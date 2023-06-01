Last Chance to Nominate: Victra Extends Deadline to Nominate Educators for Ron Clark Academy Experience

Until June 30, 2023, educators can be nominated to attend the sought-after immersive professional development training at the Ron Clark Academy

RALEIGH, N.C., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Victra – the largest Verizon authorized retailer in the U.S. – announced it is extending the deadline for educators to be nominated to attend professional development training at the prestigious Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, GA to June 30, 2023. In partnership with the Ron Clark Academy, at least 100 educators from across the nation will have the opportunity to participate in the highly acclaimed immersive educational experience.

The Ron Clark Academy is the selected non-profit partner for Victra Cares, a program created to support charitable initiatives and organizations, giving back to the communities where Victra employees live and work. Past organizations include the USO, Feeding America and Building Homes for Heroes.

"Empowering educators is at the heart of transforming the future of education. Together with Victra, we are providing an incredible opportunity for trailblazing teachers across the country to experience transformative training here at the Ron Clark Academy," said Ron Clark. "This partnership will help unlock potential, bringing opportunities for teachers to look at things from a new angle to help their students thrive and reach their full potential in and out of the classroom."

With over 100,000 educators trained so far, the Ron Clark Academy provides educators with the tools they need to transform learning environments into ones filled with passion, creativity, and authenticity – where their students will thrive.

The new nomination deadline is June 30, after which the top 100 nominees will be announced. A committee of Victra and RCA employees will then narrow to the top 50 nominees (plus a guest in education of the nominees' choice) who will be offered a trip to attend the professional development experience at the academy. Winners will be officially announced this fall. Go to https://victra.com/ron-clark-academy/ to nominate a deserving teacher.

You can contribute toward the $300,000 fundraising goal by donating at the checkout in-store or visiting Victra's website at https://ronclarkacademy.com/Victra/. Donations will cover travel, lodging, and event expenses for the selected educators.

About Victra, Inc.

Victra, headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., operates as the largest exclusive authorized agent for Verizon Wireless, the nation's best performing wireless network. Victra has approximately 1,600 Verizon-branded retail stores across 49 states, offering a comprehensive mix of wireless devices including smartphones, feature phones, tablets, mobile broadband, and wearables; as well as a broad range of accessories and device insurance coverage. For more information, visit www.victra.com.

About The Ron Clark Academy

The Ron Clark Academy is a highly acclaimed, nonprofit middle school located in southeast Atlanta. The Academy has received both national and international recognition for its success in educating students with passion and creativity. The school's 4th – 8th-grade students represent various socio-economic and academic backgrounds; however, RCA seeks to extend its reach beyond its student body by having an impact on students everywhere. In the past 16 years, more than 115,000 educators and administrators from 50 states and 26 countries have participated in RCA's immersive professional development program, The RCA Experience (RCA EXP). Through this program, numerous schools and educators have received exemplary strategies on how to introduce engaging teaching methods, promote academic excellence, build relationships, and create a passionate climate and culture. For more information, please visit http://www.ronclarkacademy.com .

Media Contact

Matt Kovacs

[email protected]

SOURCE Victra