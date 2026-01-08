LaSalle Investment Management Announces $250 Million Multifamily Co-Investment With Cortland

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global real estate manager LaSalle Investment Management ("LaSalle") today announced that it has completed a $250 million co-investment alongside Cortland Enhanced Value Fund VI, LLC ("Cortland") into a portfolio of 19 multifamily properties which Cortland acquired for $1.6 billion in November 2025. LaSalle's commitment will primarily help support the value-add repositioning of the assets.

LaSalle's co-investment represents approximately 34 percent of the equity in the portfolio, which comprises nearly 6,000 apartment units located across metro Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia. Cortland will operate and manage the individual properties.

The investment aligns with LaSalle's conviction in its value-add strategy, and its ability to selectively deploy capital into well-located multifamily assets where operational improvements, capital investment, and active management can drive long-term value for investors.

"This investment reflects our conviction in multifamily fundamentals and the opportunity to create value through active asset management," said Stuart Sziklas, Portfolio Manager at LaSalle. "Partnering with an experienced manager like Cortland allows us to invest at scale in a high-quality portfolio and support a business plan focused on thoughtful repositioning, operational execution, and long-term income growth."

"LaSalle's co-investment brings a highly aligned institutional partner with deep experience across multifamily markets and value-add execution," said Steven DeFrancis, CEO at Cortland. "Their resources, perspective, and long-term orientation represent a strong endorsement of the opportunity and our ability to execute a repositioning strategy across the portfolio while continuing to deliver quality housing in markets with strong demographic and employment fundamentals."

The transaction underscores the firm's continued commitment to partnering with experienced operators across U.S. housing markets.

About LaSalle Investment Management | Investing Today. For Tomorrow.

LaSalle Investment Management, a subsidiary of JLL, is a globally integrated, diverse real estate investment manager. On a global basis, LaSalle manages US$88.5 billion of assets in private and public real estate equity and debt investments as of Q2 2025. LaSalle's client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a diverse range of investment vehicles, including separate accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments.

For more information, please visit www.lasalle.com, and LinkedIn.

About Cortland

Cortland is a fully vertically integrated, multifamily real estate investment, development, and management company focused on delivering resident-centric, hospitality-driven apartment living experiences. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cortland manages and is invested in, directly or indirectly, over 200 apartment communities comprised of nearly 80,000 homes in the US with regional offices in Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Orlando, and Phoenix. Cortland has significant experience in acquiring, developing, renovating, owning, and operating multifamily communities, leveraging the services of its construction, design, property, asset, and investment management affiliates.

Cortland is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company (2025) (Based on scores calculated during 10/2024 – 10/2025. Cortland is not affiliated with "Great Places to Work® and did not directly or indirectly provide compensation in connection with obtaining or using the rating.). For more information, please visit cortland.com.

