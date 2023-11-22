Last-Minute Shoppers Can Get Free Delivery with Kroger's Early Black Friday Deal

Retailer shares last-minute tips and savings ahead of Thanksgiving

CINCINNATI, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared it is starting Black Friday early offering half-off all annual Boost by Kroger Plus memberships beginning Wednesday, November 22 and served up some last-minute Turkey Day inspiration from its blog the Fresh Lane.

"Whether you need a few final items to round out your meal or a full dinner menu, save time and money by letting Boost by Kroger bring Thanksgiving to your door," said Tom Duncan, Kroger's Vice President of Marketing. "Make convenience your new tradition with free grocery delivery and expert holiday meal planning tips and tricks from the Fresh Lane."

From November 22-28, customers can receive 50 percent off an annual membership for Boost by Kroger Plus, the membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year with double the fuel points, free grocery delivery and exclusive member savings. Offering convenient options for every budget, new enrollees can select from one-year memberships providing free next-day delivery (normally $59/year) or free delivery in as little as two hours (normally $99/year) on orders of $35 or more. New enrollees who join on November 22 or 23 and purchase the same-day annual delivery membership can get last minute Thanksgiving items delivered to their door for free, just in time for Turkey Day. Current Boost members who re-enroll between November 22-28 can also take advantage of this offer and receive half off their next year of membership.

Customers can save more with Kroger's Freshgiving meal serving up Thanksgiving at less than $5 per person and shop the retailer's 5x event that allows digital coupons to be redeemed up to five times. Holiday travelers can also enjoy fuel savings earning 4X fuel points (5X for Boost Members) on gift card purchases (limited time only).

For turkeys putting the finishing touches on their holiday spreads, the retailer recommends strolling down the Fresh Lane, Kroger's blog featuring fresh recipes, DIY inspiration and more. The Fresh Lane showcases ideas for meal planning, prepping, and enjoying good food, no matter if it's taco Tuesday, spaghetti night or Thanksgiving, Kroger has families covered. The holiday headquarters for chefs and entertainers looking to perfect a classic green bean casserole recipe or on the search for a fabulous seasonal cocktail, the Fresh Lane is here to make Turkey Day a breeze. Check out these tips and tricks:

Customers can shop their Thanksgiving favorites and more at Kroger's Thanksgiving shop, in-store, through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger Plus.

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit here.

*The creditor and issuer of the Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

