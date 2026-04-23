Last Mile Retail Awards Announces 2026 Winners, Recognizing Excellence in Last-Mile Delivery

An event shining a light on top retailers redefining the "final 10 feet" of the customer experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Last Mile Retail Awards (LMRA) today announced the winners of its 2026 awards, honoring retailers setting the standard for excellence in final-mile home delivery.

lmra awards LMRA Awards

Now in its second year, the Last Mile Retail Awards is being held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Nashville in conjunction with Home Delivery World, bringing together leading retailers, logistics providers, and supply chain innovators for an evening dedicated to recognizing the people and organizations behind exceptional home delivery experiences. The event is co-hosted by Rahmel Wattley, founder of Truck N' Hustle, serving as Master of Ceremonies.

Created to spotlight one of the most critical and often overlooked stages of retail, LMRA recognizes the teams and leaders responsible for delivering products directly into customers' homes. As e-commerce and home delivery continue to accelerate, the "final 10 feet" has become the defining moment for customer satisfaction, brand perception, and long-term loyalty.

"Last-mile delivery is one of the most demanding parts of the retail experience, where there is no room for error," said Arelis Bonilla, Founder of the Last Mile Retail Awards. "These awards recognize the retailers delivering operational excellence while elevating the customer experience. Our goal is to set the gold standard for what great looks like."

The awards program spans 12 categories across sectors including furniture, appliances, fitness equipment, and e-commerce, while also recognizing excellence in leadership, innovation, sustainability, and social impact. Winners are selected based on their ability to deliver consistent, high-quality service and create seamless, customer-first delivery experiences.

2026 Last Mile Retail Awards Winners

Hall of Fame

Ed Frankowski, Director of Carrier Management at Costco Logistics

Most Innovative Retailer of the Year

CITY Furniture

Retail Executive of the Year Award

Ivan Kucher, Vice President Delivery Operations at Bob's Discount Furniture

Best Overall Customer Experience Retailer

Costco Wholesale

Social Impact Retailer of the Year

Mattress Warehouse

Furniture

Best Customer Service Experience): Bob's Discount Furniture

Appliances

Best Customer Service Experience: Best Buy

Best Overall Appliance Retailer: Abt

Health/Fitness

Best Overall Health/Fitness Equipment Retailer: Tonal

Fitness Equipment Innovation: IFit

E-Commerce

Best Overall E-commerce Retailer: Amazon

Bedding

Best Overall Bedding Retailer: Tempur Sealy

This year's winners represent a diverse group of industry leaders who are redefining what excellence looks like in last-mile home delivery. Their efforts highlight how operational precision, innovation, and customer care come together to transform delivery into a true competitive advantage.

Beyond recognition, the Last Mile Retail Awards serve as a platform to connect top organizations across retail and logistics, foster collaboration, and inspire continued innovation across the industry. By elevating these achievements, LMRA aims to drive higher standards and greater visibility for the professionals shaping the future of home delivery.

About Last Mile Retail Awards

The Last Mile Retail Awards (LMRA) recognizes excellence in last-mile home delivery, honoring retailers and logistics leaders who are redefining the customer experience at the point of delivery. Through its annual awards program, LMRA highlights innovation, operational excellence, and customer-first strategies that are shaping the future of retail.

SOURCE The Last Mile Retail Awards