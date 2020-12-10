Las Vegas Tells 2020 to Kiss Off

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Year's Eve celebrations will look different this year, with many of Las Vegas' well-known traditions on-hold. However, Vegas will still own the title of 'America's Party' guaranteed to bring the phrase "out with the old, in with the new" to life, in real time.

On December 31, log on to www.VisitLasVegas.com – or Vegas' Facebook, and YouTube channels – for a livestream countdown to midnight for an Only Vegas celebration, complete with a live DJ and epic sights that cannot be missed. While the physical event is not open to the public, guests from around the world can celebrate virtually. Las Vegas enthusiasts can even share what they are most looking forward to in the new year for a chance to win trips to the destination in 2021.

When the countdown clock strikes zero, get ready for what Vegas is well known for: a blast. Experience a burst of color and sound as 2020 is literally blown away and 2021 is ushered in. A 2020 sign will be lit up – and then blown up – in spectacular fashion. A DJ will then begin the new year with a celebration of music when a massive LED lit 2021 sign is revealed along with an eruption of confetti, streamers and fireworks. The 12-15-minute colorful pyrotechnic spectacular is the perfect way to ring in a much-anticipated new year.

"We know that celebrating New Year's Eve in Las Vegas is a bucket list item and a long-held tradition," said Steve Hill, president/CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "Although many visitors from around the country and the world will not be able to join us in person to turn the calendar, this virtual event will allow us to share our enthusiasm and excitement with Vegas fans near and far as we look toward a brighter 2021."

No matter where they may be, visitors will still be able to celebrate safely and virtually from their own homes with hundreds of thousands of other revelers the Only Vegas way.

To learn more about our Kiss Off 2020 celebration visit our website at www.VisitLasVegas.com. We hope visitors near and far will join us as we raise a glass to welcome 2021 with a bang.

ABOUT THE LVCVA

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is charged with marketing Southern Nevada as a tourism and convention destination worldwide, and also with operating the Las Vegas Convention Center. With nearly 150,000 hotel rooms in Las Vegas alone and more than 13 million square feet of meeting and exhibit space citywide, the LVCVA's mission centers on attracting ever increasing numbers of leisure and business visitors to the area. For more information, go to www.lvcva.com or www.visitlasvegas.com.

SOURCE Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA)

Related Links

https://www.lvcva.com

