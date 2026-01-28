GREAT NECK, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser by Aleya, a provider of New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services, is responding to a growing demand for men's grooming and hair removal solutions with expanded treatment options and tailored consultations. The clinic has reported an increase in male clientele seeking long-term alternatives to shaving, waxing, and ingrown hair prevention, particularly for areas such as the back, shoulders, chest, and beard line.

The clinic offers both laser hair removal and electrolysis treatments, including the Lumenis Diode Lightsheer® and Apilus XCell devices, both FDA-cleared and selected for their efficacy across diverse hair textures and skin types. Laser by Aleya ensures male clients receive education on treatment safety, outcomes, and post-care support.

"We're seeing more men looking for grooming solutions that save time and reduce skin irritation," said Aleya Bamdad, Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya. "Our approach is about comfort, clarity, and results, with no guesswork and no pressure."

Key Areas of Interest Among Male Clients

Male clients at Laser by Aleya are primarily seeking:

Hair reduction for back, shoulders, chest, arms, and neckline

Beard line definition and ingrown hair prevention

Permanent solutions for excessive body or facial hair due to genetics or hormonal factors

Information on laser vs. electrolysis effectiveness for coarse or dense hair

All consultations include a review of skin and hair type, recommended session plans, cost transparency, and aftercare guidance.

Industry Insight

According to a 2024 consumer report by Allied Market Research, the global men's personal care market is projected to surpass $276 billion by 2030, with grooming and hair removal emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments. Clinics offering personalized male treatments and discretion-based care models are leading the shift in service standards.

Laser by Aleya is among those responding with tailored options that reflect evolving client needs and expectations.

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is a leading provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services in Great Neck. Committed to delivering safe, effective, and personalized treatments, Laser by Aleya uses advanced techniques to help clients achieve smooth, hair-free skin. Founded by Aleya Bamdad, a certified expert with 20 years of experience, Laser by Aleya focuses on client comfort, satisfaction, and results, setting the standard in quality hair removal services.

