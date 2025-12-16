Laser by Aleya Helps Clients Navigate the Differences Between At-Home and Professional Skincare Treatments

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser by Aleya, a provider of New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services, has introduced an educational consultation initiative to help clients better understand the differences between at-home and professional skincare treatments, including the risks, benefits, and long-term expectations associated with each.

As more consumers invest in DIY beauty products, premium beauty products, and personalized brands like Function of Beauty, the clinic reports increased demand for guidance on how to integrate or substitute these tools with in-clinic treatments. The consultation is offered as part of all new client evaluations and post-treatment care plans.

"We want to empower our clients to use at-home products effectively, without compromising results or skin health," said Aleya Bamdad, Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya. "Professional treatments and premium skincare don't have to compete, they can complement each other when used correctly."

Breaking Down the At-Home vs. In-Clinic Experience

As part of the consultation, clients receive education on:

The limits of DIY beauty products compared to medical-grade tools

compared to medical-grade tools How to use luxury beauty products to maintain in-clinic treatment results

to maintain in-clinic treatment results When to rely on professional laser or electrolysis for pigmentation, texture, or hair removal

for pigmentation, texture, or hair removal How to avoid product overlap and irritation when combining premium and professional regimens

and regimens Insights on trending items like best Korean beauty products and how they align with skin types

The clinic also explains how technology like Lumenis Diode Lightsheer® and Apilus XCell differ from consumer devices in safety, depth of penetration, and results.

Market Insight

The global premium skincare market, including luxury beauty products and customized formulas, continues to grow, with consumers spending more on at-home care. However, a 2024 report by Allied Market Research notes that hybrid skincare strategies that combine in-clinic treatments with trusted at-home maintenance deliver higher satisfaction scores among consumers aged 25–45.

Laser by Aleya's latest initiative ensures clients receive science-backed support when deciding how to balance at-home trends with long-term, results-driven care.

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is a leading provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services in Great Neck. Committed to delivering safe, effective, and personalized treatments, Laser by Aleya uses advanced techniques to help clients achieve smooth, hair-free skin. Founded by Aleya Bamdad, a certified expert with 20 years of experience, Laser by Aleya focuses on client comfort, satisfaction, and results, setting the standard in quality hair removal services.

Contact Info

Aleya Bamdad

Founder & CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (516) 551-8194

SOURCE Laser by Aleya