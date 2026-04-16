Las Vegas Trial Attorney Robert Eglet Inducted into Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame at Wynn Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized Las Vegas trial attorney Robert Eglet was inducted today into the prestigious Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame during a ceremony at Wynn Las Vegas, placing him among some of the most influential legal figures in American history.

The induction ceremony took place at at Wynn Las Vegas, where Eglet joined the ranks of legal icons such as Clarence Darrow, Thurgood Marshall, and John Adams.

Robert T. Eglet

Eglet, a founding partner of Eglet Law, has built one of the most successful trial careers in the country, securing billions of dollars in verdicts in high-profile cases involving catastrophic injury, product liability, and major resort litigation.

"This recognition reflects not just my work, but the strength of the legal community here in Las Vegas," said Eglet. "It's an honor to be included among those who have shaped our nation's justice system."

Eglet's induction marks a significant moment for the legal community, as a Las Vegas-based attorney receives national recognition at the highest level, underscoring the city's growing influence in complex litigation and trial law.

Beyond individual achievement, the honor highlights the broader role of trial attorneys in advancing public safety, accountability, and consumer protection—issues that resonate across Nevada and throughout the country.

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SOURCE Eglet Law