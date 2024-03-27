LaSalle St. Further Enhances Advisor Technology Offering with Advyzon

New Platform Provides Advisors with End-to-End Tech Solutions with Complete Integration of Key Services, including Clearing and Custody

CHICAGO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LaSalle St., a family of wealth management firms encompassing independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms, today announced the addition of the award-winning Advyzon platform, a comprehensive platform with multiple tools to help advisors run and scale their firms. This addition augments LaSalle St.'s robust technology offerings, Technology Learning Center and related Advisor Concierge Service.

Advyzon, a Chicago-based technology company, provides a full range of services, including portfolio management, account aggregation, performance reporting, CRM, a growth suite, client portal, mobile app and secure document management. Their platform allows advisors to sign on once and execute all these functions in one streamlined location.

Mark Contey, Chief Marketing Officer, LaSalle St., said, "Advisors need to balance flexibility and efficiency when selecting a technology solution. We identify the best solutions across the widest range of platforms for our advisors, and we've been incredibly impressed with the utility of the Advyzon offering. But most importantly, Advyzon shares our commitment to supporting the advisors who use their services—enabling these firms to grow in the way they choose."

Continuous Improvement and Education

This latest partnership is part of LaSalle St.'s commitment to continuous improvement of its technology solutions and access to education and support for its advisors. Last year, the firm launched Advisor Concierge Services to enhance its Technology Learning Center. Through this center, LaSalle St. provides its advisors with live and recorded webinars, white papers, podcasts and more, providing best-in-class resources without getting in the way of their entrepreneurial approach to the business.

Contey concluded, "The ever-changing technology environment requires us to invest strategically to ensure we provide our advisors and their teams with the right tools to build their businesses and deliver for their clients."

About LaSalle St.

LaSalle St. is a family of firms comprising LaSalle St. Securities, an independent broker-dealer; LaSalle St. Investment Advisors, a SEC-registered investment adviser; and LaSalle St. Insurance Services, a provider of annuity and insurance products. It has a singular mission of supporting the growth and success of independent financial advisors across the country. Founded in 1974 and based in Chicago, Illinois, LaSalle St. supports more than 300 financial advisors, has approximately $12 billion in total client assets and is registered in all 50 states. The LaSalle St. companies offer a wide range of services, including brokerage, advisory, investment and insurance. The firm clears primarily through National Financial Services, with custodial services through NFS parent Fidelity Investments. For more information, visit https://www.lasallest.com/.

