary from period to period.

The company may also present the above items on a constant currency basis. This information is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating current quarter local currency amounts to U.S. dollars based on prior period exchange rates. These amounts are compared to the prior period to derive non-GAAP constant-currency growth/decline. Management considers non-GAAP constant-currency growth/decline to be a useful metric to investors and management as it allows a more direct comparison of current performance to historical performance.

The company also makes reference to adjusted property EBITDA margin and hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA margin, which are calculated using the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures.

Exhibit 1

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenues:

















Casino

$ 2,008

$ 637

$ 5,411

$ 1,973

Rooms

342

123

881

315

Food and beverage

156

82

423

198

Mall

201

119

535

416

Convention, retail and other

88

44

207

91

Net revenues

2,795

1,005

7,457

2,993

Operating expenses:

















Resort operations

1,679

823

4,595

2,503

Corporate

49

53

166

167

Pre-opening

3

4

13

11

Development

44

26

140

108

Depreciation and amortization

313

260

875

780

Amortization of leasehold interests in land

15

14

43

42

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

4

2

22

8





2,107

1,182

5,854

3,619

Operating income (loss)

688

(177)

1,603

(626)

Other income (expense):

















Interest income

79

38

225

56

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(200)

(183)

(628)

(501)

Other income (expense)

4

2

(17)

(29)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

571

(320)

1,183

(1,100)

Income tax expense

(122)

(60)

(221)

(172)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

449

(380)

962

(1,272)

Discontinued operations:

















Income from operations of discontinued operations, net of tax

—

—

—

46

Gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax

—

—

—

2,861

Adjustment to gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax

—

(1)

—

(4)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

(1)

—

2,903

Net income (loss)

449

(381)

962

1,631

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(69)

142

(123)

370

Net income (loss) attributable to Las Vegas Sands Corp.

$ 380

$ (239)

$ 839

$ 2,001





















Earnings (loss) per share — basic:

















Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 0.50

$ (0.31)

$ 1.10

$ (1.18)

Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

—

—

3.80

Net income (loss) per common share

$ 0.50

$ (0.31)

$ 1.10

$ 2.62





















Earnings (loss) per share — diluted:

















Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 0.50

$ (0.31)

$ 1.09

$ (1.18)

Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

—

—

3.80

Net income (loss) per common share

$ 0.50

$ (0.31)

$ 1.09

$ 2.62





















Weighted average shares outstanding:

















Basic

764

764

764

764

Diluted

766

764

767

764



Exhibit 2 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Net Revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDA (In millions) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Net Revenues















The Venetian Macao

$ 723

$ 104

$ 1,934

$ 481 The Londoner Macao

518

57

1,203

257 The Parisian Macao

244

21

657

137 The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao

192

57

587

238 Sands Macao

83

11

241

48 Ferry Operations and Other

29

8

74

22 Macao Operations

1,789

258

4,696

1,183

















Marina Bay Sands

1,015

756

2,788

1,834 Intercompany Royalties

61

28

164

78 Intersegment Eliminations (1)

(70)

(37)

(191)

(102)



$ 2,795

$ 1,005

$ 7,457

$ 2,993

















Adjusted Property EBITDA















The Venetian Macao

$ 290

$ (37)

$ 752

$ (39) The Londoner Macao

167

(60)

326

(147) The Parisian Macao

81

(37)

201

(77) The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao

71

6

237

55 Sands Macao

17

(22)

42

(61) Ferry Operations and Other

5

(2)

12

(4) Macao Operations

631

(152)

1,570

(273)

















Marina Bay Sands

491

343

1,317

783



$ 1,122

$ 191

$ 2,887

$ 510

















Adjusted Property EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Revenues















The Venetian Macao

40.1 %





38.9 %



The Londoner Macao

32.2 %





27.1 %



The Parisian Macao

33.2 %





30.6 %



The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao

37.0 %

10.5 %

40.4 %

23.1 % Sands Macao

20.5 %





17.4 %



Ferry Operations and Other

17.2 %





16.2 %



Macao Operations

35.3 %





33.4 %





















Marina Bay Sands

48.4 %

45.4 %

47.2 %

42.7 %

















Total

40.1 %

19.0 %

38.7 %

17.0 %























Note: The sale of the Las Vegas Operating Properties closed on February 23, 2022. The information for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, excludes the results of the Las Vegas Operating Properties, as they were classified as a discontinued operation.

