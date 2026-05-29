The Last Mile Retail Awards Celebrates Retail & Last Mile Excellence in Nashville

The evening was co-hosted by Arelis Bonilla, Founder & CEO of the Last Mile Retail Awards, and Aria Logistics alongside Rahmel Wattley, Founder of Truck N' Hustle. Together, they welcomed industry leaders from across retail, logistics, and transportation for a night dedicated to recognizing the brands and individuals shaping the future of home delivery and customer experience.

Hosted at the Four Seasons Nashville Ballroom, the evening welcomed guests with a lively cocktail hour featuring a live DJ, passed hors d'oeuvres, champagne served by champagne hostesses, and a red-carpet entrance lined with cheering attendees and photographers. Getty Images was onsite capturing the night's standout moments as industry leaders gathered to recognize the companies and individuals shaping the future of retail and home delivery.

Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed a sit-down dinner with luxury entertainment experiences including breathtaking performances from silk aerialists before award presentations honored the top brands and innovators across the retail and last mile space.

2026 Last Mile Retail Awards Recipients

Hall of Fame

Ed Frankowski

Social Impact

Mattress Firm

Retail Executive of the Year

Ivan Kutcher

Best Overall Customer Experience Retailer

Costco

Furniture

Best Overall Showroom Retailer – Nebraska Furniture Mart

Best Customer Service Experience – Bob's Discount Furniture

Most Innovative Retailer – City Furniture

Appliances

Best Overall Appliance Retailer – Abt Electronics & Appliances

Best Customer Service Experience – Best Buy

Health & Fitness

Best Overall Health & Fitness Equipment Retailer – Tonal

Fitness Equipment Innovation – iFit

Bedding

Best Overall Bedding Retailer – Tempur Sealy

E-Commerce

Best Overall E-commerce Retailer – Amazon

The evening concluded with a surprise confetti celebration announcing LMRA 2027, which will take place in Orlando alongside Home Delivery World.

"The Last Mile Retail Awards were created to recognize the brands and leaders who continue raising the standard for customer experience and last mile excellence," said the LMRA team. "This year's event showcased the incredible innovation and dedication shaping the future of retail delivery."

The Last Mile Retail Awards extends its gratitude to all attendees, sponsors, partners, and award recipients who helped make the 2026 gala a tremendous success.

SOURCE The Last Mile Retail Awards