LaSalle Names Peter Sibilia as Head of U.S. Transactions

CHICAGO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LaSalle Investment Management ("LaSalle"), the global real estate investment manager, is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Sibilia as Head of U.S. Transactions, effective March 2.

Based in New York and reporting to Richard Kleinman, Chief Investment Officer for the Americas, Mr. Sibilia will lead LaSalle's U.S. transactions platform. He will partner with portfolio management, asset management, research, and investor relations to drive sourcing, underwriting, and investment execution.

The U.S. Transactions team was previously led by Pat Pelling, who now serves as Portfolio Manager of LaSalle Property Fund.

Mr. Sibilia brings more than 25 years of real estate investment experience across equity and debt investing, transaction execution, and platform leadership. He joins from Rithm Capital, where he served as Managing Director and CEO of Adoor Residential, a large single-family rental platform, where he led investment strategy, portfolio performance, and operating execution. Previously, he was Partner and Head of Investments at GreenBarn Investment Group, overseeing acquisitions and asset management across complex and special situation investments. He also spent over 15 years at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where he held senior acquisitions leadership responsibilities and executed more than $10 billion in transactions across core, value-add, and opportunistic strategies.

Mr. Sibilia is an active member of the Urban Land Institute and holds a Bachelor's degree in Finance from Seton Hall University. He is also a CFA Charterholder.

Richard Kleinman, Chief Investment Officer for the Americas at LaSalle said: "Pete brings deep transactional experience and a disciplined approach to capital deployment across market cycles. As market activity accelerates, his leadership will enhance our ability to source selectively, underwrite rigorously, and execute on opportunities that provide attractive value across our investment portfolios."

Brad Gries, Chief Executive Officer of LaSalle, said: "Pete is a highly accomplished investor and leader with a demonstrated ability to navigate complex investments and market environments. As we expand our U.S. transactions capabilities, his experience will help drive disciplined growth and position LaSalle to deliver strong investment performance for our clients."

Peter Sibilia, Head of U.S. Transactions at LaSalle, added: "In today's environment, successful transactions require insight, relationships and disciplined execution. LaSalle brings all three, and I look forward to building on that foundation as we continue to grow our U.S. transactions capabilities in order to continue enhancing investment performance."

About LaSalle Investment Management | Investing Today. For Tomorrow.

LaSalle Investment Management, a subsidiary of JLL, is a globally integrated, diverse real estate investment manager. On a global basis, LaSalle manages US$86.4 billion of assets in private and public real estate equity and debt investments as of Q3 2025. LaSalle's client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a diverse range of investment vehicles, including separate accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments.

For more information, please visit www.lasalle.com, and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Alissa Schachter

LaSalle Investment Management

[email protected]

+1-312-339-0625

Doug Allen

Dukas Linden Public Relations

[email protected]

+1-646-722-6530

SOURCE LaSalle Investment Management