(1) Intersegment eliminations include royalties and other intercompany services.



Exhibit 3 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to

Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property

EBITDA:





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 449

$ (380)

$ 962

$ (1,272) Add (deduct):















Income tax expense

122

60

221

172 Other (income) expense

(4)

(2)

17

29 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

200

183

628

501 Interest income

(79)

(38)

(225)

(56) Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

4

2

22

8 Amortization of leasehold interests in land

15

14

43

42 Depreciation and amortization

313

260

875

780 Development expense

44

26

140

108 Pre-opening expense

3

4

13

11 Stock-based compensation (1)

6

9

25

20 Corporate expense

49

53

166

167 Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 1,122

$ 191

$ 2,887

$ 510

















Hold-normalized casino revenue adjustment (2)

(69)

(21)







Hold-normalized casino expense adjustment (2)

20

6







Consolidated Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 1,073

$ 176



































Note: The sale of the Las Vegas Operating Properties closed on February 23, 2022. The information for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, excludes the results of the Las Vegas Operating Properties, as they were classified as a discontinued operation.



(1) During the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $16 million and $18 million, respectively, of which $10 million and $9 million, respectively, was included in corporate expense in the accompanying condensed consolidated statements of operations. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $58 million and $47 million, respectively, of which $33 million and $27 million, respectively, was included in corporate expense in the accompanying condensed consolidated statements of operations.



(2) See Exhibit 4.





Exhibit 4 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of Adjusted Property EBITDA to Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA:





















Three Months Ended September 30, 2023





















Adjusted

Property

EBITDA

Hold-Normalized

Casino

Revenue

Adjustment (1)



Hold-Normalized

Casino

Expense

Adjustment (2)



Hold-Normalized

Adjusted

Property

EBITDA Macao Operations

$ 631

$ (25)

$ 10

$ 616 Marina Bay Sands

491

(44)

10

457



$ 1,122

$ (69)

$ 20

$ 1,073







































Three Months Ended September 30, 2022





















Adjusted

Property

EBITDA

Hold-Normalized

Casino

Revenue

Adjustment (1)



Hold-Normalized

Casino

Expense

Adjustment (2)



Hold-Normalized

Adjusted

Property

EBITDA Macao Operations

$ (152)

$ (10)

$ 4

$ (158) Marina Bay Sands

343

(11)

2

334



$ 191

$ (21)

$ 6

$ 176























(1) This adjustment represents the estimated incremental casino revenue related to Rolling Chip volume play that would have been earned or lost had the company's current period win percentage equaled 3.30%. This calculation will only be applied if the current period win percentage is outside the expected range of 3.15% to 3.45%.



These amounts have been offset by the estimated commissions paid and discounts and other incentives rebated directly or indirectly to customers.



(2) This adjustment represents the estimated incremental expenses (gaming taxes and bad debt expense) that would have been incurred or avoided on the incremental casino revenue calculated in (1) above.



