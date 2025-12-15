Laser by Aleya Expands Client Education and Personalized Care to Support Women's Skin Health at Every Stage

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser by Aleya, a provider of New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services, has announced a continued investment in personalized, education-driven skincare treatments aimed at empowering women through non-invasive skin innovation. The clinic's updated approach includes expanded consultations for women navigating skin changes related to hormonal cycles, pregnancy, PCOS, and menopause, conditions often overlooked in traditional aesthetic care.

The clinic uses advanced technologies such as the Lumenis Diode Lightsheer® for hair removal and Apilus XCell electrolysis for precision treatment on hormonally sensitive areas. These tools, paired with a consultation-first model, are designed to help women build confidence through informed choices and long-term skin health strategies.

"Every woman deserves to feel in control of her skin," said Aleya Bamdad, Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya. "Whether it's facial hair from hormonal shifts or post-pregnancy skin sensitivity, we aim to provide science-backed options and a judgment-free space to address them."

Service Highlights Supporting Women's Needs

Laser by Aleya's care model for women now includes:

Consultations for hormone-related skin changes including acne, pigmentation, and excess facial hair

including acne, pigmentation, and excess facial hair Safe hair removal solutions tailored to women with PCOS, postpartum regrowth, or menopause-related shifts

tailored to women with PCOS, postpartum regrowth, or menopause-related shifts Preventative laser care for younger women seeking to build long-term skin wellness routines

for younger women seeking to build long-term skin wellness routines Supportive skincare guidance designed for women undergoing stress-related or cyclic skin flare-ups

This initiative also includes expanded educational resources to help clients understand their treatment options beyond surface-level aesthetics.

Industry Context

According to a 2023 report by the American Academy of Dermatology, conditions like PCOS and menopause can cause significant changes in hair growth and skin barrier stability, yet many women report receiving limited education or support in aesthetic clinics. Laser by Aleya's proactive approach helps close this gap by offering solutions built for real-world skin changes not trends.

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is a leading provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services in Great Neck. Committed to delivering safe, effective, and personalized treatments, Laser by Aleya uses advanced techniques to help clients achieve smooth, hair-free skin. Founded by Aleya Bamdad, a certified expert with 20 years of experience, Laser by Aleya focuses on client comfort, satisfaction, and results, setting the standard in quality hair removal services.

