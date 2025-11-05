Laser by Aleya Introduces Stress-Responsive Skin Consultation to Help Clients Manage Inflammation, Sensitivity, and Breakouts

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser by Aleya, a provider of New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services, has launched a stress-responsive skin consultation protocol aimed at identifying skin issues triggered by stress-related hormonal shifts and inflammation. The new offering is now available at the clinic and is integrated into all first-time and returning client evaluations.

The decision to formalize this consultation process follows a significant increase in client-reported symptoms tied to stress-related skin conditions—including acne flare-ups, sensitivity, dryness, and increased redness.

"We're seeing more clients whose skin concerns are directly linked to how they're coping emotionally," said Aleya Bamdad, Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya. "By including stress evaluation in our consultation, we can recommend more accurate treatments that align with both skin and lifestyle changes."

What the Stress-Responsive Consultation Covers

The new protocol includes:

Identification of visible stress-related skin symptoms (e.g. flare-ups, hives, breakouts)

Assessment of lifestyle patterns such as disrupted sleep, diet shifts, or emotional stress

Customized treatment pacing for clients experiencing sensitivity or inflammation

Safe integration of Lumenis Diode Lightsheer® or Apilus XCell technologies where applicable

Clients also receive take-home skincare guidance focused on barrier repair and inflammation control.

Scientific Context

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, chronic stress can disrupt the skin's immune response, delay healing, and contribute to conditions like acne, eczema, and psoriasis. Cortisol spikes also interfere with oil production and cell turnover, compounding common concerns like dullness and congestion.

Laser by Aleya's service update reflects the connection between psychological wellness and dermatological health, offering clients a more personalized path to long-term skin balance.

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is a leading provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services in Great Neck. Committed to delivering safe, effective, and personalized treatments, Laser by Aleya uses advanced techniques to help clients achieve smooth, hair-free skin. Founded by Aleya Bamdad, a certified expert with 20 years of experience, Laser by Aleya focuses on client comfort, satisfaction, and results, setting the standard in quality hair removal services.

Contact Info

Aleya Bamdad

Founder & CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (516) 551-8194

SOURCE Laser by Aleya