Exhibit 5

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to LVS to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Hold-Normalized

Adjusted Net Income (Loss):





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income (loss) attributable to LVS

$ 380

$ (239)

$ 839

$ 2,001





















Pre-opening expense

3

4

13

11

Development expense

44

26

140

108

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

4

2

22

8

Other (income) expense

(4)

(2)

17

29

(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

1

—

(2,903)

Income tax impact on net income adjustments (1)

(10)

—

(29)

(19)

Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments

1

—

(13)

(11)

Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations

















attributable to LVS

$ 418

$ (208)

$ 989

$ (776)





















Hold-normalized casino revenue adjustment (2)

(69)

(21)









Hold-normalized casino expense adjustment (2)

20

6









Income tax impact on hold adjustments (1)

6

2









Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments

5

2









Hold-normalized adjusted net income (loss) from continuing

















operations attributable to LVS

$ 380

$ (219)





























The following is a reconciliation of Income (Loss) per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Diluted Share and Hold-

Normalized Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Diluted Share:





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022

Per diluted share of common stock:

















Net income (loss) attributable to LVS

$ 0.50

$ (0.31)

$ 1.09

$ 2.62





















Pre-opening expense

—

0.01

0.02

0.01

Development expense

0.06

0.03

0.18

0.14

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

0.01

—

0.03

0.01

Other (income) expense

(0.01)

—

0.02

0.04

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

—

—

(3.80)

Income tax impact on net income adjustments

(0.01)

—

(0.03)

(0.03)

Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments

—

—

(0.02)

(0.01)

Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share from continuing

















operations

$ 0.55

$ (0.27)

$ 1.29

$ (1.02)





















Hold-normalized casino revenue adjustment

(0.09)

(0.03)









Hold-normalized casino expense adjustment

0.02

0.01









Income tax impact on hold adjustments

0.01

—









Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments

0.01

—









Hold-normalized adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share from

















continuing operations

$ 0.50

$ (0.29)





























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

766

764

767

764

























(1) The income tax impact for each adjustment is derived by applying the effective tax rate, including current and deferred income tax expense, based upon the jurisdiction and the nature of the adjustment.

(2) See Exhibit 4.



Exhibit 6 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Casino Statistics:















The Venetian Macao:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 9,684

$ 1,463

$ 9,122

$ 2,170 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 437

$ 55

$ 422

$ 86 Average number of table games

695

623

666

625 Average number of slot machines

1,418

1,460

1,391

1,404

















The Londoner Macao:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 9,377

$ 872

$ 7,445

$ 1,451 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 505

$ 38

$ 444

$ 50 Average number of table games

487

472

483

473 Average number of slot machines

1,285

1,405

1,175

1,368

















The Parisian Macao:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 7,753

$ 509

$ 7,135

$ 1,377 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 328

$ 16

$ 308

$ 29 Average number of table games

269

267

269

269 Average number of slot machines

891

1,132

893

1,108

















The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 21,989

$ 3,143

$ 19,239

$ 4,351 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ (69)

$ 87

$ 239

$ 40 Average number of table games

84

142

99

142 Average number of slot machines

28

89

76

147

















Sands Macao:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 6,536

$ 677

$ 5,494

$ 995 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 309

$ 41

$ 260

$ 52 Average number of table games

119

152

137

154 Average number of slot machines

544

757

629

720

















Marina Bay Sands:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 13,722

$ 9,871

$ 12,348

$ 7,854 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 845

$ 725

$ 879

$ 711 Average number of table games

519

519

518

521 Average number of slot machines

2,933

2,854

2,918

2,596























Note: The 2022 casino statistics exclude slot machines not in operation due to social distancing measures.

(1) Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis.

(2) Slot machine win per unit per day is shown before deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis.



Exhibit 7 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



The Venetian Macao

September 30,



(Dollars in millions)

2023

2022

Change Revenues:











Casino

$ 575

$ 60

$ 515 Rooms

55

10

45 Food and Beverage

17

3

14 Mall

58

27

31 Convention, Retail and Other

18

4

14 Net Revenues

$ 723

$ 104

$ 619













Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 290

$ (37)

$ 327 EBITDA Margin %

40.1 %





















Gaming Statistics











(Dollars in millions)

























Rolling Chip Volume

$ 953

$ 115

$ 838 Rolling Chip Win %(1)

6.00 %

1.70 %

4.30 pts













Non-Rolling Chip Drop

$ 2,313

$ 292

$ 2,021 Non-Rolling Chip Win %

24.3 %

24.3 %

— pts













Slot Handle

$ 1,319

$ 158

$ 1,161 Slot Hold %

4.3 %

4.0 %

0.3 pts













Hotel Statistics

























Occupancy %

98.0 %

36.7 %

61.3 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR)

$ 212

$ 135

$ 77 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

$ 207

$ 50

$ 157























Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2022. Rooms utilized to house team members due to travel restrictions during 2022 were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above.

