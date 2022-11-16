Last-Mile Delivery Robot Global Market Report 2022: Potential to Fill the Labor Shortage Gap Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Last-Mile Delivery Robot Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Robot Type, Payload Capacity, Range, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global last-mile delivery robot market was valued at $18.1 million in 2021, and it is estimated to reach $36.2 million by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.22% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The major factor driving the market growth is the rise of e-commerce markets, online shopping, food and retail delivery platforms, and demand for faster and cost-effective last-mile deliveries. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the adoption of last-mile delivery robots saw significant traction for applications such as healthcare and pharmaceutical delivery, food and beverage delivery, and retail delivery.

Market Lifecycle Stage

Over the years, robotic technology has evolved significantly, leading to the integration of robots in various aspects of human life. Owing to their wide range of applications, robots are classified into two categories, i.e., industrial robots and service robots. Robots used for cleaning and dusting homes, assisting health professionals during surgeries, and helping elderlies fall under the category of service robots, while the robots used for picking and moving heavy industrial goods along with inspecting and monitoring storage facilities are classified as industrial robots. The last-mile delivery robots fall under the category of service robots.

At present, utilizing last-mile delivery robots to enable faster and cheaper deliveries of various goods is gaining traction as automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and edge computing technologies have become more advanced. Moreover, last-mile delivery robots are expected to reduce the carbon emission caused by using traditional delivery methods as well as overcome the challenge of labor shortage in the logistics and delivery industry over the forecast period 2022-2032.

Impact

At present, companies operating in the logistics, e-commerce, and retail markets continue to face financial challenges emerging from the expensive last-mile deliveries due to failed deliveries, traffic congestion, road accidents, and misplaced parcels. To overcome these challenges, these companies, as well as robotics manufacturers globally, are increasing their focus on developing efficient last-mile delivery robots to enable cost-effective, faster, and safer delivery solutions.

The last-mile delivery robot market is witnessing a rise in the manufacturing of autonomous wheeled robot types for various last-mile delivery applications such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, retail, postal, and parcel delivery. These robots have been designed to carry a minimum payload of 2kg to 50kg and a maximum payload of 100kg and above, with the capability to operate in a range of 50kms and above at an average speed of 15km/hour.

Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by Application

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage

Retail

Postal and Parcel

Based on application, the last-mile delivery robot market is expected to be dominated by retail delivery applications owing to the increasing number of e-commerce and q-commerce platforms globally. Last-mile delivery robots are expected to reduce the challenges of last-mile deliveries for the retail sector, including reducing the costs incurred for last-mile deliveries and reducing the number of lost or undelivered parcels due to GPS errors, along with reducing the carbon emission caused by using conventional vehicles for last-mile delivery applications.

Segmentation 2: by Robot Type

Wheeled

Legged

Segmentation 3: by Payload Capacity

2Kg to 50Kg

51Kg to 100Kg

101Kg and Above

Segmentation 4: by Range

1Km to 25Km

25Km and Above

Segmentation 5: by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



Following are the drivers for the last-mile delivery robot market:

Growth of E-Commerce and Q-Commerce Markets

Following are the challenges for the last-mile delivery robot market:

High Manufacturing Costs

Evaluation of Business Model Sustainability

Scalability of the Delivery Solution

Financial Risks in Events of Robotics Malfunction

Infrastructure Challenges

Regulatory Challenges

Operational Parameters of Delivery Robot

Following are the opportunities for the last-mile delivery robot market:

Greater Last-Mile Delivery Capacity

Potential to Fill the Labor Shortage Gap

Entry of Automation Services Start-ups

Automation Capabilities for Robot Fleet Management

Faster Delivery Capacity for Parcels of Different Shapes and Sizes

Key Players

Agility Robotics, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

ANYbotics AG

Cyan Robotics, Inc.

FedEx Corporation

Kiwi Campus Inc.

Meituan Inc.

Nuro, Inc.

Rakuten Group, Inc.

Segway Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc

Starship Technologies Inc.

TERAKI GmbH

TwinswHeel

Yandex LLC

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

2 Application

3 Product

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

6 Growth Opportunities and Recommendations

7 Research Methodology

