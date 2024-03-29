Last Crumb, the "Rolex of Cookies", launches $12,000 Cookie Collection

A new era in baked goods: Last Crumb launches an indelibly decadent, implausibly premium $12,000 collection

collection Twelve micro-batch, Michelin-quality creations from the singular mind of Head Baker, handcrafted with the finest ingredients on the market

An unimaginably exclusive drop for the connoisseur of connoisseurs, available for 24 hours only on 04/01/24

PASADENA, Calif., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- They said no one would dare it: a box of premium cookies that costs as much as a car. Behold the Twelve Thousand Dollar Collection from Last Crumb.

Take your imagination to its wildest point, and that is where we started. Twelve micro-batch masterpieces, created by Head Baker in our perpetual pursuit for the highest quality, most opulent oral experience.

Handcrafted to go above and beyond the pinnacle of flavor and peak of decadence, the Twelve Thousand Dollar Collection is a culinary concentration of the absolute finest confectionery creations that mankind, at this point, has ever known.

Roll in the dough. Designed solely for the connoisseur of connoisseurs, this selection is extremely exclusive, baked fresh and shipped fresh directly to you.

Not ready to bite into a $12,000 box? Shop our entire catalog of decadent, luxury cookies that shatter the boundaries of flavor and taste, featuring our Core Collection, Death By Chocolate, Spring Riot and more.

About Last Crumb:

Last Crumb is on a mission to destroy mediocrity by baking the best damn cookies you've ever had, with an exquisite unboxing experience to match. Crafted with the dedication of a Michelin Star kitchen, our proprietary recipes are unique to each flavor and created over a three-day process, using only the finest ingredients on the market. An edible experience beyond comparison — welcome to the cookie revolution.

