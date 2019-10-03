Las Vegas to Host Emergency Nursing 2020, ENA's 50th Anniversary Celebration

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off the success of Emergency Nursing 2019 in Austin, Texas, which drew 4,000 emergency nurses, the Emergency Nurses Association announced Thursday that Las Vegas will play host to the association's annual education and networking conference in 2020.

"Vegas has it all – incredible restaurants, world-class entertainment and scenic natural landscape. It's also the perfect location to bring together thousands of emergency nurses from across the globe to learn, network and celebrate ENA's 50th anniversary," said ENA President Patti Kunz Howard, PhD, RN, CEN, CPEN, TCRN, NE-BC, FAEN, FAAN. "While the saying goes 'What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,' our members will leave Vegas with new clinical knowledge and cutting-edge skills they'll want to talk about in their emergency departments back home."

The Venetian Resort on Las Vegas Boulevard will serve as the conference's home from Sept. 8-11, 2020, as it hosts hundreds of presentations, hands-on clinical demonstrations and networking events, as well as the association's 50th Anniversary Celebration event.

"Southern Nevada – from the Vegas Strip, to Red Rock Canyon and Lake Mead – there is something for everyone," said Nevada Lieutenant Governor Kate Marshall, Chair of Nevada's Commission for Tourism. "We're proud to host hard-working emergency nurses from across the world and welcome them to enjoy all the things the Silver State has to offer during their visit."

Emergency Nursing 2018 in Pittsburgh drew approximately 3,000 attendees – and that number grew by several hundred in Austin this year as ENA sold out its annual conference for the first time.

"As our membership has grown, so has the tremendous interest in the premier event for emergency nurses," Howard said. "I expect that trend to continue next year with Las Vegas playing host to Emergency Nursing 2020."

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 44,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

