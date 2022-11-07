Laser Projection Market to Grow by USD 7 Bn, Driven by Better Color and Accuracy - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Laser Projection Market by Product Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by 7 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the latest trends and developments in the industrial machinery industry. Some of the factors considered to estimate the market size include ex-manufacturer sales, revenues, and commodity price fluctuations among others. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted exclusively in this market study. Buy Full Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laser Projection Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by the better color and accuracy of laser light. The key visual advantage of laser projection is that laser light sources provide improved color fidelity, often known as a broader color range. Furthermore, because a laser light source is more controlled, laser projections frequently have stronger contrast than lamp-based projectors. The light emitted by a standard lamp-powered projector is unfocused and dispersed. On the contrary, lasers can produce great clarity of focus irrespective of distance. Therefore, these factors will positively impact the global laser projection market during the forecast period.

The global laser projection market is moderately competitive with the presence of multiple global vendors, such as Sony Corp., Canon Inc., AAXA Technologies Inc., Acer Inc., and others that are constantly innovating in the home entertainment market. Although the market is consolidated, leading vendors account for the major share of the market. These major vendors are continuously competing in terms of technology. As the technology matures and barriers are gradually addressed, the relative emphasis on core technology research, product development, and manufacturing R and D changes, requiring the continuous re-assessment of the balance between these factors.

Technavio identifies the following as the major players in the market.

Barco NV

Canon Inc.

Coretronic Corp.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Eiki Industrial Co. Ltd.

FARO Technologies Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hutchinson Manufacturing

LAP GmbH Laser Applikationen

LG Corp.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Qisda Corp

Ricoh Co. Ltd

Seiko Epson Corp.

Sharp Corp.

Sony Group Corp

Ushio Inc.

ViewSonic Corp.

Xiaomi Inc

CASIO Computer Co. Ltd.

Laser Projection Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Laser projector - size and forecast 2021-2026

CAD laser projection - size and forecast 2021-2026

The laser projection market share growth in the laser projector segment will be significant during the forecast period. Laser projectors create light using lasers. These laser projectors are used in various sectors, such as media and entertainment, healthcare, education, and retail.

Laser Projection Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the laser projection market in North America. Better color and accuracy of laser projectors will facilitate the laser projection market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Laser Projection Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Barco NV, Canon Inc., Coretronic Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eiki Industrial Co. Ltd., FARO Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Hutchinson Manufacturing, LAP GmbH Laser Applikationen, LG Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Qisda Corp, Ricoh Co. Ltd, Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp Corp., Sony Group Corp, Ushio Inc., ViewSonic Corp., Xiaomi Inc, and CASIO Computer Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Market segments

5.3 Laser projector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 CAD laser projection - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Barco NV

10.4 Canon Inc.

10.5 LG Corp.

10.6 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

10.7 Qisda Corp

10.8 Ricoh Co. Ltd

10.9 Seiko Epson Corp.

10.10 Sharp Corp.

10.11 Sony Group Corp

10.12 Xiaomi Inc

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

