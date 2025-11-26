GREAT NECK, N.Y., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser by Aleya, a provider of New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services, has observed a marked increase in preventative care requests from Millennial and Gen Z clients, particularly in areas such as early laser hair removal, pigmentation correction, and skin texture refinement.

The clinic reports that clients under 40 are proactively investing in long-term skin maintenance and seeking alternatives to high-effort cosmetic routines. This shift aligns with a broader trend in the aesthetics industry, where early-stage treatments are being used to preserve skin health and delay the need for corrective procedures later in life.

"We're seeing younger clients take charge of their skincare earlier than ever," said Aleya Bamdad, Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya. "They're not waiting for issues to escalate—they're making preventative treatments part of their lifestyle."

Popular Treatments Among Younger Clients

Preventative treatments commonly selected by Millennial and Gen Z clients at the clinic include:

Laser hair removal before shaving-induced irritation becomes chronic

before shaving-induced irritation becomes chronic Non-ablative laser facials for evening tone and refining pores

for evening tone and refining pores Electrolysis sessions for small, hormone-sensitive areas

for small, hormone-sensitive areas Seasonal skin consultations focused on barrier support and inflammation control

These treatments are customized using the clinic's Lumenis Diode Lightsheer® and Apilus XCell systems, with an emphasis on minimal downtime and long-term results.

Industry Support for the Trend

A 2024 report by Allied Market Research estimates the global laser hair removal market will reach $6.26 billion by 2032, driven by increased awareness of long-term grooming options and early adoption by younger demographics. Additionally, a 2024 Spate Trends Report notes that Gen Z and Millennials prioritize skin longevity and subtle results over reactive or extreme interventions.

Laser by Aleya's personalized consultation model supports these preferences by building proactive plans tailored to each client's goals and skin condition.

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is a leading provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services in Great Neck. Committed to delivering safe, effective, and personalized treatments, Laser by Aleya uses advanced techniques to help clients achieve smooth, hair-free skin. Founded by Aleya Bamdad, a certified expert with 20 years of experience, Laser by Aleya focuses on client comfort, satisfaction, and results, setting the standard in quality hair removal services.

Contact Info

Aleya Bamdad

Founder & CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (516) 551-8194

SOURCE Laser by Aleya