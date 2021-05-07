Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Ideas From Casio

DOVER, N.J., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's Day is around the corner and between the challenge of finding a gift and making sure mom feels appreciated, the pressure is on to be both thoughtful and unique, just like mom. Casio America Inc. offers a wide portfolio of timepieces that will impress every mother figure in your life. From analog dials and polished finishes to durable cases and trendy colorways, Casio has a stylish and functional watch that will make a perfect gift for mom, so you can focus on celebrating.

For the Minimalist

For the moms that are constantly on the go but prefer a more polished look without sacrificing functionality and durability, the G-MS MSGS600G-7A brings all the features and looks moms need for the season. Dressed in an elegant metal rose gold case and sporty white resin band, the MSGS600G's versatility makes this model the ideal everyday accessory for mom. In addition to its solar power capabilities, the MSGS600G-7A ($200) is shock resistant, 100-meter water resistance and features a date, day and battery level digital display, as well as a countdown timer, stopwatch, world time and much more. To learn more about the G-MS collection of timepieces, please visit gshock.com .

For Fitness Enthusiasts

G-SHOCK's step tracker lineup for women has the ideal training partner for active moms and fitness enthusiasts. The GMDB800-4 boasts health and fitness functions to help track their walks/runs and enhance workouts. Featuring Bluetooth® connectivity via the G-SHOCK Connected App, users can access useful data including step count logs, calories burned, exercise intensity levels and daily/weekly/monthly activity achievements, graphs and more. Ideal for the mom on the go, this model is shock resistant, 200-meter water resistant and features a countdown timer and daily alarms. The GMDB800-4 ($99) comes with a natural blush case and band with rose gold accents. To learn more about G-SHOCK's collection of timepieces, please visit gshock.com .

For the Trend Setters

If mom is more into retro style than fitness, Casio's latest VINTAGE addition is a great option to refresh her wardrobe and accessorize her spring/summer look. The new VINTAGE B640WMR-5AVT is perfectly designed to spice up any outfit whether working from home or the office. This model features a beautiful rose gold case and Milanese strap, a digital display and a soft rose gold sparkle adorning the watch face. Casio's B640WMR-5AVT ($64.95) features water resistance up to 50 meters, comes equipped with an LED light for dimly lit areas, 1/100 stopwatch (24Hr) and a countdown timer (24Hr). For more information on Casio's Vintage collection of timepieces, please visit Vintage.Casio.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit Casio.com .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up."

www.gshock.com/home.

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://Casio.com

