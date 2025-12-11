GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser by Aleya, a provider of New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services, is now offering consultation-based guidance on the proper storage of topical skincare, especially in relation to skin care fridges as part of its holistic treatment planning. The new initiative follows increasing client interest in preserving the efficacy of active skincare products between professional sessions.

Skincare fridges, once considered a novelty, are now being viewed by clients as a tool to extend the shelf life of products and improve the experience of applying face mask skin care, under-eye patches, serums, and bubble skin care items. Laser by Aleya's new advisory is included in all product-related discussions for clients undergoing laser hair removal or other skin care treatments at the clinic.

"Clients are becoming more aware of product stability and how it ties into results," said Aleya Bamdad, Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya. "We've introduced this guidance to help them preserve the potency of their at-home routines, especially for products used to support post-treatment recovery."

What the Skin Care Fridge Advisory Covers

Clients receiving skincare or laser services at Laser by Aleya are now educated on:

Which actives benefit from refrigeration (e.g., vitamin C, caffeine-based serums)

What not to refrigerate (e.g., oil-based balms or dense creams)

to refrigerate (e.g., oil-based balms or dense creams) How to store face masks or eye treatments for maximum de-puffing and calming benefits

or for maximum de-puffing and calming benefits How skin care fridge use complements professional treatment plans for inflammation and barrier repair

This guidance is particularly relevant for those using best skin care actives in tandem with hair removal recovery, including clients managing redness or sensitivity.

Market Insight

According to a 2024 report by Future Market Insights, the global skincare refrigerator market is projected to reach USD 300 million by 2030, driven by Gen Z and Millennial consumers focused on wellness, preservation, and luxury routines. These fridges are now marketed as part of a broader system for ingredient stability and skin care treatment enhancement.

Laser by Aleya's guidance aligns with this trend by supporting product integrity across home and clinic settings.

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is a leading provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services in Great Neck. Committed to delivering safe, effective, and personalized treatments, Laser by Aleya uses advanced techniques to help clients achieve smooth, hair-free skin. Founded by Aleya Bamdad, a certified expert with 20 years of experience, Laser by Aleya focuses on client comfort, satisfaction, and results, setting the standard in quality hair removal services.

Contact Info

Aleya Bamdad

Founder & CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (516) 551-8194

SOURCE Laser by Aleya