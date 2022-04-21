Lassen Peak Adds Brooks Bawden Moore to its Public Safety Team

"Officer safety and community trust are fundamental, and Lassen Peak's innovations hold great potential to advance both." Tweet this

The BBM team is led by Ron Brooks, Ben Bawden and Chris Moore. Mr. Brooks is a 38-year law enforcement veteran and a national leader on public safety policy issues and has worked in leadership roles at the Northern California High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (NC HIDTA), Northern California Regional Intelligence Center (NCRIC), White House Interagency Policy Committee for Information Sharing Access (IPC-ISA), California Department of Justice Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement and the National Narcotic Officers' Associations' Coalition (NNOAC). Mr. Bawden has supported companies and professional associations in the public safety space for over 20 years, leading numerous legislative, policy development, and business development engagements while coordinating coalitions to drive legislative change to preserve access to critical technology, systems, and data for federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. Mr. Moore is an accomplished veteran law enforcement executive with over 34 years of public safety experience; in addition to being a White House Fellow and Fulbright Fellow, Mr. Moore retired as Chief of Police of San Jose and his experience spans field operations management, emergency communications/911 operations, internal affairs investigations, and media relations/crisis communications.

"BBM is proud to advise Lassen Peak as it develops leading-edge technology that will help officers in the field and the people they serve. Officer safety and community trust in law enforcement are fundamental principles in public safety, and Lassen Peak's innovations hold great potential to advance both," said BBM Partner Chris Moore, retired Chief of the San Jose (CA) Police Department.

Hatch Graham, Founder and CEO of Lassen Peak, states, "I'm delighted to engage with Brooks Bawden Moore to bring our revolutionary and game-changing technology to the law enforcement market. Our technology is truly the first of its kind, and as such, we value the insights that BBM and their network can provide on many important fronts well in advance of our planned launch."

Lassen Peak is a Seattle-area startup founded in 2019, which comprises a unique blend of industry technology leaders in ultra-highspeed wireless, imaging radar, geo-positioning and other technologies, public safety veterans in law enforcement, military, high fan-volume entertainment industries, and civil rights and social justice leaders. Matching advanced technologies with the need for a transformation in public safety solutions in the field, the team is committed to providing law enforcement and society with safe and less contentious alternatives to the legacy methods of identifying concealed dangerous objects and weapons.

