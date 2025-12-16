GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser by Aleya, a provider of New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services, has expanded its service approach to acknowledge the growing connection between skincare and mental health, offering clients supportive consultations that factor in emotional well-being alongside visible skin concerns.

The initiative aligns with Laser by Aleya's continued investment in women's wellness and breast care, family care wellness, and reliable primary care and wellness practices through partnerships and client education. By creating a safe and empowering space, the clinic helps clients understand how stress, anxiety, and hormonal changes can impact the skin—and how personalized treatment plans can support both skin recovery and self-confidence within a broader wellness care framework.

"We've always known our work affects more than just appearance," said Aleya Bamdad, Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya. "Our clients are coming in with visible skin issues linked to emotional stress, postpartum shifts, and more. It's our responsibility to provide care that considers both physical and mental health, especially in alignment with modern standards of reliable primary care and wellness."

What the Wellness-Aligned Skincare Consultation Includes

Clients undergoing skincare or hair removal treatments now receive guidance on:

How stress and emotional fatigue contribute to inflammation, acne, and skin sensitivity

contribute to inflammation, acne, and skin sensitivity Ways to structure laser or electrolysis sessions around hormonal or mental health cycles

Post-treatment care that encourages calm, simplified routines

Access to trusted wellness care partners in areas such as family care wellness, women's health, and therapy referrals

Laser by Aleya provides a private, non-judgmental environment where clients can discuss skin triggers openly and receive both treatment and wellness care education tailored to their needs.

A Broader Shift Toward Integrative Wellness in Aesthetics

A 2023 survey by the Global Wellness Institute reported that over 78% of U.S. women believe that skincare and self-care directly influence emotional well-being. In response, aesthetic clinics are increasingly incorporating innovative health and fitness concepts into treatment planning—including stress-sensitive scheduling, therapeutic consultations, and emotional impact tracking.

Laser by Aleya is among the clinics aligning aesthetic outcomes with long-term personal empowerment—particularly for women navigating hormonal transitions, motherhood, or high-stress lifestyles. This reflects a broader trend toward integrating women's wellness and breast care, family care wellness, and reliable primary care and wellness in the beauty and skincare industry.

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is a leading provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services in Great Neck. Committed to delivering safe, effective, and personalized treatments, Laser by Aleya uses advanced techniques to help clients achieve smooth, hair-free skin. Founded by Aleya Bamdad, a certified expert with 20 years of experience, Laser by Aleya focuses on client comfort, satisfaction, and results, setting the standard in quality hair removal services.

Contact Info

Aleya Bamdad

Founder & CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (516) 551-8194

SOURCE Laser by Aleya