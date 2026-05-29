The Last Mile Retail Awards Celebrates Retail & Last Mile Excellence in Nashville

The evening was co-hosted by Arelis Bonilla, Founder & CEO of the Last Mile Retail Awards, and Aria Logistics alongside Rahmel Wattley, Founder of Truck N' Hustle. Together, they welcomed industry leaders from across retail, logistics, and transportation for a night dedicated to recognizing the brands and individuals shaping the future of home delivery and customer experience.
Hosted at the Four Seasons Nashville Ballroom, the evening welcomed guests with a lively cocktail hour featuring a live DJ, passed hors d'oeuvres, champagne served by champagne hostesses, and a red-carpet entrance lined with cheering attendees and photographers. Getty Images was onsite capturing the night's standout moments as industry leaders gathered to recognize the companies and individuals shaping the future of retail and home delivery.
Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed a sit-down dinner with luxury entertainment experiences including breathtaking performances from silk aerialists before award presentations honored the top brands and innovators across the retail and last mile space.
2026 Last Mile Retail Awards Recipients
Hall of Fame
Ed Frankowski
Social Impact
Mattress Firm
Retail Executive of the Year
Ivan Kutcher
Best Overall Customer Experience Retailer
Costco
Furniture
- Best Overall Showroom Retailer – Nebraska Furniture Mart
- Best Customer Service Experience – Bob's Discount Furniture
- Most Innovative Retailer – City Furniture
Appliances
- Best Overall Appliance Retailer – Abt Electronics & Appliances
- Best Customer Service Experience – Best Buy
Health & Fitness
- Best Overall Health & Fitness Equipment Retailer – Tonal
- Fitness Equipment Innovation – iFit
Bedding
- Best Overall Bedding Retailer – Tempur Sealy
E-Commerce
- Best Overall E-commerce Retailer – Amazon
The evening concluded with a surprise confetti celebration announcing LMRA 2027, which will take place in Orlando alongside Home Delivery World.
"The Last Mile Retail Awards were created to recognize the brands and leaders who continue raising the standard for customer experience and last mile excellence," said the LMRA team. "This year's event showcased the incredible innovation and dedication shaping the future of retail delivery."
The Last Mile Retail Awards extends its gratitude to all attendees, sponsors, partners, and award recipients who helped make the 2026 gala a tremendous success.
SOURCE The Last Mile Retail Awards
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