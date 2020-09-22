Lasko Products Expands Domestic Footprint With Launch Of New USA-Made Heaters

The Cyclonic Digital Ceramic Heaters are specifically designed to heat larger rooms more efficiently. The Cyclonic Heaters improve the user experience by pulling cooler air in through the bottom of the unit and distributing heat further into the room from the top. The slim and strategic design not only heats the room more quickly but as the air is pulled in through the front of the unit it saves space as it is able to be placed against the wall in any room.

"We are excited to introduce a heater that is truly unique in functionality and design," said VP of Product Development, John Harrington. "This new line of heaters is a commitment to the expansion of our product offerings featuring innovative and consumer-friendly technology."

The USA-Made Cyclonic Ceramic Heaters are available in two models:

CC24920: This heater features touch sensing technology controls, a first for the industry and Lasko. Additional features include adjustable thermostat, 8-hour auto-off timer, two quiet heat settings and an easy-to-clean filter that will keep the unit running proficiently.

Both units feature 1500 watts of comforting warmth, are fully assembled upon purchase, have an easy-carry handle, and come with a three-year limited warranty. The CC24920 is available exclusively at Walmart for $77.93 and the CC24910 is available at Home Depot for $99.97.

The launch of the new USA-Made heaters comes at a time of ongoing change in consumer sentiment favoring products that are made in the United States. "This is an important and strategic product launch for us at Lasko," said CEO, Ed Vlacich. "U.S. production substantially decreases the lead time from factory floor to retailer to consumer cart, an invaluable asset in a weather-driven business. We are all extremely proud of this line of domestic heaters and the jobs it will bring to our economy."

About Lasko Products, LLC

Lasko is a respected leader in home comfort products, known for quality with a heritage deeply rooted in longevity and loyalty. Lasko has been designing, engineering and building high performance products in the U.S. and around the world for 113 years. Started in 1906, by Mr. Henry Lasko, the company has grown into a global organization and highly reputable brand of portable fans, ceramic heaters, humidifiers and air purifiers. Lasko is owned by Comvest Partners and JW Levin Management Partners. Products can be found at most retailers and many online sites. For more information on our company and products, please visit Lasko.com.

