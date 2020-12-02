Laserfiche Announces Speaker Lineup for Empower 2021, Including Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche — the leading global SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — today announced its speaker lineup for Empower 2021, the company's annual conference. The event will take place completely online Feb. 22-26, bringing together IT professionals, business leaders and the wider Laserfiche community. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the latest innovations in cloud, enterprise content management and process automation technology, and explore strategies to accelerate digital transformation within their organizations. Information about registration, including the free Essential Pass, can be found at empower.laserfiche.com.

Empower conference attendees will hear from notable technology executives, thought leaders and organizations that have found ways to enable business continuity, power remote work and thrive through the disruptions brought by COVID-19. Speakers at Empower 2021, will include, but are not limited to:

Marc Randolph , co-founder and former CEO of Netflix, current Silicon Valley entrepreneur, advisor and investor

, co-founder and former CEO of Netflix, current Silicon Valley entrepreneur, advisor and investor Dr. Nicol Turner-Lee , senior fellow in Governance Studies and director of the Center for Technology Innovation at The Brookings Institute, co-editor-in-chief of TechTank

, senior fellow in Governance Studies and director of the Center for Technology Innovation at The Brookings Institute, co-editor-in-chief of TechTank Ted Ross , CIO at the City of Los Angeles and general manager of the Information Technology Agency

, CIO at the and general manager of the Information Technology Agency Kate O'Neill , CEO of KO Insights, futurist, author and host of the "Tech Humanist" podcast

In time for Empower 2021, Laserfiche has also introduced two new pass options: the free "Essential Pass," which includes access to two days of Empower including keynotes, the exhibit hall and select live classes; and the "Power Pass," which grants attendees unlimited access to the Empower digital experience, including on-demand courses and the Laserfiche product training library. Laserfiche users looking to get the most out of Empower can also register for the exclusive "Technical Training" or "Lab Training" passes that tackle in-depth product training topics with Laserfiche experts. Empower 2021 will also include an Executive Leadership Summit, an exclusive virtual forum that will explore how economic pressures have reshaped a technology-centric business model across industries.

In addition to providing attendees with learning opportunities around creating change in their organization's digital transformation strategy, and allowing participants to gain Laserfiche product training and inspiration, Empower 2021 will also provide the networking and fun surprises that attendees have come to expect from the annual event. To learn more and register for Empower, visit empower.laserfiche.com.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done, enabling leaders to focus on growth across the enterprise.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche's cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry—including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing—use Laserfiche® to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

