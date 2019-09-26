Las Vegas Sands Set to Join S&P 500; Nektar Therapeutics to Join S&P MidCap 400; The Pennant Group to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) will replace Nektar Therapeutics (NASD: NKTR) in the S&P 500, and Nektar Therapeutics will replace Sotheby's (NYSE: BID) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, October 3 . BidFair USA LLC is acquiring Sotheby's in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Nektar Therapeutics is ranked near the bottom of the S&P 500 and has a market capitalization more representative of the mid-cap market space.

. BidFair LLC is acquiring Sotheby's in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Nektar Therapeutics is ranked near the bottom of the S&P 500 and has a market capitalization more representative of the mid-cap market space. The Pennant Group Inc. (NASD: PNTG) will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, October 1 . The Pennant Group will replace Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASD: GIFI), which will be removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, October 2 . S&P SmallCap 600 constituent The Ensign Group Inc. (NASD: ENSG) is spinning off The Pennant Group in a transaction expected to be completed on or about October 1 pending final conditions. Gulf Island Fabrication is ranked near the bottom of the S&P SmallCap 600 and is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Las Vegas Sands develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts. Headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Casinos & Gaming Sub-Industry index.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates for cancer, autoimmune disease, and chronic pain. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Pharmaceuticals Sub-Industry index.

The Pennant Group offers home health, hospice, and senior living services. Headquartered in Eagle, ID, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Health Care Facilities Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – October 1, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED The Pennant

Group Health Care Health Care Facilities

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – October 2, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY DELETED Gulf Island

Fabrication Energy Oil & Gas Equipment &

Services

S&P 500 INDEX – October 3, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Las Vegas

Sands Consumer Discretionary Casinos & Gaming DELETED Nektar

Therapeutics Health Care Pharmaceuticals

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – October 3, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Nektar

Therapeutics Health Care Pharmaceuticals DELETED Sotheby's Consumer Discretionary Specialized Consumer

Services

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries

spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Index Governance Inquiries

IGCC@spglobal.com

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

Related Links

https://us.spindices.com

