Last Chance for Press Registration! Countdown to the 2020 ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) heads to a new destination in sunny San Antonio, Texas in 2020. Named one of the fastest growing meetings in the USA by Trade Show Executive Magazine, the ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting continues to provide groundbreaking research and news about the latest advances in genetics, genomics and personalized medicine. To be held March 17-21, the 2020 ACMG Annual Meeting will feature more than 40 scientific sessions as well as three Short Courses, a variety of workshops, TED-Style talks and satellite symposia, and more than 750 poster presentations on emerging areas of genetic and genomic medicine.

Interview those at the forefront in medical genetics and genomics, connect in person with new sources and get story ideas on the clinical practice of genetics and genomics in healthcare today and for the future. Learn how genetics and genomics research is being integrated and applied into medical practice.

Topics include gene editing, cancer genetics, molecular genomics, exome sequencing, pre- and perinatal genetics, biochemical/metabolic genetics, genetic counseling, health services and implementation, legal and ethical issues, therapeutics and more.

Credentialed media representatives on assignment are invited to attend and cover the ACMG Annual Meeting on a complimentary basis. Contact Reymar Santos at rsantos@acmg.net for the Press Registration Invitation Code, which will be needed to register at www.acmgmeeting.net.

Abstracts of presentations are available online at www.acmgmeeting.net. A few 2020 ACMG Annual Meeting highlights include:

Program Highlights:

ACMG Presidential Plenary Session: Mayer-Rokitansky-Kuester-Hauser (MRKH) Syndrome - A Non-lethal Birth Defect with Broad Implications for Health Care

TED-Style Talks:

The Future of Consumer Genomics, Yaniv Erlich , PhD

Re-synthesizing Biology, Steven Benner , PhD

, PhD Hot Topics: Liquid Biopsy Cancer Diagnostics and Application of Immunogenomics to Cancer Therapy

Defining Best Clinical Practices in Genomic Testing of Healthy Individuals

Cutting Edge Scientific Concurrent Sessions:

The Evolving Landscape of Delivering Genetics Services: Tangled Policies and Financial Considerations

The Genetics Hotline: Responsibility and Liability When Handling Unsolicited Patient Communications

Artificial Intelligence and Genomics: Powerful Tools in Pre- and Postnatal Decision Making

The Gene Pool: Sharing Our Best Ideas for the Genetics Workforce

Genetic and Genomic Testing Outside of Clinical Care: Changing Paradigms for Access, Application & Understanding - R. Rodney Howell Symposium

Three half-day Genetics Short Courses on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17:

LGG Alternative Certification Pathway Short Course: Mentored Clinical Cases

Prenatal to Postnatal Renal and Genitourinary Anomalies - Genetics, Management and Outcomes - A Joint Course with ISPD

Essential Fundamentals - Next Generation Sequencing from the Beginning

Photo/TV Opportunity: The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine will present bicycles to local children with rare genetic diseases at the Annual ACMG Foundation Day of Caring on Friday, March 20 from 10:30 AM – 11:00 AM at the Henry B. González Convention Center.

Social Media for the 2020 ACMG Annual Meeting: As the ACMG Annual Meeting approaches, journalists can stay up to date on new sessions and information by following the ACMG social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and by using the hashtag #ACMGMtg20 for meeting-related tweets and posts.

Note – be sure to book your hotel reservations early.

The ACMG Annual Meeting website has extensive information at www.acmgmeeting.net.

About the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) and the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine

Founded in 1991, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) is the only nationally recognized medical society dedicated to improving health through the clinical practice of medical genetics and genomics and the only medical specialty society in the US that represents the full spectrum of medical genetics disciplines in a single organization. The ACMG is the largest membership organization specifically for medical geneticists, providing education, resources and a voice for more than 2,400 clinical and laboratory geneticists, genetic counselors and other healthcare professionals, nearly 80% of whom are board certified in the medical genetics specialties. ACMG's mission is to improve health through the clinical and laboratory practice of medical genetics as well as through advocacy, education and clinical research, and to guide the safe and effective integration of genetics and genomics into all of medicine and healthcare, resulting in improved personal and public health. Four overarching strategies guide ACMG's work: 1) to reinforce and expand ACMG's position as the leader and prominent authority in the field of medical genetics and genomics, including clinical research, while educating the medical community on the significant role that genetics and genomics will continue to play in understanding, preventing, treating and curing disease; 2) to secure and expand the professional workforce for medical genetics and genomics; 3) to advocate for the specialty; and 4) to provide best-in-class education to members and nonmembers. Genetics in Medicine, published monthly, is the official ACMG journal. ACMG's website (www.acmg.net) offers resources including policy statements, practice guidelines, educational programs and a 'Find a Genetic Service' tool. The educational and public health programs of the ACMG are dependent upon charitable gifts from corporations, foundations and individuals through the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine.

SOURCE American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics

