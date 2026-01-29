GREAT NECK, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With more clients seeking targeted solutions for pigmentation, scarring, and skin texture concerns, Laser by Aleya is helping patients navigate the growing conversation around laser treatments versus microneedling. As these two popular procedures offer different outcomes and benefits, choosing the right one depends on the skin's unique condition, sensitivity, and long-term goals.

Founder Aleya Bamdad, a licensed professional with 20 years of experience in New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services, has seen a surge in questions around these two modalities. Her clinic now offers personalized treatment planning to help clients determine whether laser technology or microneedling may better suit their skin type and lifestyle.

"There's no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to skin rejuvenation," said Bamdad. "We evaluate the skin's needs and the client's comfort level, then explain the benefits and healing timelines clearly before deciding on a course of action."

How the Treatments Compare

While both laser and microneedling aim to stimulate collagen production, their methods differ significantly.

Laser treatments use focused light energy to target pigmentation, redness, and deeper textural concerns. Laser by Aleya uses advanced diode laser technology to address sun damage, broken capillaries, and discoloration, with minimal downtime.

Microneedling, on the other hand, uses tiny needles to create controlled micro-injuries on the surface of the skin, prompting the body's natural repair response. It is often used to reduce fine lines, acne scarring, and overall tone irregularities, and can be gentler on more sensitive skin types.

Choosing the Right Path Forward

Clients are encouraged to schedule consultations where skincare history, treatment goals, and upcoming lifestyle factors are all taken into account. For example, individuals planning a vacation or outdoor event may prefer one treatment over the other due to post-care sun sensitivity. Those managing active breakouts or post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation may find a customized blend of services offers the best results.

Each plan at Laser by Aleya is built around education, transparency, and comfort. Clients receive post-treatment protocols, realistic expectations, and access to follow-up care.

Why Personalized Guidance Matters

The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery reported that over 3.6 million skin rejuvenation procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2023, with lasers and microneedling leading the list. However, combining multiple services without clear guidance can result in adverse outcomes. This is where expert-led planning plays a critical role.

Laser by Aleya continues to emphasize clear communication and ethical aesthetics, empowering clients to make informed decisions without pressure or confusion.

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is a leading provider of New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services based in Great Neck. Founded by Aleya Bamdad, a certified expert with two decades of experience, the clinic specializes in safe, personalized treatments that prioritize both results and long-term skin health. Services include laser hair removal, electrolysis, post-laser skincare support, and customized treatment plans for diverse skin types.

