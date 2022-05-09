Last Chance: The Next Iron Trader Competition is ending soon. $550K prize pool*

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IronFX's forex trading competition, The Next Iron Trader Competition (TNIT) will be finishing soon on the 31st of May 2022. The competition started on the 1st of March and since then a growing number of traders have registered and put their skills to the test.

Trade and win

With a $500K prize pool* this is one of the most exciting forex competitions out there. $250,000, $150,000 and $100,000 will go to the top 3 traders with the highest percentage of profit on the closing of the market on the 31st of May 2022. Plus, the trader with the highest trading volume on the closing of the market on the 31st of May 2022 will receive an extra bonus prize of $50,000*.

Monthly Draws and Prizes

3 winners, 3 prizes for each month:

Apple iPhone 13 (worth $1,000 ) Tablet Lenovo Tab M10 (worth $250 ) Smartwatch Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro (worth $200 )

How to enter the competition:

Open a competition trading account. Deposit a minimum of $2,000 within the competition period. Start trading.

A representative of IronFX said: "We are very pleased with the attention our competition has received, as this is a great opportunity for new traders to explore our existing and new products and services, join a community of traders and win great rewards. For those just starting with us, we offer a trading school, with tailored educational resources for beginners and professional traders, webinars and expert analysis as well as research analysis via Trading Central. Happy trading to all. May the best traders win!"

About IronFX

IronFX is the award-winning global leader in online trading, with more than 300 tradable instruments in forex, spot metals, futures, shares, spot indices and commodities. The broker serves more than 1 million retail clients from over 180 countries providing some of the most competitive conditions in the industry including ultra-low spreads and fast execution. The broker has recently expanded its offering by launching the copytrading platform TradeCopier.

All trading involves risk. It is possible to lose all your capital.

*Terms and Conditions apply.