(1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).



Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



The Londoner Macao

September 30,



(Dollars in millions)

2023

2022

Change Revenues:











Casino

$ 371

$ 24

$ 347 Rooms

97

10

87 Food and Beverage

25

4

21 Mall

17

9

8 Convention, Retail and Other

8

10

(2) Net Revenues

$ 518

$ 57

$ 461













Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 167

$ (60)

$ 227 EBITDA Margin %

32.2 %





















Gaming Statistics











(Dollars in millions)

























Rolling Chip Volume

$ 1,561

$ 179

$ 1,382 Rolling Chip Win %(1)

3.93 %

5.27 %

(1.34)pts













Non-Rolling Chip Drop

$ 1,737

$ 116

$ 1,621 Non-Rolling Chip Win %

20.7 %

20.2 %

0.5 pts













Slot Handle

$ 1,498

$ 104

$ 1,394 Slot Hold %

4.0 %

4.0 %

— pts













Hotel Statistics

























Occupancy %

95.3 %

23.2 %

72.1 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR)

$ 190

$ 159

$ 31 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

$ 181

$ 37

$ 144























Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2022. Rooms utilized for government quarantine purposes and to house team members due to travel restrictions during 2022 were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above.

(1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).



Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



The Parisian Macao

September 30,



(Dollars in millions)

2023

2022

Change Revenues:











Casino

$ 181

$ 8

$ 173 Rooms

37

5

32 Food and Beverage

15

1

14 Mall

7

5

2 Convention, Retail and Other

4

2

2 Net Revenues

$ 244

$ 21

$ 223













Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 81

$ (37)

$ 118 EBITDA Margin %

33.2 %





















Gaming Statistics











(Dollars in millions)

























Rolling Chip Volume

$ 277

$ 26

$ 251 Rolling Chip Win %(1)

6.76 %

(14.10) %

20.86 pts













Non-Rolling Chip Drop

$ 789

$ 60

$ 729 Non-Rolling Chip Win %

22.0 %

24.1 %

(2.1)pts













Slot Handle

$ 670

$ 34

$ 636 Slot Hold %

4.0 %

4.4 %

(0.4)pts













Hotel Statistics

























Occupancy %

97.0 %

37.1 %

59.9 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR)

$ 165

$ 98

$ 67 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

$ 160

$ 36

$ 124























Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2022. Rooms utilized for government quarantine purposes and to house team members due to travel restrictions during 2022 were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above.

(1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).



Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao

September 30,



(Dollars in millions)

2023

2022

Change Revenues:











Casino

$ 108

$ 27

$ 81 Rooms

24

5

19 Food and Beverage

7

2

5 Mall

50

23

27 Convention, Retail and Other

3

—

3 Net Revenues

$ 192

$ 57

$ 135













Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 71

$ 6

$ 65 EBITDA Margin %

37.0 %

10.5 %

26.5 pts













Gaming Statistics











(Dollars in millions)

























Rolling Chip Volume

$ 2,068

$ 212

$ 1,856 Rolling Chip Win %(1)

2.28 %

9.37 %

(7.09)pts













Non-Rolling Chip Drop

$ 570

$ 90

$ 480 Non-Rolling Chip Win %

21.5 %

17.6 %

3.9 pts













Slot Handle

$ 10

$ 4

$ 6 Slot Hold %

(1.7) %

14.4 %

(16.1)pts













Hotel Statistics

























Occupancy %

86.4 %

19.8 %

66.6 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR)

$ 472

$ 453

$ 19 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

$ 408

$ 90

$ 318























Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2022. Rooms utilized to house team members due to travel restrictions during 2022 were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above.

(1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).



Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Sands Macao

September 30,



(Dollars in millions)

2023

2022

Change Revenues:











Casino

$ 75

$ 8

$ 67 Rooms

4

1

3 Food and Beverage

3

1

2 Mall

1

1

— Net Revenues

$ 83

$ 11

$ 72













Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 17

$ (22)

$ 39 EBITDA Margin %

20.5 %





















Gaming Statistics











(Dollars in millions)

























Rolling Chip Volume

$ 14

$ 16

$ (2) Rolling Chip Win %(1)

13.84 %

2.98 %

10.86 pts













Non-Rolling Chip Drop

$ 414

$ 47

$ 367 Non-Rolling Chip Win %

16.8 %

16.5 %

0.3 pts













Slot Handle

$ 473

$ 72

$ 401 Slot Hold %

3.3 %

3.4 %

(0.1)pts













Hotel Statistics

























Occupancy %

98.7 %

43.8 %

54.9 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR)

$ 173

$ 157

$ 16 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

$ 171

$ 69

$ 102























Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2022. Rooms utilized to house team members due to travel and quarantine restrictions during 2022 were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above.

(1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).



Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Marina Bay Sands

September 30,



(Dollars in millions)

2023

2022

Change Revenues:











Casino

$ 698

$ 510

$ 188 Rooms

125

92

33 Food and Beverage

89

71

18 Mall

68

55

13 Convention, Retail and Other

35

28

7 Net Revenues

$ 1,015

$ 756

$ 259













Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 491

$ 343

$ 148 EBITDA Margin %

48.4 %

45.4 %

3.0 pts













Gaming Statistics











(Dollars in millions)

























Rolling Chip Volume

$ 8,149

$ 6,837

$ 1,312 Rolling Chip Win %(1)

3.85 %

3.47 %

0.38 pts













Non-Rolling Chip Drop

$ 1,936

$ 1,258

$ 678 Non-Rolling Chip Win %

17.6 %

18.6 %

(1.0)pts













Slot Handle

$ 6,364

$ 4,424

$ 1,940 Slot Hold %

3.6 %

4.3 %

(0.7)pts













Hotel Statistics(2)

























Occupancy %

96.3 %

96.0 %

0.3 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR)

$ 681

$ 515

$ 166 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

$ 656

$ 494

$ 162























(1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

(2) During the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, approximately 2,200 and 2,100 rooms, respectively, were available for occupancy.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data - Asian Retail Mall Operations (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

TTM

September

30, 2023 (Dollars in millions except per

square foot data)

Gross

Revenue(1)

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Margin

Gross

Leasable

Area (sq. ft.)

Occupancy

% at End

of Period

Tenant Sales

Per Sq. Ft.(2) Shoppes at Venetian

$ 58

$ 53

91.4 %

818,773

80.0 %

$ 1,743

























Shoppes at Four Seasons























Luxury Retail

34

32

94.1 %

129,932

100.0 %

8,422 Other Stores

16

14

87.5 %

119,371

84.7 %

3,703



50

46

92.0 %

249,303

92.7 %

6,714

























Shoppes at Londoner

17

13

76.5 %

611,192

54.2 %

1,701

























Shoppes at Parisian

7

6

85.7 %

296,352

66.1 %

641

























Total Cotai Strip in Macao

132

118

89.4 %

1,975,620

71.5 %

2,415

























The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

68

60

88.2 %

616,699

99.5 %

2,998

























Total

$ 200

$ 178

89.0 %

2,592,319

78.2 %

$ 2,607























Note: This table excludes the results of our retail outlets at Sands Macao.

(1) Gross revenue figures are net of intersegment revenue eliminations.

(2) Tenant sales per square foot reflect sales from tenants only after the tenant has been open for a period of 12 months.



SOURCE Las Vegas Sands Corp.