Laser Engraving Machine Market Size to Increase by USD 511.91 Million, Increasing Applications of Laser Engraving to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laser Engraving Machine Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's latest offerings. The market size is expected to increase by USD 511.91 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laser Engraving Machine Market 2022-2026

The increasing applications of laser engraving in multiple industries is a key trend in the market. Laser engraving systems are used in various industries and establishments. In the future, these systems might be used as an additional security layer in 3D printing, robotics, and the automotive industries. These factors are expected to attract market vendors to manufacture such systems, which will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

The growing application of laser technology and engraving in the apparel industry will be a key trend in the market. Laser technology is used in various manufacturing processes for apparel, such as engraving, embossing, and denim fading. The use of laser science lowers the chances of damage to products. Such factors are expected to boost the demand for laser engraving systems, which will escalate the growth of the global laser engraving machine market during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented due to the presence of multiple established players. The key players compete based on factors such as price, quality, brand, and variety. Different companies adopt different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The acquisition of new brands and several partnerships will provide an opportunity for leading competitors to maintain their dominance in the market during the forecast period. Many global players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period. Competition among key players will lead to the introduction of innovative ways of manufacturing laser engraving systems.

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is classified into fiber laser machines, gas laser machines, and others. The fiber laser machines segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Fiber laser machines incorporate optical fiber as an active gain medium to transfer the laser light from the source to the destination.

segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Fiber laser machines incorporate optical fiber as an active gain medium to transfer the laser light from the source to the destination. By geography, the market is classified into APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa . APAC will have the largest share of the market. 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The increasing applications of engraving systems in multiple industries will drive market growth in the region over the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The laser engraving machine market report provides complete insights on key vendors including ACSYS Lasertechnik GmbH, Coherent Inc., eurolaser GmbH, Epilog Corp., GCC, Gravotech Marking SAS, Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Kern Laser Systems, Laserstar Technologies Corp., Mecco, Panasonic Holdings Corp., RMI Laser LLC, Sintec Optronics Pte Ltd., Telesis Technologies Inc., TroGroup GmbH, TYKMA Electrox Inc., Universal Laser Systems Inc., Vytek Laser Systems, Wisely Laser Machinery Ltd., and Videojet Technologies Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the laser engraving machine market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Laser Engraving Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.18% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 511.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.96 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACSYS Lasertechnik GmbH, Coherent Inc., eurolaser GmbH, Epilog Corp., GCC, Gravotech Marking SAS, Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Kern Laser Systems, Laserstar Technologies Corp., Mecco, Panasonic Holdings Corp., RMI Laser LLC, Sintec Optronics Pte Ltd., Telesis Technologies Inc., TroGroup GmbH, TYKMA Electrox Inc., Universal Laser Systems Inc., Vytek Laser Systems , Wisely Laser Machinery Ltd., and Videojet Technologies Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

